Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This standout FTSE income gem now has a dividend yield of 7%!

This standout FTSE income gem now has a dividend yield of 7%!

This FTSE financial giant is growing profits, customers and assets while trading at low valuations and offering a big yield to generate high income.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Aberdeen (LSE: ABDN) is not the flashiest name in the FTSE. But for income investors, it looks to have a lot going for it right now.

The shares offer a chunky 7% dividend yield that analysts expect to remain unchanged until the end of 2028. And there may be capital gains too, as it looks undervalued on key measures against its peers.

These positive factors are underpinned by the company’s recent run of results. They show clear progress in its ongoing restructuring plan.   

So, is now the time for me to add to my holding in this global investment management firm?

What’s the plan?

Aberdeen began restructuring shortly after being demoted from the FTSE 100 in September 2023. This involves simplifying its business, cutting costs by £150m, and focusing on areas where it has genuine competitive strength.

From a £6m IFRS loss in 2023, Aberdeen delivered a £251m profit in its 2024 results, released on 4 March 2025.

Its April Q1 trading update saw the firm forecast a £300m+ operating profit and around £300m of net capital generation in 2026.

And its H1 2025 results, published on 30 July, saw IFRS profit up 47% year on year to £252m. Net capital generation rose 7% to £111m, and diluted earnings per share soared 48% to 13.5p.

Assets under management (AUM) also increased to £517.6bn, beating analysts’ forecasts of £511.5bn. And its most recent update — 22 October’s Q3 numbers — showed AUM rise 6%.

Aberdeen also reiterated its 2026 targets of £300m+ in adjusted operating profit, and net capital generation of around £300m.

Share price gains in view too?

Ultimately, it is earnings (‘profits’) growth that drives any company’s dividends and share price higher over time.

A risk for Aberdeen is any further rise in the cost of living that could prompt customers to withdraw funds.

However, the stock looks undervalued to me on several key measures compared to its competitors. Its 0.7 price-to-book ratio is the lowest in its peer group. This includes RIT Capital Partners at 0.8, M&G at 2.2, Bridgepoint Group at 2.6, and Legal & General at 6.2.

Its 11.9 price-to-earnings ratio also looks cheap against its peers’ average of 37.3. And so does its 2.9 price-to-sales ratio compared to its competitors’ average of 3.9.

How much could I make in dividends?

Aberdeen has paid the same 14.6p dividend every year since 2020. And consensus analysts’ forecasts are that it will continue to do so each year to the end of 2028.

On the current share price of £2.10, this gives a dividend yield of 7%. By comparison, the average dividend yield of the FTSE 250 is just 3.4%.

So, my present £10,000 holding in the firm could potentially make me £10,097 in dividends after 10 years. This is based on an average 7% yield, although this can change a lot over time. It is also based on the dividends being reinvested back into the stock.

On the same basis, the dividends would be £71,165 after 30 years. Including the £10,000 stake, the holding would be worth £81,165 by then. And this would pay me £5,682 a year in dividend income by that point!

Given this and the potential for share price gains too, I will be adding to my holding in the company very soon.

Simon Watkins has positions in Legal & General Group Plc, M&g Plc, and aberdeen group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A senior Hispanic couple kayaking
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA for a £3,000 monthly passive income?

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild reveals how much you might need for a regular four-figure passive income -- and discusses a FTSE 250…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

What to consider when thinking about buying dividend stocks

| Stephen Wright

Dividend stocks can be great sources of passive income. But investors should think carefully about whether or not this is…

Read more »

Pakistani multi generation family sitting around a table in a garden in Middlesbourgh, North East of England.
Dividend Shares

Here’s how to invest £5k in the stock market to try and make an 8% yield

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a strategy that aims to generate an above-average yield from the stock market, and outlines a…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

UK dividend shares: a once-in-a-decade shot at bagging these 3 ultra-high yields?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been wowed by the performance of these three FTSE 100 dividend shares. Even after their strong run,…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Growth Shares

The best of both worlds? 2 growth stocks with dividend yields above 5%

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a couple of growth stocks, both from the finance sector, that are paying out decent levels…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I wish I’d bought sensational HSBC shares 5 years ago. Should I buy them today?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is blown away by how well HSBC shares have done in recent years, and examines whether they can…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can Barclays, Lloyds and NatWest shares continue their epic run in 2026?

| Harvey Jones

NatWest shares are bossing it, says Harvey Jones, and Barclays and Lloyds are flexing their muscles too. Are the FTSE…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Up 117% from its 2025 low, here’s why Barclays’ share price could soar again this year

| Simon Watkins

Barclays’ share price surged in 2025, but strong earnings growth following its recent business strategic shift could mean huge gains…

Read more »