Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 brilliant British shares to consider buying for 2026

3 brilliant British shares to consider buying for 2026

If an investor is looking for shares to buy for 2026, they have plenty of great options whether the goal is growth or income, or both.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In a new year, when personal finances are in focus, investors are often hunting shares to buy for their portfolios. This makes sense as picking individual stocks can be very rewarding.

Here are three companies to consider investing in.

Massive dividends

UK investors love high-yield dividend stocks so let’s start with one of these, M&G (LSE: MNG). It’s a FTSE 100 savings and investment company that has been around for a long time.

This isn’t the most exciting company in the world. But it’s a reliable dividend payer, having rewarded investors with income every year since 2020, shortly after it was split off from Prudential.

Currently, the yield here is very attractive. With analysts expecting a payout of 21.4p per share for the 2026 financial year, it’s around 7.5%.

Forecasts can be off the mark, of course. But I think there’s a decent chance the payout will be close to that prediction as the company is performing well at the moment and the payout for 2024 was 20.1p per share.

It’s worth noting that a meltdown in the financial markets is a risk here – this could impact asset values and profits. With the shares trading on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 10 and having recently broken out of a five-year sideways trading pattern, however, I reckon they’re worth a look.

Huge growth potential

Of course, some investors (like myself) are looking for growth instead of income. So, let’s zoom in on this area of the market.

One UK-listed stock I like here and believe is worth considering is Wise (LSE: WISE). It’s a leading international money transfer company.

This company is growing at an impressive rate right now. For the year ending 31 March 2026, revenue is expected to be approximately £1.8bn, up about 26% year on year.

It doesn’t look like this growth is fully reflected in the valuation though. Currently, the P/E ratio is only 25, which isn’t that high for such a stock.

In the long run, I see a ton of potential in this stock. Because this company is really scalable and so far it has really only scratched the surface in terms of capturing the global payments market.

That said, new payment technologies like stablecoins are a risk.

Growth and income

If an investor is seeking both growth and income, that’s an option too. One stock worth highlighting here is defence giant BAE Systems (LSE: BA.).

On the growth side, this company looks well placed to benefit from increased spending on defence from NATO members. In the years ahead, these countries are expected to spend significantly more on things like ammunition, combat vehicles, and cybersecurity solutions.

Meanwhile, on the income side, there’s a dividend yield of nearly 2.5%. I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s higher than the interest rates most high-interest UK savings accounts are paying by the end of 2026.

Now, a longed-for sudden end to the geopolitical conflict taking place in the world today is a risk tot he stock. This could hit sentiment towards it and mean a slowdown in orders.

I like defence as a long-term theme, however, so I reckon BAE is worth a look, especially as the average price target is about 20% higher than the current share price.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Wise and Prudential. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems, M&g Plc, and Wise Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Will Nvidia shares continue surging in 2026 and beyond?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

2026 will be an exciting year for Nvidia shares as the semiconductor giant launches its latest generation of AI chips.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Check out the BP share price and dividend forecast for 2026 – it’s hard to believe!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is feeling rather glum about the BP share price but analysts reckon it's good to go. So who's…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for its top FTSE 100 stock for 2026, and it said…

| Muhammad Cheema

Muhammad Cheema asked ChatGPT for its top FTSE 100 pick, and its response surprised him. He thinks he’s found an…

Read more »

Investing Articles

By the end of 2026, can Rolls-Royce shares hit £17?

| Muhammad Cheema

Rolls-Royce shares have had another phenomenal year, rising by 95.4%. Muhammad Cheema takes a look at whether they can continue…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will Barclays shares continue their epic run into 2026 and beyond?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Noting that difference of opinion is a global norm, Zaven Boyrazian discusses what the experts think will happen to Barclays…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: analysts reckon Taylor Wimpey shares will soar almost 25% in 2026. Seriously?

| Harvey Jones

When it comes to Taylor Wimpey shares, Harvey Jones is the eternal optimist. So will the high-yielding FTSE 250 housebuilder…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Up 83%+ last year, will these FTSE 100 shares do it all again in 2026?

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 stocks delivered share price gains of up to 403% over the last year! Royston Wild reckons they…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could the Lloyds share price surge by 100% in 2026?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

The Lloyds share price surged by almost 80% in 2025, making it one of the best-performing FTSE 100 stocks of…

Read more »