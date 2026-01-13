This FTSE 100 income share is already paying me handsomely — but the long term income potential here could be far bigger than many investors realise.

Here's how I'm targeting £10,872 in annual dividend income from £20,000 in this FTSE 100 income share

Aviva (LSE: AV) has quietly become one of the FTSE 100’s most reliable high-income shares. The dividend yield is already good, and management is signalling confidence in both cash generation and future payouts.

Moreover, the Direct Line acquisition looks set to expand operational and long‑term cash flow. This should boost the already strong earnings growth forecasts for the insurance and investment giant. And it is earnings growth that ultimately drives any company’s dividends higher over time.

So, how much income could my current £20,000 holding generate over the course of a standard investment cycle?

Strong dividend pedigree

Aside from a one-year dip at the height of the Covid outbreak, Aviva has significantly raised its dividends since 2020.

These have increased from 27p in 2020 to 35.7p at the end of 2024, generating respective yields of 8.3%, 3.1%, 7%, 7.7%, and 7.6%.

Analysts forecast this trend will continue, with payouts of 41.4p this year, 44.6p next year, and 46.9p in 2028.

These would generate dividend yields in these years of 6.1%, 6.6%, and 6.9%. By comparison, the current average FTSE 100 dividend yield is just 3.1%.

Earnings growth momentum

A risk to Aviva’s earnings is any mishandling in the integration of the Direct Line business, bought for £3.7bn in December 2024. Any missteps could affect the pace of cost savings or capital synergies.

However, Aviva’s latest results (13 November’s Q3 trading update) make clear that the integration is well under way. Management now expects to achieve £225m in cost synergies, nearly twice the original estimate, and to unlock at least £500m of capital synergies.

The firm also announced that it expects over 75% of its business to be capital‑light by the end of 2028. This means more of its earnings will come from areas that do not require large amounts of upfront regulatory capital. This shift should support stronger growth and higher returns on less capital.

Given this backdrop, Aviva is on track to achieve its 2026 targets one year early. The key one of these for me is the operating profit of £2bn, with the company now expecting £2.2bn for 2025.

Moreover, consensus analysts’ forecasts are that Aviva’s earnings growth will be a standout 14.7% a year to end-2028.

High income potential

As a long-term investor, I see 30 years as the standard investment cycle. This begins around the age of 20 with first investments and ends in early retirement options around 50.

In this case, my £20,000 holding in Aviva should generate £19,796 in dividends on a 6.9% average dividend yield after 10 years. Payouts can go down as well as up though, depending on changes in share price and annual dividends.

My figure also assumes the dividends are reinvested back into the stock — a process known as ‘dividend compounding’.

On the same basis, the dividends could grow to £137,560 after 30 years. Including the £20,000 original investment, the holding could be worth £157,560 by then. And at that point, it could be generating an annual dividend income of £10,872!

Given these numbers and the strong earnings growth forecasts, I will add to my holding shortly. I also think the stock merits the consideration of other investors.