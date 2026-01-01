Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I asked ChatGPT for its top FTSE 100 stock for 2026, and it said…

I asked ChatGPT for its top FTSE 100 stock for 2026, and it said…

Muhammad Cheema asked ChatGPT for its top FTSE 100 pick, and its response surprised him. He thinks he’s found an even better pick himself.

Posted by
Muhammad Cheema
As an investor of stocks and shares for a number of years, I like to focus my strategy on generating growth and income. I enjoy researching different companies and passing on my knowledge and insight through my articles with the Motley Fool. Previously, I studied Accounting and Finance at LSE, which enhanced my expertise in this area. Away from writing, I enjoy reading about philosophy, learning about different businesses, and exercising.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As the new year starts, investors are probably wondering what the best FTSE 100 stock to invest in is.

Last year, it was the mining company, Fresnillo, that was the darling of the index, after its 394.8% rise.

I turned to ChatGPT to see what it thought was the best company to invest in the Footsie for 2026. Surprisingly, it mentioned a stock I hadn’t even considered.

The stock in question is AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN). Let’s see below why I’m not so sure about the generative AI’s suggestion.

I’m not so sure…

While I think that AstraZeneca is a great company, it’s the reasons provided by ChatGPT that I’m not so sure about.

The first reason mentioned is the pharmaceutical giant’s strong share price performance of about 30% in 2025. The problem with this is that it is a very basic analysis and ignores the principle that just because a company has performed well in the past, it doesn’t mean it will in the future.

Furthermore, some of the other key reasons it mentioned don’t make sense to me. For example, it said the company has a valuation appeal. With a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 30.9, I don’t believe its shares are valued cheaply at all. I think ChatGPT has it wrong here.

That said, there are things to like about the company. Notably, it has a strong pipeline of new pharmaceutical drugs that could drive up revenue and earnings if regulatory approval is granted.

However, because of valuation concerns and some other factors, such as the company having $24bn of net debt on its balance sheet, I don’t think it will turn out to be the best FTSE 100 stock for 2026.

A dirt-cheap alternative

My pick for 2026 is another mining stock, like Fresnillo. I think Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO) could be a great stock for investors to consider in the coming year.

With a P/E of only 13.1, it’s far cheaper than AstraZeneca. But what appeals to me the most is that it’s not priced like an AI stock, while being a potential big winner as the AI market continues growing.

How did I make this link with AI, you may be wondering right now?

Well, huge sums of money are anticipated to be spent on AI infrastructure over the next few years. For example, $3trn is expected to be spent on AI data centres through to 2029.

This presents a great opportunity for Rio Tinto, which is a key miner and producer of two of the key metals needed to make this happen: aluminium and copper.

Its Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia hosts one of the world’s largest known copper deposits. This puts the miner in a strong competitive position.

There are risks with holding shares in the metal miner. For example, commodity price fluctuations could have a big impact on the company’s earnings, which could hurt its shares if there are adverse movements in metal prices.

Overall, though, I still think Rio Tinto shares are among the most compelling in the FTSE 100 over the coming year. Therefore, I think investors should consider its shares.

Muhammad Cheema has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc and Fresnillo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Down 34% in 2025 — but could this be one of the UK’s top growth stocks for 2026?

| Stephen Wright

With clarity over research funding on the horizon, could Judges Scientific be one of the UK’s best growth stocks to…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Can the rampant Barclays share price beat Lloyds in 2026?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the Barclays share price was neck and neck with Lloyds over the last year, and checks out…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how Rolls-Royce shares could hit £25 in 2026

| John Fieldsend

If Rolls-Royce shares continue their recent performance, then £25 might be on the cards for 2026. Let's take a look…

Read more »

Departure & Arrival sign, representing selling and buying in a portfolio
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 2026 the red-hot Rolls-Royce share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones can't believe how rapidlly the Rolls-Royce share price has climbed. Now he looks at the FTSE 100 growth…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

Prediction: Tesco shares could soon climb another 17%

| Alan Oscroft

After a strong run for Tesco shares, analysts are optimistic for the start of 2026. Well, most of them are,…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

Prediction: the Vodafone share price could soar 40% in 2026

| Alan Oscroft

Despite a great 2025, the Vodafone share price is still down 20% over five years. The latest predictions suggest more…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

By January 2027, £1,000 invested in Nvidia shares could turn into…

| John Fieldsend

What could £1,000 in Nvidia shares do by 2027? Our Foolish author explores three potential scenarios for the artificial intelligence…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How to target a stunning £1,000 weekly passive income for retirement, starting in 2026

| Harvey Jones

It's a brand new year and Harvey Jones says this is the ideal time to accelerate plans to build a…

Read more »