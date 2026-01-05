Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Melrose shares could be the FTSE 100’s biggest winner in 2026

Melrose shares could be the FTSE 100’s biggest winner in 2026

Dr James Fox has a lot of faith in Melrose shares with the stock poised to deliver on its turnaround plans as we move into 2026. Read more below.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Melrose (LSE:MRO) shares don’t usually grab headlines, but that may be exactly why they look so interesting ahead of 2026.

The aerospace group sits at the heart of global aviation supply chains, supplying highly engineered components that aircraft simply cannot fly without. Through GKN Aerospace, Melrose is a Tier 1, sole-source supplier to every major civil and defence aircraft manufacturer — a position that takes decades to build and is almost impossible to dislodge.

This matters because aerospace is one of the most protected industrial markets in the world. This means it has a sizeable economic moat and strong pricing power.

What’s more, programmes last for decades, certification barriers are immense, and around 70% of Melrose’s revenues come from contracts where it is the exclusive supplier.

The company has exposure to roughly 90% of active commercial and military engines globally, giving it exceptional visibility on future revenues.

It’s also important to note that Melrose is not just dependent on new aircraft builds. Its aftermarket business — covering maintenance, repair and overhaul — provides high-margin, recurring income that holds up even in downturns.

In 2024, aftermarket revenues jumped 32%, supported by recovering flight hours and resilient defence demand.

Despite this quality, the valuation remains modest, especially compared to peers.

The shares trade on about 15.1 times forward earnings, with a price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.8, well below aerospace peers. Management is targeting annual earnings growth above 20% through 2029.

For content, here’s how it compares to peers.

COMPANYFORWARD P/E (2026)PEG
Melrose15.10.8
Rolls-Royce40.72.7
GE Aerospace49.33.2
Safran351.8

These imply the stock is undervalued to its peers by two-to-three times.

Of course risk remains. Debt of roughly £1.67bn and supply-chain disruption is been a theme over the past decade. Nonetheless, it’s definitely worth considering.

A very small US peer

Small companies often go under the radar. And that can be a good thing. In November I identified Innovative Aerospace (NASDAQ:ISSC) as one to consider. I bought it and it doubled in value. It was a nice early Christmas present.

There’s a little bit of profit-taking going on now, and I’m not sure that’s necessarily the right thing to do. The company’s long-term target involves reaching $250m in annual revenue with an EBITDA margin of 25%-30%.

That infers top-end EBITDA of $75m and at the current price that’s a forward enterprise value-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.5. The sector average is 12.4 times. This suggests that Innovative Aerospace is still considerably undervalued despite the share price doubling over the past six weeks.

The caveat, of course, is that this is the long-term target. Not next year.

The risks? Well, there could be some lumpiness with regards to the acquisition from Honeywell. That doesn’t appear to be the case at the moment but time will tell.

Still, definitely worth considering.

James Fox has positions in Melrose Industries Plc and Innovative Aerosystems. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Melrose Industries Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Dividend Shares

A £5-a-day stock market plan for a 4-figure second income stream

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the process of generating income from the stock market even with a modest regular amount, benefitting…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Could 2026 be the year the Greggs share price recovers?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the Greggs share price and explores whether there's any value left in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m targeting £42,949 in dividend income for my retirement from £20,000 in this 10.2%-yielding FTSE 250 gem!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 income play yielding over 10% is powering my long term retirement plan. Here’s why I think it…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

‘US is running Venezuela’: what does this mean for oil stocks?

| Dr. James Fox

Oil stocks stand to benefit from a huge geopolitical shift after the US took Venezuela president Nicholas Maduro into custody.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 15%, here’s what the markets are missing about BAE Systems’ share price and how high it could go in 2026…

| Simon Watkins

BAE Systems’ results, order book and guidance point to accelerating growth -- yet the market still prices in a slowdown.…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

With an 8.7% forecast dividend yield, is this top FTSE 100 passive income stock an unmissable bargain?

| James Beard

This FTSE 100 income stock has a dividend yield higher than all others on the index. And its payout’s forecast…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Around £1, why does the Lloyds share price still looks cheap to me up to £1.43?

| Simon Watkins

Lloyds has been dogged by negative publicity surrounding motor insurance mis-selling, but has this left its share price seriously undervalued…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 reasons why the BP share price could outperform Shell’s in 2026

| James Beard

The last year in which the BP share price did better than that of its closest rival was 2022. But…

Read more »