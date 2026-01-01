Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » In 2026, I think the FTSE 100 could pass 12,000

In 2026, I think the FTSE 100 could pass 12,000

How could FTSE 100 replicate the success of 2025? Our Foolish author examines why the index might pass 12,000 in the upcoming 12 months

Posted by
John Fieldsend
Longtime UK and US investor with a focus on sustainable, long-term stocks of all shapes and sizes.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investor confidence may have soured on the FTSE 100 in the 2020s, but the trend seems to have been bucked in 2025. London’s leading index is on course for a 19.5% gain for the year – surpassing even the AI-filled American counterpart, the S&P 500!

It seems investors like the look of a range of ‘defensive’ blue-chips with world-beating dividend yields and this trend could continue into this year. I think the FTSE 100 could even pass 12,000 in 2026. Here’s how it might happen.

Strength

First, a word on the numbers here. The FTSE 100 sits at 9,871 points as I write in late December, meaning an increase of 21.5% is required to hit that magical 12,000 mark. That’s not far off the 2025 increase.

Crucially, this ignores dividends. That means the overall return of the FTSE 100 over the last year has been even higher. But overall, climbing in points is a tough task.

Much will depend on the types of sectors that make up the Footsie. Banks, insurers and finance stocks are a huge part of the index, for example. One of the reasons for 2025’s strength was interest rates staying higher for longer, which benefits firms like Standard Chartered and Lloyds.

Defence is another heavily weighted aspect of the FTSE 100. If military spending continues to climb globally, then 2026 could be a banner year for firms like Rolls-Royce, BAE Systems and Babcock, which could help carry the index to that 12,000 mark.

The best sector for 2025 was undoubtedly mining as Endeavour Mining posted a 166% gain and Fresnillo a 402% one. This was on the back of increased asset prices as gold and silver soared to new records. Looking ahead to 2026, I think this could be one to watch.

For the future?

One FTSE 100 stock that might lead the vanguard is Glencore (LSE: GLEN). Shares in the mining giant fell 59% from 2023 to 2025, but its fortunes might be turning around in the year to come.

One of the major metals it produces is copper which will be key in all sorts of modern industries. The metal is crucial for electric vehicles, and solar and wind power. Glencore could benefit from higher demand as the green revolution progresses. Add in its role in the data centres used for artificial intelligence and there could be something of an AI play here too.

The firm mines nickel and cobalt as well – two more metals that will be very much required in the push to net zero. If prices of these metals rise like gold and silver did in 2025, then that will be good news for Glencore.

It’s worth bearing in mind that substantial revenues are still drawn from coal mining – an industry that looks like it has a shelf life. This could drag on the share price in the next year too.

The bottom line? If the FTSE 100 surges past 12,000 in 2026 then there’ll be plenty of big names to surge alongside it. Glencore could be one of these and I’d say it’s worth a look.

John Fieldsend has positions in BAE Systems, Glencore Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems, Fresnillo Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Rolls-Royce Plc, and Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

£1k invested in the UK stock market during the pandemic is currently worth…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith not only points out the specific gains from investing in the stock market generally since the pandemic, but…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Will Nvidia shares continue surging in 2026 and beyond?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

2026 will be an exciting year for Nvidia shares as the semiconductor giant launches its latest generation of AI chips.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Check out the BP share price and dividend forecast for 2026 – it’s hard to believe!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is feeling rather glum about the BP share price but analysts reckon it's good to go. So who's…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for its top FTSE 100 stock for 2026, and it said…

| Muhammad Cheema

Muhammad Cheema asked ChatGPT for its top FTSE 100 pick, and its response surprised him. He thinks he’s found an…

Read more »

Investing Articles

By the end of 2026, can Rolls-Royce shares hit £17?

| Muhammad Cheema

Rolls-Royce shares have had another phenomenal year, rising by 95.4%. Muhammad Cheema takes a look at whether they can continue…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will Barclays shares continue their epic run into 2026 and beyond?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Noting that difference of opinion is a global norm, Zaven Boyrazian discusses what the experts think will happen to Barclays…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: analysts reckon Taylor Wimpey shares will soar almost 25% in 2026. Seriously?

| Harvey Jones

When it comes to Taylor Wimpey shares, Harvey Jones is the eternal optimist. So will the high-yielding FTSE 250 housebuilder…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Up 83%+ last year, will these FTSE 100 shares do it all again in 2026?

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 stocks delivered share price gains of up to 403% over the last year! Royston Wild reckons they…

Read more »