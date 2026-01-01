Looking for top stocks to buy in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Royston Wild thinks these US shares demand a close look following huge price gains last year.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

2 US stocks that could turbocharge a Stocks & Shares ISA in 2026!

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Looking for ways to supercharge a Stocks and Shares ISA in the New Year?

2026 could be another strong year for global stock markets. And I think AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) might be set for more blockbuster share price gains after a spectacular 2025.

Want to know why? Read on.

Go for gold

Gold delivered spectacular price gains last year, rising 70% as demand for safe havens rocketed. Gold stocks didn’t just follow in their slipstream — most produced even greater returns, reflecting these companies’ ability to grow profits more sharply than metal prices can rise.

Take AngloGold Ashanti, whose share price surged 266% in 2025. It wasn’t just a beneficary of the ‘leverage’ effect, though. While their costs remain largely fixed, earnings can rocket as rising gold prices can supercharge their revenues.

This US-listed gold share‘s robust balance sheet and impressive production record also attracted investors. Group output rose 17% in Q3, thanks to ramp-ups at existing mines and contributions from the recently-acquired Sukari asset.

Ultimately, though, AngoGold’s share price is driven by movements in the bullion price. And following that bumper 2025, the gold stock could experience some volatility if heavy profit taking sets in.

Yet I’m confident gold can recover from any pullbacks and continue its long-running charge higher. As Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Bank comments:

The big picture, however, for precious metals still looks structurally supportive with easier rates ahead, persistent fiscal and geopolitical unease, and ongoing diversification demand. That means any pullbacks may be seen as opportunities for long-term investors to rebuild exposure.

I think AngloGold’s a top stock to consider in this climate. Its large portfolio of assets located across 10 countries helps investors to spread risk.

Southern comforts

Gold’s not the only major commodity currently trading around record highs. Copper also struck new peaks in December, and rose 38% during 2025.

Thanks to the leverage factor, this pulled Southern Copper’s share price 95% higher, far greater than the red metal’s own price ascent.

But can copper prices continue their stunning rise in 2026? Unlike gold, which rises when investors become fearful, industrial metals like this can fall sharply.

However, the emergence of an enormous market deficit means the bellwether commodity could deliver further spectacular gains this year. Analysts at Citigroup have predicted prices could rise to $15,000 a tonne during Q2, following major supply disruptions in 2025 and improved demand as interest rates fall and the US dollar weakens.

Copper was last changing hands at around $12,160.

Like AngloGold Ashanti, Southern Copper has enormous scale, and is one of the world’s top ten producers of the essential metal. This puts it in great shape to capitalise on any fresh price gains. It also helps investors to effectively spread risk (the mining giant owns multiple mines in Mexico and Peru).

Given copper’s essential role in technology and renewable energy, demand could explode as these sectors rapidly grow. As a result, I think Southern Copper could be a top long-term stock to consider in a Stocks and Shares ISA.