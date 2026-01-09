Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Prediction: in 2026 the red-hot Rolls-Royce share price could turn £20,000 into…

Prediction: in 2026 the red-hot Rolls-Royce share price could turn £20,000 into…

The Rolls-Royce share price surged again in 2025, surpassing many investors’ expectations. Dr James Fox explores what could happen in 2026.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) share price has more than doubled over the past year. That would have turned £20,000 into almost £44,000. That’s the investing dream.

However, this is very unlikely to happen again in 2026. It’s simply a valuation issue. It’s a great company with a lot to be positive about, but a lot of that optimism is already priced in.

Let’s explore why.

Valuation is key

Rolls-Royce’s operational recovery is impressive, but the valuation leaves limited scope for further upside. Based on the figures provided, the shares trade on a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 44.1 times for 2025 and 38.2 times for 2026, using normalised earnings per share of 28.2p and 32.6p, respectively.

Crucially, growth does not appear sufficient to justify this rating. Normalised earnings are expected to grow by roughly 16% between 2025 and 2026, which results in a price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of around 2.8. A ratio at this level typically indicates that growth expectations are already fully reflected in the share price.

Revenue growth remains modest, with a compound annual growth rate of just 2.7% over this year and the next, even as operating margins expand above 20%.

Analysts concur

Honestly, institutional analysts aren’t always the best stock pickers. One of our peer sites actually indicates that Wall Street analysts have underperformed the S&P 500 by around 30% over the past three years.

However, the consensus of their opinions often tells a useful story. Here, the 16 analysts covering the stock have a share price target that’s 4% below the current share price. In other words, they’re suggesting the stock is overvalued.

It’s not all bad

While I actually don’t believe Rolls-Royce is overvalued, I simply don’t see much room for the share price to appreciate unless we get some more good news about the business.

That’s certainly possible, but it’s nothing to bank on. In fact, it makes the investment speculative, unless you know something about the business that isn’t publicly available.

My hunch is if that any new catalyst would have to come from the SMR division. There rest of the business is already performing really well.

It is also worth reiterating that Rolls-Royce is a high-quality business. It operates in structurally attractive markets where it is one of a small number of global players, benefiting from long product cycles, high barriers to entry, and recurring aftermarket revenues.

This gives it pricing power and long-term visibility.

It’s also got a great balance sheet. It currently has a net cash position around £1.1bn. That’s a great turnaround versus three years ago when net debt reached around $5.2bn.

The bottom line

Despite my concerns, I believe Rolls-Royce is still worth considering. £20,000 in a year’s time could be worth £20,500, implying some growth, but a plateauing of the share price. That’s what the figures suggest to me today.

It wouldn’t be my stock of choice going into 2026. I think there’s certainly better value to be found elsewhere. Although, the quality will be hard to match.

James Fox positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

My ISA and SIPP stocks are off to a flyer in 2026!

| Ben McPoland

This writer's portfolio's had a great start to the year but which FTSE 100 stock in his SIPP portfolio is…

Read more »

A senior man using hiking poles, on a hike on a coastal path along the coastline of Cornwall. He is looking away from the camera at the view.
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to name 3 brilliant passive income stocks for an ISA in 2026 and it said…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is on the hunt for some FTSE 100 dividend stocks to generate a second income from his ISA,…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Can the National Grid dividend really keep up with inflation?

| Christopher Ruane

National Grid aims to grow its dividend in line with inflation. That grabs this writer's attention, but will he be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

See what £10,000 invested in sensational Barclays shares 3 months ago is worth now…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is blown away by the recent performance of Barclay shares, and discusses whether they can continue to make…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA for a £2,027 monthly passive income in 2027?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how regular investing can help build a high-and-rising passive income for retirement from a portfolio of FTSE…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 250 stock poised for a big recovery in 2026? Let’s discuss

| Ken Hall

Our writer Ken Hall looks at a recognisable FTSE 250 dividend stock which is under pressure but showing signs of…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

Glencore share price jumps 8% on Rio Tinto merger talks – copper is the real story

| Andrew Mackie

The Glencore share price is up on Rio Tinto talks headlines. Here’s what investors should know about copper, coal exposure,…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

For a £10,000 passive income from dividends, how much would you need to invest?

| Christopher Ruane

To earn a five figure passive income each year from owning dividend shares, just what would it take? Christopher Ruane…

Read more »