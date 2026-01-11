With a long enough time horizon, £99 a month could be all it takes to earn a five-figure passive income by investing. The secret is to start early.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Here’s how to aim for a passive income of £84,960 a year by investing just £99 a month

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

With the right investments, even a small monthly contribution can be all that it takes to achieve financial freedom. This is especially true for younger investors who still have a long time horizon before retirement comes knocking.

Despite popular belief, modest investors don’t need to win the lottery with risky penny stocks to make a killing in the market. Instead, all it takes is consistency and an eye for quality. Pairing that with discipline and patience could even transform a £99 monthly investment into an £84,960 passive income.

Here’s how.

Long-term compounding

One of the easiest ways to start building wealth in the stock market is with a low-cost index fund. Here in the UK, many investors like to track the FTSE 100, which is home to the largest businesses.

Investing in large-cap stocks offers some critical advantages, especially during times of uncertainty. Their often international scale, paired with substantial financial resources, typically makes them more resilient to economic headwinds. And it’s one of the reasons why they vastly outperformed in 2025, climbing by over 22% before counting dividends.

However, over the long run, the UK’s flagship index has historically generated close to 8% a year. And investing £99 at this rate for 45 years is sufficient to build a £522,180 nest egg.

Following the 4% withdrawal rule, that translates into a passive income of roughly £20,890 a year – not bad, but investors can potentially do much better.

Maximising portfolio returns

Instead of relying on index funds, investors can take control and pick individual stocks to invest in.

This hands-on approach comes with additional risks. But it also opens the door to market-beating returns. And even if that means earning just an extra 4%, over 45 years, that’s enough to turn £99 a month into £2.1m with an £84,960 passive income!

Earnings a 12% average annualised return for over four decades is far easier said than done. But so far, my investment in Games Workshop (LSE:GAW) seems to be off to a good start.

Since I first bought shares in December 2022, the stock has generated a 182% total return, translating into 41.3% annualised gain so far. And with a new edition of its flagship Warhammer 40,000 wargame just around the corner, paired with a flurry of new miniature releases and upcoming video game & TV projects, the growth story seems far from over.

Of course, that doesn’t guarantee these jaw-dropping gains will continue. In a world of rising living costs, demand for expensive discretionary products could easily fall. And with Games Workshop shares seemingly priced for perfection at 31 times earnings, any stumble in growth expectations could end up reversing some of the stellar gains I’ve enjoyed so far.

Nevertheless, with a stellar track record and impressive leadership, that’s a risk I’m willing to take. And it’s why I think other long-term investors hunting for potentially market-beating returns should consider taking a closer look as well.