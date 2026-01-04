Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This near-monopoly FTSE 100 growth stock has crashed 37%! Time to buy?

This near-monopoly FTSE 100 growth stock has crashed 37%! Time to buy?

Ben McPoland looks at a UK growth stock that has collapsed since November. Is this now a potential FTSE 100 buying opportunity hiding in plain sight?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer who has contributed more than 1,800 articles for The Motley Fool UK. He has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Until recently, Auto Trader (LSE:AUTO) was arguably one of the FTSE 100‘s highest-quality growth stocks. A virtual monopoly in the UK online car advertising market combined with incredible profit margins meant investors were paying a premium to own shares.

However, the company’s premium valuation has come under massive pressure, with the stock down 37% since May (and 28% since early November).

This is quite a shocking fall from grace for Auto Trader. But does this make the FTSE 100 stock an attractive dip-buying opportunity to consider?

The company

As mentioned, Auto Trader operates the UK’s largest online marketplace that connects car buyers with retailers and private sellers. In the six months to the end of September, over 75% of all minutes spent on automotive marketplaces were on Autotrader! 

As such, it benefits from a powerful network effect. Buyers go there because it has the most cars, compelling sellers to go there because it has the most buyers. 

The company makes the bulk of its money through dealership subscriptions (recurring revenue). At the end of September, there were 14,080 of them paying £2,994 per month on average.  

Why is the stock down?

Auto Trader’s share price started falling after the firm reported its first-half results in November (covering the six months to 30 September).

There were two main issues. The first was that group revenue increased 5% to £318m, while operating profit rose 6% to £200m.

Management admitted that this growth “was lower than our long-term average due to fast stock turn resulting in both prominence penetration and paid stock being marginally lower year-on-year“.

In other words, growth was weaker because used cars were selling so fast that dealers didn’t need to pay extra for premium adverts.

Revenue has tended to grow at about 10% over the past few years, so slower growth is an issue here. Investors are far less likely to pay a premium valuation for noticeably slower revenue growth.

The main issue, however, relates to the company’s Deal Builder digital tool. This allows a buyer to build an entire deal, including finance and part-exchange, directly on Auto Trader’s platform. 

However, some dealers say the reservation part of this process is leading to fewer leads, and a backlash erupted in November when 59 cancelled subscriptions and more downgraded theirs.

In response, CEO Nathan Coe issued a public apology and said the firm was continuing to “seek feedback and refine our offerings“. It will soon offer dealers more choice when it comes to the car reservation part.

Much cheaper stock

This backlash from customers has clearly caused significant near-term uncertainty. However, while most people continue to use Auto Trader to hunt for cars, I don’t think most dealers can afford to leave the platform entirely.

Following the pullback, the stock is now starting to look cheap. The forward price-to-earnings multiple is just 15, while the price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio has fallen to roughly 1.4.

For a capital-light platform that boasts a 63% operating margin, I see this valuation as attractive.

On top of this, there are share buybacks. In the six months ended 30 September, it repurchased £100m worth, while the forward dividend yield has risen to 2.2%.

On balance, I see this FTSE 100 stock as a dip-buying opportunity worth exploring further.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Auto Trader Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

£9,000 of savings? Here’s how it could be used to target a £3,419 second income

| Christopher Ruane

How large a second income could putting £9k into the stock market really deliver in practice? Christopher Ruane explains some…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Rightmove shares are down 34% in 6 months! Is it one of the best stocks to buy now?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the worst-performing stock over the past half-year could actually be considered as one of the best…

Read more »

Business manager working at a pub doing the accountancy and some paperwork using a laptop computer
Growth Shares

This penny stock’s up 246% over the past year. What on earth’s going on?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a rocket ship of a penny stock that’s been flying high, thanks to positive news about…

Read more »

Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to generate a £2,000 monthly income from UK shares?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones whips out his calculator and crunches the numbers to show how UK shares can build a high and…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett looks at a company’s balance sheet first. So what does BP’s tell us?

| James Beard

Warren Buffett thinks investors should focus more on a company’s assets and liabilities. With this in mind, James Beard takes…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 hits 10,000 at last – but these shares are still dirt cheap!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is thrilled to see the FTSE 100 put on a fireworks show in 2025, but he says plenty…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

Can you earn £1,000 a month in passive income with £34,800 in a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Stephen Wright

A Stocks and Shares ISA is a terrific asset for investors seeking passive income. But is a 35% annual dividend…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

How I’m aiming to build a £12,000 second income in 10 years from UK dividend shares

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is a decade away from retirement and is using FTSE 100 dividend shares to accelerate his plans to…

Read more »