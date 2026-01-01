Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much do you need in a SIPP to generate a brilliant second income of £2,000 a month?

How much do you need in a SIPP to generate a brilliant second income of £2,000 a month?

Harvey Jones crunches the numbers to show how investors can generate a high and rising passive income from a portfolio of FTSE 100 shares in a SIPP.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Teenage boy is walking back from the shop with his grandparent. He is carrying the shopping bag and they are linking arms.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I love my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP). When I retire I expect to admire it even more, because it’s set to generate a large chunk of my everyday income after I stop working.

A SIPP’s attractive because HMRC tops up investor contributions with generous tax relief. I direct a large chunk of my own SIPP into dividend-paying FTSE 100 stocks, which give me both income and growth. So how much does an investor need to target a steady retirement income of, say, £2,000 a month?

That adds up to £24,000 a year. Under the so-called 4% rule, which suggests an investor who withdraws that percentage of their pot each year will preserve the underlying capital, they’d need £600,000.

Passive income from FTSE 100 shares

I reckon it’s possible to generate 5.5% a year from a spread of higher-yielding FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks. That would reduce the target pot to just £435,000.

That’s still a fair wedge, and takes time to build. It’s doable, but there’s no time to lose. Take a 30 year-old who already has £20,000 tucked away. If they invest £200 a month and their money grows at an average of 7% a year, their total pot could hit £570,000 by retirement. Thanks to SIPP tax relief, that £200 monthly contribution only costs a 40% taxpayer £120 (£160 for 20% taxpayers).

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Lloyds Banking Group’s back

One stock that could fit neatly into an income-focused SIPP in my view is Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY). After a bruising decade following the financial crisis, the FTSE 100 bank is re-establishing itself as an income and growth machine, this time with tighter regulation and stronger safeguards in place.

Lloyds’ share price has enjoyed a remarkable run, up 78% over the last year and 150% across five. I’d expect it to slow from here though. Lately, banking profits have been boosted by higher interest rates, which have widened net interest margins, the gap between what banks pay savers and charge borrowers. With rates sliding that kicker should fade.

On the other hand, lower rates could also revive the housing market, which will boost Lloyds, as it’s the UK’s biggest mortgage lender via subsidiary Halifax. It’ll face plenty of competition though.

Lloyds recently lifted its interim dividend by an inflation-busting 15%. The trailing yield has slipped to just below 3.3%, due to its surging shares, but the income should climb over time. Lloyds’ shares are also more expensive than they were, with the price-to-earnings ratio creeping up to 15.4.

Spread risk around

My SIPP contains a spread of around 15 different FTSE shares, offering both income and growth potential. I certainly think Lloyds is worth considering as part of a spread of companies, even if the next few years are unlikely to repeat the recent bonanza. Diversification’s key, and so is getting stuck in early. A little effort today can potentially generate a high and rising passive income years down the line.

Harvey Jones has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Will the S&P 500 crash in 2026?

| Charlie Carman

The S&P 500 delivered impressive gains in 2025, but valuations are now running high. Are US stocks stretched to breaking…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will Lloyds shares rise 76% again in 2026?

| John Fieldsend

What needs to go right for Lloyds shares to post another 76% rise? Our Foolish author dives into what might…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much passive income will I get from investing £10,000 in an ISA for 10 years?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how he plans to boost the amount of passive income he gets when he retires, from FTSE…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 34% in 2025 — but could this be one of the UK’s top growth stocks for 2026?

| Stephen Wright

With clarity over research funding on the horizon, could Judges Scientific be one of the UK’s best growth stocks to…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Can the rampant Barclays share price beat Lloyds in 2026?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the Barclays share price was neck and neck with Lloyds over the last year, and checks out…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how Rolls-Royce shares could hit £25 in 2026

| John Fieldsend

If Rolls-Royce shares continue their recent performance, then £25 might be on the cards for 2026. Let's take a look…

Read more »

Departure & Arrival sign, representing selling and buying in a portfolio
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 2026 the red-hot Rolls-Royce share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones can't believe how rapidlly the Rolls-Royce share price has climbed. Now he looks at the FTSE 100 growth…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

Prediction: Tesco shares could soon climb another 17%

| Alan Oscroft

After a strong run for Tesco shares, analysts are optimistic for the start of 2026. Well, most of them are,…

Read more »