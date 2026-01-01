Member Login
Up 83%+ last year, will these FTSE 100 shares do it all again in 2026?

These FTSE 100 stocks delivered share price gains of up to 403% over the last year! Royston Wild reckons they can continue to soar this year.

Royston Wild
The FTSE 100 has just enjoyed its best year since 2009. Rising 20%, the UK’s premier stock index hit new all-time peaks several times in 2025.

Yet despite last year’s impressive gains, some British blue-chips crushed the returns delivered by the broader FTSE. Take Fresnillo (LSE:FRES), Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN) and Babcock International (LSE:BAB). Their share prices soared by 83% or more over the course of last year.

But can these high-power shares repeat the trick in 2026? Could they even beat last year’s stunning returns? Let’s take a look.

Silver surge

Fresnillo was far and away the FTSE 100’s greatest performer last year. It rose by a spectacular 403%, driven by a robust year for gold and silver prices — these rose 65% and 150%, respectively.

Holding gold stocks carries greater risk than investing in physical metal itself. Production issues that can damage earnings are a constant threat to mining stocks.

But as Fresnillo shows, it can also lead to supersized gains, as producers’ profits can grow far more strongly when metal prices rise.

I’m not expecting gold and silver to rise as strongly in 2026. But I’m prepared for further significant gains, as economic and geopolitical uncertainty boosts safe-haven assets again.

I’m also predicting another tough year for the US dollar, which should drive gold and silver demand. A weaker greenback makes it even more cost effective to buy dollar-denominated assets.

Banking giant

Standard Chartered’s share price soared 83% in 2025. It may experience some bumpiness this year if China’s economy falters. But I’m still expecting another strong performance in 2026, as — broadly speaking — its Asian and African markets continue to rebound from their post-pandemic hangover.

StanChart, as it’s known, operates a wide range of product lines and across many countries. As such, it has substantial opportunities to grow profits as wealth levels in its developed regions boom.

This was illustrated in October, when the bank said it expects 2025 operating income to rise at the “upper end” of a 5% to 7% guidance range.

A cash-rich balance sheet gives it plenty of scope to invest for growth. It may also lead to more substantial share buybacks, giving the bank’s share price an added lift.

In the top 3

Babcock International was also one of the FTSE 100’s top three risers in 2025, increasing 143% in value. It took off as investors finally recognised its excellent value relative to the broader defence sector and piled in.

Despite this, Babcock shares still offer excellent value right now. This could help its share price surge again, and especially given the strong outlook for the global defence industry.

A Russia-Ukraine peace deal is welcome following years of bloody conflict. It could impact the performance of contractors like this in the near term.

But it’s unlikely to derail NATO countries’ aims to rapidly rearm amid rising concerns over Moscow’s foreign policy, along with potential Chinese expansionism. So I’m expecting Babcock’s sales (which rose 7% organically between April and September) to keep climbing.

