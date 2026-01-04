Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is the Lloyds share price about to shock us all in 2026?

Is the Lloyds share price about to shock us all in 2026?

City brokers think Lloyds’ share price will edge through £1 next year. Could the FTSE 100 bank surprise us all again with more spectacular gains?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The performance of the Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) share price in 2025 was nothing short of incredible. Increasing 78% in value, the bank smashed the 20% rise recorded by the broader FTSE 100. Its gains were even more impressive considering the challenging conditions in its core UK marketplace.

What are City brokers expecting from Lloyds shares in 2026? Let’s take a look.

100.9p price target

The 17 analysts who cover the bank are largely confident of further price gains in the New Year. However, their average price target is just 100.9p, representing a 3% increase from today’s levels.

That’s a far cry from 2025’s spectacular gains. Even the most bullish projections are well short of the price movements recently recorded, as you can see from the chart below.

Lloyds share price estimates
Source: TradingView

Yet brokers weren’t expecting the spectacular price performance we saw last year. Could they be wrong again in 2026?

Rock solid

Predicting near-term price movements is a famously difficult business. But if Lloyds can show the resilience it’s shown over the past year, I wouldn’t rule out further incredible gains.

So far it’s managed to navigate the challenges created by tough economic conditions and falling interest rates. Net income rose 6% in the nine months to September. Its net interest margin (NIM) was also up 10 basis points year on year at the end of the period, at 3.04%.

Leading brands like Halifax and Lloyds itself have helped the bank navigate a tough landscape, as have its leading positions in both cyclical and non-cyclical product lines. Its structural hedge, which safeguards against interest rate drops, has also helped.

A robust housing market’s another reason behind the Black Horse bank’s resilience. It’s Britain’s largest mortgage provider (market share is roughly 20%), so strong homebuyer activity has proved critical.

Importantly, 2026 is shaping up to be another solid year for the homes market. Both Savills and Rightmove expect average house price growth of 2% this year.

What might go wrong?

But can Lloyds continue to put in these robust performances? I have my doubts, with analysts expecting UK growth to slow in 2026. Rising unemployment and increasing personal and corporate insolvencies are two worrying omens moving into the New Year.

If economic conditions indeed worsen, the retail bank could see loan growth cool sharply and even reverse. It may also face a sharp rise in loan impairments (it booked £618m worth in the nine months to September).

Lloyds’ revenues and margins are also in danger as market competition intensifies. Challenger banks are rapidly expanding their operations, and raising cash to intensify their assault on the traditional operators.

Finally, it’s possible that further thumping charges for mis-selling motor finance could be coming, putting further pressure on profits. Lloyds in recent months raised provisions by a whopping £800m to cover possible costs, taking the total to just under £2bn.

What’s next for Lloyds shares?

Given these challenges, a sharp drop in Lloyds’ share price in 2026 is quite possible. In my opinion, last year’s epic price gains — combined with the bank’s current high valuation — leave the FTSE bank in danger of a sharp correction.

Its price-to-book (P/B) ratio is currently 1.5, significantly above the 10-year average of 0.9 times.

On balance, Lloyds shares might be worth considering by investors with higher risk tolerance. But I won’t be buying them for my own portfolio.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

£9,000 of savings? Here’s how it could be used to target a £3,419 second income

| Christopher Ruane

How large a second income could putting £9k into the stock market really deliver in practice? Christopher Ruane explains some…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Rightmove shares are down 34% in 6 months! Is it one of the best stocks to buy now?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the worst-performing stock over the past half-year could actually be considered as one of the best…

Read more »

Business manager working at a pub doing the accountancy and some paperwork using a laptop computer
Growth Shares

This penny stock’s up 246% over the past year. What on earth’s going on?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a rocket ship of a penny stock that’s been flying high, thanks to positive news about…

Read more »

Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to generate a £2,000 monthly income from UK shares?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones whips out his calculator and crunches the numbers to show how UK shares can build a high and…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett looks at a company’s balance sheet first. So what does BP’s tell us?

| James Beard

Warren Buffett thinks investors should focus more on a company’s assets and liabilities. With this in mind, James Beard takes…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 hits 10,000 at last – but these shares are still dirt cheap!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is thrilled to see the FTSE 100 put on a fireworks show in 2025, but he says plenty…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

Can you earn £1,000 a month in passive income with £34,800 in a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Stephen Wright

A Stocks and Shares ISA is a terrific asset for investors seeking passive income. But is a 35% annual dividend…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

How I’m aiming to build a £12,000 second income in 10 years from UK dividend shares

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is a decade away from retirement and is using FTSE 100 dividend shares to accelerate his plans to…

Read more »