Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Fresnillo was the FTSE 100’s best performer in 2025. Should investors consider buying it?

Fresnillo was the FTSE 100’s best performer in 2025. Should investors consider buying it?

Fresnillo is the hottest stock in the FTSE 100 right now. Is the silver miner worth a look as we start 2026, or are there better opportunities?

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In 2025, silver mining company Fresnillo (LSE: FRES) was the FTSE 100’s best performer (by a wide margin). Its share price jumped from 603p to 3,334p – a gain of about 450%.

Should investors consider buying this stock while it’s hot? Let’s discuss.

Why Fresnillo shares are on fire

It isn’t hard to see why Fresnillo shares soared in 2025. This company’s widely considered to be the largest silver miner in the world. And silver prices rocketed last year. After starting the year near $30 per ounce, the price of the precious metal surged as high as $84 per ounce late in the year.

When precious metal prices jump like this, it typically leads to exponentially higher profits for producers. Because these companies tend to have relatively fixed operational costs (meaning increases in spot prices tend to fall straight to the bottom line).

Looking at forecasts, analysts expect Fresnillo to post a net profit of $1,145m for 2025, up from $141m in 2024. That would represent an increase of 712%.

Given that enormous expected profit increase, it’s no wonder the share price is up significantly.

Worth a look in 2026?

As for whether the shares are worth a look today, that really depends on an investor’s view of where silver prices are heading next.

There are a few reasons silver is in a strong uptrend at the moment. One is that gold’s rising. When it rises, silver tends to tag along for the ride. Another is that silver’s needed for a range of industrial applications including electric vehicles (EVs), solar panels, and data centres. And right now, there’s a shortage of the precious metal.

Now, looking ahead, gold could keep rising and demand for silver could remain strong. So silver prices could continue to climb (some experts are targeting $100 per ounce in 2026).

However, looking at a silver price chart, it looks a little scary to me.

Source: TradingView

Recently, the price has gone parabolic. That doesn’t look sustainable (I think there’s a bit of speculative excess in the price right now). I’ve seen that kind of chart many times before. And it almost always ends badly. Just look at how silver prices crashed in 2011. The fall was nasty.

If the price of silver was to plummet from here, investors in Fresnillo could be looking at ugly losses. That’s a scenario to consider.

High valuation

Zooming in the stock itself, it currently trades on a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 21. That’s a relatively high multiple for a precious metals producer.

For reference, Newmont, the world’s largest gold producer, is currently trading on a P/E ratio of around 13. So Fresnillo looks expensive on a relative basis.

Note that the average price target for Fresnillo is around £24. That’s about 30% below the current share price.

Better opportunities in the market today?

Given the parabolic silver price and the high valuation here, I think caution’s warranted with Fresnillo shares right now. If an investor is really bullish on silver, the shares could be worth considering.

But weighing up the risks, I reckon there are better opportunities in the market to research as we start 2026.

Edward Sheldon has no positions in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fresnillo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Dividend Shares

A £5-a-day stock market plan for a 4-figure second income stream

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the process of generating income from the stock market even with a modest regular amount, benefitting…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Could 2026 be the year the Greggs share price recovers?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the Greggs share price and explores whether there's any value left in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m targeting £42,949 in dividend income for my retirement from £20,000 in this 10.2%-yielding FTSE 250 gem!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 income play yielding over 10% is powering my long term retirement plan. Here’s why I think it…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Melrose shares could be the FTSE 100’s biggest winner in 2026

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox has a lot of faith in Melrose shares with the stock poised to deliver on its turnaround…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

‘US is running Venezuela’: what does this mean for oil stocks?

| Dr. James Fox

Oil stocks stand to benefit from a huge geopolitical shift after the US took Venezuela president Nicholas Maduro into custody.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 15%, here’s what the markets are missing about BAE Systems’ share price and how high it could go in 2026…

| Simon Watkins

BAE Systems’ results, order book and guidance point to accelerating growth -- yet the market still prices in a slowdown.…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

With an 8.7% forecast dividend yield, is this top FTSE 100 passive income stock an unmissable bargain?

| James Beard

This FTSE 100 income stock has a dividend yield higher than all others on the index. And its payout’s forecast…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Around £1, why does the Lloyds share price still looks cheap to me up to £1.43?

| Simon Watkins

Lloyds has been dogged by negative publicity surrounding motor insurance mis-selling, but has this left its share price seriously undervalued…

Read more »