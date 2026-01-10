Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much do you need in an ISA to target £1,101 monthly passive income?

How much do you need in an ISA to target £1,101 monthly passive income?

Our writer explains why he thinks a Stocks and Shares ISA is a great way of investing in passive income shares. But how much is needed to earn £13,215 a year?

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:
ISA coins

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Passive income is money earned from doing very little. And what’s not to like about that? My preferred way of generating a second income stream is to invest in stocks and shares.

But by reinvesting the dividends received – instead of spending them — I believe it’s possible, over the long term, for an individual to significantly increase their wealth and income.

Some numbers

For example, putting £250 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA for 25 years, at a rate of 6.75% (this is the annual average increase of the FTSE 100 from 2015-2024 with all dividends reinvested) would grow to £195,782. At this point, it could generate an annual income of £13,215 or approximately £1,101 a month.

And I reckon an ISA is the perfect place to hold a portfolio of dividend shares. That’s because all income (and capital gains) can be earned tax free.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

As a precaution, it’s a good idea to spread the risk across a number of positions. After all, dividends are never guaranteed and shares can go down as well as up. The precise number to hold depends on an investor’s appetite for risk, as well as the size of the portfolio, although 20 is often quoted as a good benchmark.

Once an ISA has been opened, funds deployed, and the target number of holdings has been established, the next thing to do is to find some stocks to buy.

Shopping around

One of my favourite income shares is Supermarket Income REIT (LSE:SUPR). Its simple business model involves maximising the rental income from its portfolio of supermarkets in the UK and France.

To maintain its status as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and, therefore, retain certain tax privileges, it must pay dividends each year equal to 90% of its relevant profit. Based on amounts paid over the past 12 months, the stock’s now (9 January) yielding 7.4%. In cash terms, its dividend is 4.7% higher than it was for its June 2021 financial year.

In December 2025, the group announced it had completed the acquisition of three supermarkets at a combined cost of £98m. This followed a busy November, when it spent nearly £350m on expanding its portfolio. Some of this was via a joint venture with Blue Owl Capital. It now estimates that its loan-to-value is 43% and its WAULT (weighted average unexpired lease term) is 12 years.

But it’s unlikely that its share price performance is going to match some of the more exciting stocks on the UK market. I believe taking a position is more about income than capital growth.

And with most of its acquisitions being funded by debt, its level of borrowing – and vulnerability to a higher interest rate environment – is something to monitor.

Worth considering

However, it has an impressive list of blue-chip tenants. The trust claims that its exposure to “investment grade clients” is now 75%. And the majority of its agreements provide for annual inflation-linked rent increases. Also, by whatever method people choose to buy their groceries — whether it be in-store, click and collect, or home delivery — a physical shop’s going to be needed.

On this basis, I think Supermarket Income REIT’s a dividend stock to consider. It’s one of many UK shares that I think could provide a generous passive income stream over the coming years.

James Beard has positions in Supermarket Income REIT Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Can red-hot Babcock, Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems shares run rampant yet again in 2026?

| Harvey Jones

FTSE 100 defence stocks are flying again, led by BAE Systems shares, and Harvey Jones looks at whether they can…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Want to try and beat Warren Buffett’s investment record? Here are 4 things to consider

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett's long-term track record has been exceptional. Our writer thinks a small investor could still try to beat it!…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Dividend Shares

How much do you need in FTSE 100 stocks to earn £10,000 passive income a year?

| John Fieldsend

The FTSE 100 has got off to a strong start in 2026. What kind of passive income might budding investors…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Dividend Shares

How much do you need in an ISA to target £50 in daily passive income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains that making passive income on a regular basis is achievable, and details a real estate investment trust…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

How you can aim to make £1,000 a year from dividend shares

| Stephen Wright

There’s more than one way to invest in dividend shares. But do investors really have to choose between strong growth…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

New year, same problems for this FTSE 100 stock?

| Stephen Wright

A big fall in Associated British Foods shares after weak Primark sales news has put the FTSE 100 stock in…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Down again after Q4 results, is this the new normal for Greggs shares?

| Stephen Wright

Despite an acceleration in like-for-like sales growth, Greggs shares fell again after the firm’s Q4 update. But our author sees…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares have risen 80% in a year. How many more do you now need to target £100 of monthly passive income?

| James Beard

Lloyds shares have historically been good for dividends. In light of the stock’s recent rally, James Beard considers whether this…

Read more »