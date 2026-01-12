Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for £766.60 of weekly passive income?

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for £766.60 of weekly passive income?

James Beard considers how much needs to be held in a Stocks and Shares ISA to generate a weekly income equivalent to the UK’s average earnings.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:
ISA Individual Savings Account

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The start of a new year is often a time when investors consider how their Stocks and Shares ISAs have performed over the previous 12 months. And those who like to invest in dividend shares are probably reviewing how much passive income their portfolios generated.

Personally, I’m using an ISA and a SIPP (Self-Invested Personal Pension) to build up a nest egg for my retirement. But how much would be needed in a Stocks and Shares ISA to match average UK earnings? Let’s take a closer look.

Crunching the numbers

According to the Office for National Statistics, £766.60 is the target. This is the median weekly earnings (before tax) of the country’s full-time employees.

To generate the same level of income from an ISA full of dividend shares yielding 6%, an individual would need to have a portfolio worth £664,387.

This is a large sum. But with a disciplined approach over a lifetime of investing, I reckon it’s possible to achieve something similar. The table below shows how much can be generated over 30 years depending on the monthly contribution and return achieved.

Annual return/monthly investment£100£200£300£400£500
4%£68,751£137,502£206,254£275,005£343,756
5%£81,869£163,739£245,609£327,479£409,348
6%£97,925£195,851£293,776£391,702£489,628
7%£117,606£235,212£352,819£470,425£588,032
8%£141,761£283,522£425,283£567,045£708,806
Source: Hargreaves Lansdown’s investment calculator

However, one of the advantages of using a Stocks and Shares ISA, is that all income and capital growth can be enjoyed free of tax.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

So, is it possible to have a portfolio of shares paying dividends of 6%? I think so.

Close to home

One of the reasons why I like investing in UK shares is that many of them have impressive track records of returning cash to shareholders. Of course, there are no guarantees but a company’s history of payouts can be a useful guide.

For example, for 43 years, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust has grown its dividend per share in cash terms. However, there’s another FTSE 100 company that’s done better. Halma’s 2025 financial year marked its 46th consecutive annual increase. What’s more, each of these has been worth 5% or more.

But neither of these stocks are yielding 6%. To achieve a return like this, it’s necessary to consider the top six on the index of the UK’s largest 100 companies. For comparison, the FTSE 250 currently (12 January) has 34 stocks offering a yield of 6%.

An option

One FTSE 250 dividend share that I think’s worth considering – indeed, one that I hold – is Harbour Energy (LSE:HBR). Since I first invested in 2022, the oil and gas producer has increased its dividend by around 13% but its share price has fallen by more than 40%. This means its current yield is 10.3%.

Not everyone likes the idea of investing in an energy company, which means there’s a smaller pool of investors out there. And Harbour Energy’s subject to a windfall tax of 78% on its UK profit.

However, as a result of some strategic acquisitions, it now produces more outside of the UK’s waters than it did previously at a lower unit cost. And despite the tax rate it faces here, the company’s expected to have generated $1bn of free cash flow in 2025, of which it plans to pay $455m to shareholders. Also, it has 19 years of reserves.

Harbour Energy’s just one exciting UK share that I hold.

James Beard has positions in Harbour Energy Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Halma Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A senior Hispanic couple kayaking
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA for a £3,000 monthly passive income?

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild reveals how much you might need for a regular four-figure passive income -- and discusses a FTSE 250…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

What to consider when thinking about buying dividend stocks

| Stephen Wright

Dividend stocks can be great sources of passive income. But investors should think carefully about whether or not this is…

Read more »

Pakistani multi generation family sitting around a table in a garden in Middlesbourgh, North East of England.
Dividend Shares

Here’s how to invest £5k in the stock market to try and make an 8% yield

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a strategy that aims to generate an above-average yield from the stock market, and outlines a…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

UK dividend shares: a once-in-a-decade shot at bagging these 3 ultra-high yields?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been wowed by the performance of these three FTSE 100 dividend shares. Even after their strong run,…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Growth Shares

The best of both worlds? 2 growth stocks with dividend yields above 5%

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a couple of growth stocks, both from the finance sector, that are paying out decent levels…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I wish I’d bought sensational HSBC shares 5 years ago. Should I buy them today?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is blown away by how well HSBC shares have done in recent years, and examines whether they can…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can Barclays, Lloyds and NatWest shares continue their epic run in 2026?

| Harvey Jones

NatWest shares are bossing it, says Harvey Jones, and Barclays and Lloyds are flexing their muscles too. Are the FTSE…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This standout FTSE income gem now has a dividend yield of 7%!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE financial giant is growing profits, customers and assets while trading at low valuations and offering a big yield…

Read more »