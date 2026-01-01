Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Which UK stocks can outperform in 2026?

Which UK stocks can outperform in 2026?

Slow growth, lower inflation, rising unemployment – what does it all mean for investors looking for UK stocks that can do well in the year ahead?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m a big fan of UK stocks – I think they offer a unique combination of strong businesses and low valuation multiples. But which ones can do well in 2026?

It’s impossible to say with certainty what the stock market will do in the next 12 months. But investors have some pretty clear signs they can pay attention to for clues.

Economic outlook

Different businesses are suited to different economic environments. So a lot of the question of which stocks will do well in 2026 comes down to what the economy will be like. 

The early signs aren’t particularly positive – growth’s expected to be slow and unemployment’s set to rise. The good news though, is that inflation is forecast to fall as oil prices drop.

A lot can happen in the next 12 months. But the early indications suggest that businesses that can generate steady cash flows in a relatively tough environment should be attractive.

That points towards companies that don’t target discretionary spending. So promising sectors include consumer defensives, healthcare, real estate, and utilities.

Real estate

One stock that seems to fit the bill is Supermarket Income REIT (LSE:SUPR). The company is a FTSE 250 real estate investment trust (REIT) that leases a portfolio of retail properties. 

Supermarkets as an industry should be relatively resilient, even in a challenging economy. People might change where and how often they shop, but they’re unlikely to stop entirely.

With tenants including Aldi and Lidl, as well as Tesco and Sainsbury’s, this should be fine for Supermarket Income REIT. All that matters is that its tenants are able to pay their rent.

For investors, that means a 7.5% annual dividend. And that might be attractive – especially in a tough environment – so I think there’s a decent chance the stock could do well in 2026.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice

Long-term investing

I think anyone looking for a UK stock that has a good chance to do well in 2026 should take a look at Supermarket Income REIT. But I’m less convinced when I look further ahead. 

Almost two-thirds of the company’s leases have more than 10 years left. That’s good in terms of stability, but it means the chances of meaningful growth over the next decade are minimal.

Furthermore, 71% of the firm’s rent comes from Tesco and Sainsbury’s. This limits the risk of defaults, but it also means it isn’t in a strong position when it comes to negotiating extensions.

Both of these might be positives in an environment where economic growth across the board’s likely to be limited. But in a stronger economy, they’re likely to be obstacles.

Stocks for 2026

Different investors will – rightly – have different ambitions. And I think that means Supermarket Income REIT’s worth considering seriously for some and not others.

I expect the stock to do well in 2026 and provide steady income going forward. But for investors looking for long-term returns, I think there may be better opportunities available.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended J Sainsbury Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Down 34% in 2025 — but could this be one of the UK’s top growth stocks for 2026?

| Stephen Wright

With clarity over research funding on the horizon, could Judges Scientific be one of the UK’s best growth stocks to…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Can the rampant Barclays share price beat Lloyds in 2026?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the Barclays share price was neck and neck with Lloyds over the last year, and checks out…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how Rolls-Royce shares could hit £25 in 2026

| John Fieldsend

If Rolls-Royce shares continue their recent performance, then £25 might be on the cards for 2026. Let's take a look…

Read more »

Departure & Arrival sign, representing selling and buying in a portfolio
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 2026 the red-hot Rolls-Royce share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones can't believe how rapidlly the Rolls-Royce share price has climbed. Now he looks at the FTSE 100 growth…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

Prediction: Tesco shares could soon climb another 17%

| Alan Oscroft

After a strong run for Tesco shares, analysts are optimistic for the start of 2026. Well, most of them are,…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

Prediction: the Vodafone share price could soar 40% in 2026

| Alan Oscroft

Despite a great 2025, the Vodafone share price is still down 20% over five years. The latest predictions suggest more…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

By January 2027, £1,000 invested in Nvidia shares could turn into…

| John Fieldsend

What could £1,000 in Nvidia shares do by 2027? Our Foolish author explores three potential scenarios for the artificial intelligence…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How to target a stunning £1,000 weekly passive income for retirement, starting in 2026

| Harvey Jones

It's a brand new year and Harvey Jones says this is the ideal time to accelerate plans to build a…

Read more »