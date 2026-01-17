Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 1 surging ex-penny stock to buy for the defence-spending revolution?

1 surging ex-penny stock to buy for the defence-spending revolution?

This under-the-radar business is quietly surging as defence spending booms. So much so, after already almost tripling, it’s now no longer a penny stock.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Artillery rocket system aimed to the sky and soldiers at sunset.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing in penny stocks is notoriously risky. But every once in a while, a diamond in the rough emerges, leading shareholders to earn jaw-dropping returns.

Yet even after these successful businesses leave penny stock territory and become established small-caps, there’s often still plenty of explosive growth potential left. And that’s what’s brought Concurrent Technologies (LSE:CNC) onto my radar.

Following a strategic and leadership pivot in 2021, this enterprise transformed itself from a sleepy computer boards business into a defence hardware specialist. And while the transition wasn’t smooth, it finally reached a critical inflexion point at the start of 2024 that’s since seen the share price almost triple!

Yet with defence spending still on the rise, this explosive performance could be just the tip of the iceberg.

The bull case

Concurrent’s strategic pivot was designed to capitalise on one major regulatory shift – the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) mandate.

Historically, most defence contractors have designed their IT systems to be proprietary to lock customers into their ecosystems. This generated substantial pricing power. But for the military, it created enormous headaches. Most notably, components that became unavailable or unsupported forced entire systems to be redesigned and requalified, driving up costs and creating technological drag in the process.

SOSA fixes that by requiring systems to be open and compatible with other systems, keeping costs low and enabling deployed defence technology to keep up with innovation.

That’s exactly what Concurrent now specialises in. And without being dragged down by the technical debt of legacy solutions like most of the leading defence contractors, the business has had little trouble securing new orders and outmanoeuvring the competition.

The result? Record revenues, profits, and order intake. And with the added tailwinds of NATO rearmament, the company appears on track to continue thriving in the coming years.

What to watch

Looking back, the decision to go ‘all-in’ on defence was prudent and indicates good foresight on behalf of management. However, while the business looks well-positioned to continue capitalising on rising defence spending, there are nonetheless still significant execution risks.

To keep up with the rapid expansion of its order book, the company’s in the process of expanding its production capacity at its UK manufacturing site. However, so far, this hasn’t gone smoothly. Challenges with planning permission have created delays, slowing the whole process. And in December, management announced yet another delay to its planned facility expansion.

To be fair, the company also came up with a novel solution of moving its office workers to a new building nearby and reconfiguring its existing space for manufacturing. This new plan’s expected to be executed during the first half of 2026.

But if delays emerge once again, the order book could start growing for the wrong reason – fulfilment disruption. And that, in turn, could result in the group’s momentum slowing, taking its share price with it.

The bottom line

The stage is set for this ex-penny stock to evolve into a serious contender within the defence sector. And with Concurrent barely scratching the surface of its market opportunity, it’s definitely a business worth taking a closer look at.

Obviously, not everyone may be comfortable with investing in the defence sector. But luckily, Concurrent isn’t the only small-cap opportunity I’ve spotted in 2026.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Concurrent Technologies Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Worried about a volatile stock market? Here’s Warren Buffett’s approach

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why, even when the stock market looks volatile, he tries to follow the Warren Buffett approach to…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

I just dumped Fundsmith Equity from my Stocks and Shares ISA and SIPP. Here’s why

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon just booted Fundsmith Equity out of his Stocks and Shares ISA and pensions. Here’s where he's deployed the…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Am I missing something about Greggs shares?

| Christopher Ruane

This writer owns Greggs shares and reckons they are still priced as a potential bargain. Yet many investors seem to…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Down 50%, are Greggs shares a top turnaround investment for 2026?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Greggs shares have been absolutely hammered over the last 15 months or so. Could there be an opportunity for value…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

Meet the stock that I think could be the FTSE 100’s next Rolls-Royce

| Stephen Wright

Rolls-Royce shares have been one of the main forces driving the FTSE 100 to 10,000. But which stocks can take…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Down 22% with a P/E of 9, is Hikma one of the best passive income picks right now?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley digs deeper to uncover the real story behind Hikma Pharmaceuticals' big price drop, and whether it presents a…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Prediction: Diageo’s restructuring strategy will send its share price higher

| Stephen Wright

Diageo’s plan to revive its share price is a tried-and-tested strategy that UK investors have seen work for other companies…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Here’s the forecast for the BAE share price and dividend in 2026

| Dr. James Fox

The BAE share price has risen in recent weeks as geopolitical tensions have risen on the US capture of Venezuela's…

Read more »