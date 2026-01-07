Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s the number-1 stock in my ISA and SIPP

Here’s the number-1 stock in my ISA and SIPP

After some rejigging, this growth stock’s now the largest holding across our writer’s ISA and SIPP portfolios. What’s so special about the business?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer who has contributed more than 1,800 articles for The Motley Fool UK. He has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I did a fair bit of buying and selling towards the end of 2025 to reposition my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) and Stocks and Shares ISA portfolios. Consequently, a new stock has become my largest holding after jumping 12% since Monday (5 January).

Here, I’ll explain why I’m happy for it to occupy the top spot as we start 2026.

Large opportunity

The stock in question is MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI). This is Latin America’s largest company by market-cap, though it’s listed in the US on the Nasdaq.

So why Latin America? Well, the region has roughly 650m people. This makes it a larger population than the European Union (about 450m) and almost twice the size of the US (340m).

Meanwhile, the nominal GDP of the region is currently estimated at around $7.3trn. To put that in context, if Latin America was a single country, it would be the world’s third largest economy behind the US and China.

MercadoLibre operates the region’s leading e-commerce, FinTech, and digital advertisement businesses across 20 countries. E-commerce in Latin America is still in its infancy, with around 12%-15% of shopping done online versus roughly 30% in the UK. 

Meanwhile, around 70% of Latin America’s population is considered either unbanked or underbanked. As such, financial services there also have an incredibly long runway of growth ahead (likely decades).

The firm’s FinTech platform (Mercado Pago) now has 72m+ users, giving it insights into the spending habits of its customers. This data is a key competitive advantage over rivals.  

Finally, the company’s already the region’s third-largest digital advertising player behind Meta and Google. However, ad revenue as a percentage of the firm’s marketplace gross merchandise value (GMV) is still only about 2% today. Amazon‘s is far higher.

As such, management sees a blue-ocean opportunity to become a much larger advertising platform, which bodes well for the company’s long-term profitability (digital ads have very high margins).

Not an overpriced growth stock

Speaking of which, this is another reason why I’m bullish here. MercadoLibre is now firmly profitable, with earnings per share expected to grow at roughly 40% in both 2026 and 2027.

Based on current forecasts, the forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple for 2026 is around 36, falling to 26 by next year.

For a tech company that’s grown revenue above 30% for 27 consecutive quarters (and is still optimising for scale rather than profits), I see this as an attractive valuation. I think other growth-oriented investors could consider buying the stock.

Things I’m watching

That said, it would be naïve not to acknowledge the risks here. So what am I keeping an eye on? Rising e-commerce competition is one thing, especially from Asia’s Shopee, which has parked its tanks on MercadoLibre’s lawn in Brazil (its largest market).

I still think MercadoLibre will maintain its advantage due to its ts deep regional knowledge and sprawling logistics network, which allows much faster parcel deliveries. But it’s certainly something to watch, as it could lead to a margin-bruising price war.

Also, the firm has a ballooning consumer credit portfolio, which now includes credit cards, so I’ll be monitoring non-performing loan figures moving forward.

Finally, I’m visiting Brazil and Mexico later this year. While I’m there, I’ll test the MercadoLibre user experience and do further research.

Ben McPoland has positions in MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, and MercadoLibre. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.
Investing Articles

£250K ISA: how much second income could you get monthly?

| Andrew Mackie

A £250K ISA can deliver a steady second income – see how contributions and reinvested dividends today can help support…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

3 reasons to fear a stock market crash in 2026 — and how to prepare

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley looks at the growing number of factors that threaten a stock market crash in 2026 and how UK…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

US vs UK stocks: why 2026 is the year to lock in British value

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley's bullish on UK stocks in 2026, identifying two undervalued opportunities that could put US tech speculation to shame.

Read more »

Investing Articles

ChatGPT thinks these FTSE 100 stocks will CRASH in 2026

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers asked the AI bot to pick the likely losers from the FTSE 100 in 2026. And it hasn't…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesco shares 3 months ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Tesco shares have delivered three truly stellar years with positive returns for shareholders in each of them. Dr James Fox…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in NatWest shares 3 months ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

NatWest shares have been a big winner in recent years. Dr James Fox explores whether the stock could push any…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Dividend Shares

Will the Greggs share price jump or slump on 8 January?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Greggs share price had a rotten 2025, plunging until November and then rebounding. I expect the shares to have…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Could drip-feeding £500 a month into the FTSE 100 make someone a millionaire?

| Christopher Ruane

Can someone put money into FTSE 100 shares each month and really aim for a million over time? Our writer…

Read more »