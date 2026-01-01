Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Could Rolls-Royce shares surge by another 100% in 2026?

Could Rolls-Royce shares surge by another 100% in 2026?

Rolls-Royce shares have been among the best FTSE stocks to buy over the last five years and doubled once again in 2025. But could they do the same in 2026?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s no secret that Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.) shares have been on a rampage in recent years. An explosive turnaround by new leadership means anyone who bought shares towards the start of the recovery story is sitting on a 1,100%+ return. And this momentum continued in 2025 with the engineering giant doubling its market cap once again.

Of course, the question now becomes, will Rolls-Royce shares double again in 2026?

Here’s what the experts say

Even with substantial growth already under its belt, there continue to be lots of exciting developments for Rolls-Royce’s business.

The group’s operational turnaround is still ongoing, and management has already raised its profitability guidance for 2026. At the same time, demand for both its civil and defence aerospace products continues to climb, driving up the order book and boosting aftermarket services activity.

Pairing this with the ongoing successes orbiting its early-stage modular nuclear reactor technology, it’s not hard to understand why investors remain so bullish. And it certainly explains why, after such an impressive bull run, 14 out of 18 institutional analysts continue to rate Rolls-Royce shares as a Buy.

The most bullish among them is the team at Bank of America. Its analysts have projected that these factors combined will drive higher earnings throughout 2026 and 2027 while simultaneously stimulating even more free cash flow generation. And subsequently, they raised their share price target from 1,440p to 1,615p.

Compared to where Rolls-Royce shares trade as I write just after Christmas, that represents a potential 40.4% gain before dividends – enough to turn £5,000 into £7,022.

Marketing beating projection

Bank of America’s forecast means that it’s unlikely Rolls-Royce’s share price will double next year. And with a market cap that’s already sitting close to £97bn, that’s not a massive surprise. However, a near-40% gain is nothing to scoff at, beating the FTSE 100’s average annual return by five times!

So, is this a realistic expectation?

It’s important to note that most other analysts aren’t as optimistic. In fact, looking at the latest projections from Berenberg Bank, Citigroup, JP Morgan, and Deutsche Bank, it seems more analysts than not think Rolls-Royce shares will sit around 1,100p to 1,250p 12 months from now, despite these forecasts using similar growth catalysts.

That’s pretty close to where the stock trades now. And it suggests that the anticipated growth from higher defence spending and aftermarket service demand could already be baked into the share price.

Should customers start spending more, Rolls-Royce could indeed beat the average consensus. But sadly, the opposite is also true.

Suppose defence spending starts to slow, or weak economic conditions drag down total flight hours, reducing maintenance demand? In that case, Rolls-Royce could fall short of performance expectations and possibly trigger a sell-off as investors rush to lock in the profits of its impressive multi-year rally.

The bottom line

As a business, Rolls-Royce continues to impress me. But as a stock, I’m feeling more cautious. After all, the engineering giant is being valued at nearly 37 times forward earnings, opening the door to significant volatility should the increasingly lofty investor expectations fail to be met.

With that in mind, I think investors seeking a 100% return next year will need to consider looking elsewhere for under-the-radar opportunities. Fortunately, there are plenty of FTSE stocks that could have substantial turnaround potential.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Down 34% in 2025 — but could this be one of the UK’s top growth stocks for 2026?

| Stephen Wright

With clarity over research funding on the horizon, could Judges Scientific be one of the UK’s best growth stocks to…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Can the rampant Barclays share price beat Lloyds in 2026?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the Barclays share price was neck and neck with Lloyds over the last year, and checks out…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how Rolls-Royce shares could hit £25 in 2026

| John Fieldsend

If Rolls-Royce shares continue their recent performance, then £25 might be on the cards for 2026. Let's take a look…

Read more »

Departure & Arrival sign, representing selling and buying in a portfolio
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 2026 the red-hot Rolls-Royce share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones can't believe how rapidlly the Rolls-Royce share price has climbed. Now he looks at the FTSE 100 growth…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

Prediction: Tesco shares could soon climb another 17%

| Alan Oscroft

After a strong run for Tesco shares, analysts are optimistic for the start of 2026. Well, most of them are,…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

Prediction: the Vodafone share price could soar 40% in 2026

| Alan Oscroft

Despite a great 2025, the Vodafone share price is still down 20% over five years. The latest predictions suggest more…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

By January 2027, £1,000 invested in Nvidia shares could turn into…

| John Fieldsend

What could £1,000 in Nvidia shares do by 2027? Our Foolish author explores three potential scenarios for the artificial intelligence…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How to target a stunning £1,000 weekly passive income for retirement, starting in 2026

| Harvey Jones

It's a brand new year and Harvey Jones says this is the ideal time to accelerate plans to build a…

Read more »