Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 15%, here’s what the markets are missing about BAE Systems’ share price and how high it could go in 2026…

Down 15%, here’s what the markets are missing about BAE Systems’ share price and how high it could go in 2026…

BAE Systems’ results, order book and guidance point to accelerating growth — yet the market still prices in a slowdown. For me, that spells opportunity.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The more talk of a Ukraine peace deal, the lower BAE Systems’ (LSE: BA) share price seems to drift. But the market is missing the key point in my view.

Given this, and the strong earnings growth expected, I think the stock looks a huge bargain. So what is the market missing, and how high could the share price go?

What’s the key point here?

The crucial point is NATO has committed to more than doubling defence spending — regardless of any Ukraine peace deal. This is a structural shift designed to create a long‑term deterrent against future aggressors, not a temporary wartime spike.

Last June, non‑US members agreed to lift defence budgets to 5% of gross domestic product by 2035, up from 2% last year. This equates to $423bn in additional annual spending across non‑US NATO members alone.

As Europe’s largest defence contractor — and the world’s sixth‑largest — BAE Systems sits at the centre of this investment cycle. Moreover, defence procurement is based on multi‑year, legally-binding contracts. So the market is pricing in a cyclical downturn when BAE’s revenue and profits are long-term and contractual.

That disconnect is where the opportunity lies. It is what makes the firm a classic short‑term volatility/long‑term reward play, in my view.

Results show momentum building

This structural spending shift is evident in BAE Systems’ results. Its 30 July half‑year 2025 figures saw group-reported sales up 11% year on year to £14.6bn. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 13% to £1.55bn, while basic earnings per share increased 11% to 34.7p. Order intake hit £13.2bn, powering a huge £75.4bn order book and giving multi‑year revenue clarity.

Consequently, management upgraded full-year sales guidance to 8%-10% from 7%-9%. It also upgraded its underlying EBIT guidance to 9%-11% from 8%-10%.

These numbers followed strong 2024 full‑year results. Sales rose 10% to £25.3bn, while underlying EBIT climbed 12% to £2.9bn. The order book hit a record £70.5bn. Taken together, these numbers show a business benefiting from higher defence budgets and a backlog that underwrites future growth.

A risk to this is any failure in one of the company’s key products, which could prove costly to remedy. However, consensus analysts’ forecasts are that BAE Systems’ earnings will grow 11.2% a year to end-2028.

Market pricing overlooks all this

Despite this momentum, the market is still pricing BAE Systems as if earnings are about to decline. The shares trade on a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.5 P/E against 28.5 in June. This is not what is expect for a business with multi‑year contracted revenue and double‑digit earnings growth.

The discounted cash flow valuation shows BAE Systems shares are 28% undervalued at their current £17.50 price. So their ‘fair value’ is £24.31. And that matters, because asset prices tend to migrate towards their fair value over time.

My investment view

BAE Systems is forecast to achieve double‑digit earnings growth through 2026. This is supported by a record order book, upgraded guidance, and a decade‑long rearmament cycle already locked into NATO budgets.

In other words, the stock’s valuation implies a slowdown just as the fundamentals point to sustained acceleration. That gap between perception and reality is where the opportunity lies. Consequently, I will be adding to my holding in the firm shortly.

Simon Watkins has positions in BAE Systems. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Dividend Shares

A £5-a-day stock market plan for a 4-figure second income stream

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the process of generating income from the stock market even with a modest regular amount, benefitting…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Could 2026 be the year the Greggs share price recovers?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the Greggs share price and explores whether there's any value left in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m targeting £42,949 in dividend income for my retirement from £20,000 in this 10.2%-yielding FTSE 250 gem!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 income play yielding over 10% is powering my long term retirement plan. Here’s why I think it…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Melrose shares could be the FTSE 100’s biggest winner in 2026

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox has a lot of faith in Melrose shares with the stock poised to deliver on its turnaround…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

‘US is running Venezuela’: what does this mean for oil stocks?

| Dr. James Fox

Oil stocks stand to benefit from a huge geopolitical shift after the US took Venezuela president Nicholas Maduro into custody.

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

With an 8.7% forecast dividend yield, is this top FTSE 100 passive income stock an unmissable bargain?

| James Beard

This FTSE 100 income stock has a dividend yield higher than all others on the index. And its payout’s forecast…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Around £1, why does the Lloyds share price still looks cheap to me up to £1.43?

| Simon Watkins

Lloyds has been dogged by negative publicity surrounding motor insurance mis-selling, but has this left its share price seriously undervalued…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 reasons why the BP share price could outperform Shell’s in 2026

| James Beard

The last year in which the BP share price did better than that of its closest rival was 2022. But…

Read more »