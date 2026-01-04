Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 55%, are Diageo shares the ultimate turnaround play in 2026?

Down 55%, are Diageo shares the ultimate turnaround play in 2026?

Diageo shares have fallen a long way from their highs. With a new CEO on board, are they poised for a powerful rebound in 2026?

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Group of friends meet up in a pub

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Diageo (LSE: DGE) shares have experienced an unbelievable price fall over the last few years. Currently, they’re trading about 55% below their highs. Could they be the ultimate turnaround investment for 2026? Let’s discuss.

Diageo’s problems

As we start 2026, the outlook for Diageo looks pretty grim. For a start, drinking habits are changing rapidly. Today, younger generations are drinking less alcohol because they’re more health conscious.

Meanwhile, GLP-1 weight-loss drugs are lowering demand among older generations as these tend to reduce cravings (around 40%-45% of GLP-1 users who regularly consume alcohol report a decrease in their consumption after starting the medication). So the company’s facing some long-term structural challenges.

We then have general consumer weakness. Consumers today have less disposable income, meaning they don’t have as much cash to spend on premium brands such as Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, and Bulleit.

It’s worth noting that global Scotch whisky sales fell 3% in the first half of 2025, according to alcohol data provider IWSR. This marked the third consecutive year of decline after decades of growth. Given the drop in sales, Diageo’s scaled back or halted production at some of its distilleries to balance supply and demand. This is obviously not ideal.

The company’s also facing a hit from US tariffs. These could take a large chunk out of its operating profits in the near term. Finally, the company has a substantial pile of debt on its balance sheet. So interest payments are going to be a financial burden.

Can the new CEO fix things?

Now, the good news is that Diageo has a new CEO, Dave Lewis. And he’s known for being a bit of a turnaround specialist (he turned Tesco round after a period of poor performance).

There are plenty of things he could do to improve performance and boost the share price in 2026. For example:

  • Sell off some brands or reduce the dividend to pay down debt.
  • Cut costs (increase supply chain efficiency, enhance marketing discipline, automate operations with AI etc) to mitigate the impact of US tariffs.
  • Focus more on zero-alcohol beverages to appeal to younger generations.
  • Sort out all the inventory issues that have been plaguing the company.
  • Enhance pricing and bottle sizes to keep brands accessible.

It’s worth pointing out that lower interest rates (especially in the US) in 2026 could help his efforts. These could free up disposable income for consumers and lead to more cash going towards premium brands.

If Lewis can show progress, there’s certainly scope for a share price bounce. Currently, the shares trade on a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 12.5 using next financial year’s earnings forecast – a very low valuation for a company of Diageo’s ilk.

Worth a look?

Of course, there are no guarantees Lewis will be able to sort things out in the near term. He essentially needs to turn around a tanker.

I think the shares are worth a look while they’re near £16 though. In my view, there’s a good chance of a rebound at some point.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Diageo. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc and Tesco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

£9,000 of savings? Here’s how it could be used to target a £3,419 second income

| Christopher Ruane

How large a second income could putting £9k into the stock market really deliver in practice? Christopher Ruane explains some…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Rightmove shares are down 34% in 6 months! Is it one of the best stocks to buy now?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the worst-performing stock over the past half-year could actually be considered as one of the best…

Read more »

Business manager working at a pub doing the accountancy and some paperwork using a laptop computer
Growth Shares

This penny stock’s up 246% over the past year. What on earth’s going on?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a rocket ship of a penny stock that’s been flying high, thanks to positive news about…

Read more »

Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to generate a £2,000 monthly income from UK shares?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones whips out his calculator and crunches the numbers to show how UK shares can build a high and…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett looks at a company’s balance sheet first. So what does BP’s tell us?

| James Beard

Warren Buffett thinks investors should focus more on a company’s assets and liabilities. With this in mind, James Beard takes…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 hits 10,000 at last – but these shares are still dirt cheap!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is thrilled to see the FTSE 100 put on a fireworks show in 2025, but he says plenty…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

Can you earn £1,000 a month in passive income with £34,800 in a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Stephen Wright

A Stocks and Shares ISA is a terrific asset for investors seeking passive income. But is a 35% annual dividend…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

How I’m aiming to build a £12,000 second income in 10 years from UK dividend shares

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is a decade away from retirement and is using FTSE 100 dividend shares to accelerate his plans to…

Read more »