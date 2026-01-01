Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much would I need in an ISA to earn £20,000 a year in passive income?

How much would I need in an ISA to earn £20,000 a year in passive income?

This writer explores how an ISA could generate £20,000 annually in passive income – and what a simple chart reveals about the power of time and flexibility.

Posted by
Andrew Mackie
Andrew is a committed value investor who follows the principles of Benjamin Graham in building his portfolio. In particular, he uses macro trends from the wider business environment to build his investment thesis.
Published
| More on:
Tŵr Mawr lighthouse (meaning "great tower" in Welsh), on Ynys Llanddwyn on Anglesey, Wales, marks the western entrance to the Menai Strait.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

And ISA is one of those uniquely British inventions that are often viewed far too narrowly. The main point of them isn’t just how much you save, but how time turns those savings into long-term passive income – and the choices that come with it.

What time really buys

The chart tells the story better than any spreadsheet ever could. Two investors. The same total contributions. Very different starting points. One starts early and builds gradually. The other starts much later and saves hard. By retirement, the gap in portfolio size isn’t as dramatic as many might expect. But how they get there is everything.

Chart showing two investment journeys investing in an ISA

Chart generated by author

The £20,000 income shown is inflation-adjusted. That matters. It’s why the earlier starter appears to withdraw more at the outset – prices have had decades to rise quietly in the background. The later starter begins withdrawals sooner, so the initial income looks lower in today’s terms.

Returns are also assumed to fall in retirement. Not because markets suddenly stop working, but because most people naturally reduce risk once their salary ends. Growth gives way to preservation. It’s a subtle shift, but over long retirements, it really adds up.

Optionality

Where time really earns its keep is before retirement. Starting earlier creates choices during your working life: the freedom to pause contributions, take career breaks, ride out market crashes, or simply ease off when life gets in the way.

Early contributions do most of the heavy lifting. Later ones can still be powerful – but they’re far less forgiving.

The late-starter route can absolutely work. But it demands consistency, higher savings rates, and leaves much less room for error if plans change.

This isn’t about a right or wrong approach. It’s about understanding what time actually buys you. The chart doesn’t just show growth – it shows how starting earlier turns flexibility itself into an asset.

Under the radar

Many investors assume the only way to build passive income is by owning high-yielding shares. I don’t take that view.

You see, I didn’t buy Asian insurance giant Prudential (LSE: PRU) for its headline yield – currently around 2%. Instead I bought it for the long-term compounding opportunity across underinsured Asian markets. Insurance penetration remains in the low-single-digits, while the region’s protection gap is estimated at more than $100trn. That’s a powerful backdrop for growth.

In 2025, the shares are up 75%, making them the best performer among its FTSE 100 insurance peers. Even so, I’d argue the stock still sits under the radar for many investors.

China exposure does introduce volatility, and policy risk shouldn’t be ignored. The bursting of the property bubble has clearly dented the country’s growth story. But much of that uncertainty appears to be reflected in the valuation, in my opinion.

What really appeals to me is the capital flexibility. Between 2024 and 2027, Prudential expects to return more than $5bn to shareholders, combining a 10% annual increase in the dividend with a $2bn share buyback programme.

With the Chinese government actively encouraging stock market participation, Prudential looks well placed to benefit. Strong distribution, a trusted brand, and deep expertise across Asian markets are why it earns a place in my Stocks and Shares ISA. It’s not a pure income play today – but it gives me valuable optionality for the future.

Andrew Mackie owns shares in Prudential. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Prudential Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Can the rampant Barclays share price beat Lloyds in 2026?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the Barclays share price was neck and neck with Lloyds over the last year, and checks out…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how Rolls-Royce shares could hit £25 in 2026

| John Fieldsend

If Rolls-Royce shares continue their recent performance, then £25 might be on the cards for 2026. Let's take a look…

Read more »

Departure & Arrival sign, representing selling and buying in a portfolio
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 2026 the red-hot Rolls-Royce share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones can't believe how rapidlly the Rolls-Royce share price has climbed. Now he looks at the FTSE 100 growth…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

Prediction: Tesco shares could soon climb another 17%

| Alan Oscroft

After a strong run for Tesco shares, analysts are optimistic for the start of 2026. Well, most of them are,…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

Prediction: the Vodafone share price could soar 40% in 2026

| Alan Oscroft

Despite a great 2025, the Vodafone share price is still down 20% over five years. The latest predictions suggest more…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

By January 2027, £1,000 invested in Nvidia shares could turn into…

| John Fieldsend

What could £1,000 in Nvidia shares do by 2027? Our Foolish author explores three potential scenarios for the artificial intelligence…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How to target a stunning £1,000 weekly passive income for retirement, starting in 2026

| Harvey Jones

It's a brand new year and Harvey Jones says this is the ideal time to accelerate plans to build a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to name 3 epic growth stocks to buy in 2026 and it said…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is looking to inject some excitement into his portfolio this year and wondered if ChatGPT could suggest some…

Read more »