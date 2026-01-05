Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is Greggs’ share price about to shock us all in 2026?

Is Greggs’ share price about to shock us all in 2026?

Greggs’ share price clattered to five-year lows last year. Discover why writer and Greggs investor Royston Wild thinks it could roar back in 2026.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

2025 proved nothing short of a catastrophe for Greggs‘ (LSE:GRG) share price. It crashed 40% as — under pressure from weakening consumer spending in the UK — its growth credentials crumbled like a Cornish pasty.

Do City brokers think the FTSE 250 stock will keep falling, or do they predict a stunning recovery?

£19.98 price target

On balance, it’s pretty good news for holders of Greggs’ shares like me. Currently, 12 analysts have ratings on the baker, providing a healthy range of opinions. Their 12-month price forecast is £19.98 per share, up roughly 19% from today’s levels.

Forecasts for the Greggs share price
Source: TradingView

It’s important to remember though, that broker forecasts can often miss their targets. Indeed, few expected Greggs’ share price to crater as it did last year.

Could they be wrong again in 2026?

On the bright side

Like most City analysts, I’m largely positive that Greggs’ shares can recover strongly this year. As an investor and writer who studies the company closely, there’s lots of reasons to be hopeful of a rebound.

While consumer pursestrings remain tight, news coming out of the company has been more encouraging. In October, it announced “improved trading in August and September following heat-affected July“.

The baker also suggested its recent tie-up with Tesco has got off to a strong start. Roughly 820 of the FTSE 100 company’s stores now stock frozen Greggs’ products.

Can the company keep up the momentum though? With around 130 new stores targeted for this year — most of which are located in lucrative travel hubs — and its drive into the delivery and evening segments continuing, I’m quietly confident.

Sales could also receive a boost as falling interest rates boost consumer spending power.

What could go wrong?

Having said all that, the risks to Greggs remain higher than normal right now, so fresh share price falls can’t be ruled out.

The UK economy’s tipped to worsen slightly in 2026, which could keep sales under pressure. At the same time, competition in the fast food market’s intensifying — KFC, Wendy’s and Subway are just a few rivals also undergoing rapid expansion.

In this environment, Greggs may have to keep slashing prices to support revenues. And with cost strains growing, margins at the business may come under further attack.

Is Greggs a Buy?

That said, there’s an argument that these dangers are already reflected in the share price. This could limit the scale of any fresh falls if newsflow worsens. It could even prompt Greggs’ shares to rise more sharply than City forecasters expect if trading keeps improving.

At £16.80 per share, the company’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 13.5 times. That’s significantly below the long-term average of 22-23 times, and — on balance — suggests excellent value for money, in my book.

While not without risk, I think Greggs is a top stock to consider in view of a potential share price rebound this year.

Royston Wild has positions in Greggs Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Dividend Shares

A £5-a-day stock market plan for a 4-figure second income stream

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the process of generating income from the stock market even with a modest regular amount, benefitting…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Could 2026 be the year the Greggs share price recovers?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the Greggs share price and explores whether there's any value left in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m targeting £42,949 in dividend income for my retirement from £20,000 in this 10.2%-yielding FTSE 250 gem!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 income play yielding over 10% is powering my long term retirement plan. Here’s why I think it…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Melrose shares could be the FTSE 100’s biggest winner in 2026

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox has a lot of faith in Melrose shares with the stock poised to deliver on its turnaround…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

‘US is running Venezuela’: what does this mean for oil stocks?

| Dr. James Fox

Oil stocks stand to benefit from a huge geopolitical shift after the US took Venezuela president Nicholas Maduro into custody.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 15%, here’s what the markets are missing about BAE Systems’ share price and how high it could go in 2026…

| Simon Watkins

BAE Systems’ results, order book and guidance point to accelerating growth -- yet the market still prices in a slowdown.…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

With an 8.7% forecast dividend yield, is this top FTSE 100 passive income stock an unmissable bargain?

| James Beard

This FTSE 100 income stock has a dividend yield higher than all others on the index. And its payout’s forecast…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Around £1, why does the Lloyds share price still looks cheap to me up to £1.43?

| Simon Watkins

Lloyds has been dogged by negative publicity surrounding motor insurance mis-selling, but has this left its share price seriously undervalued…

Read more »