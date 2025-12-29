Dr James Fox explains that large dividend yields can be a warning sign and investors need to look for signs of sustainability.

These are the biggest dividend yields on the FTSE All Share Index as 2026 begins

These are the companies with the biggest forward dividend yields on the FTSE All Share index.

Company Mkt Cap (£m) Yield % (rolling) Div Cover (rolling) NextEnergy Solar Fund 292.8 16.56 0.48 abrdn European Logistics Income 106.3 15.93 0.62 Lancashire Holdings 1,508.5 14.15 1.05 Reach 173.5 13.58 3.22 Bluefield Solar Income Fund 403.8 13.12 0.35 SDCL Efficiency Income Trust 559 12.88 1.12 Foresight Solar Fund 349 12.77 1.03 Liontrust Asset Management 170.1 12.68 1.2 Ithaca Energy 2,682.4 12.54 0.95 Foresight Environmental Infrastructure 412.1 11.91 0.91

If you find any of these numbers compelling, you may need to take another look.

Only one of these stocks — Reach — appears to offer a sustainable yield. However, on close inspection, Reach is an unusual one. The print media company’s undergoing a transition as revenue and earnings are in decline. From a qualitative perspective, it’s hard to build an investment thesis for this stock.

Remember, a big dividend yield can be a warning sign.

A double-digit payout often reflects a falling share price rather than growing income, and weak dividend cover suggests distributions may be funded by debt or asset sales. Investors should focus on sustainability, balance-sheet strength and cash generation, not headline yield alone.

Screening by coverage

Ok, here’s what happens if we increase the dividend coverage to two times. That means the company’s net income will be at least double the amount it intends to pay to shareholders in the form of dividends. Two times is typically a healthy coverage ratio.

Company Mkt Cap (£m) Yield % (rolling) Div Cover (rolling) Reach 173.5 13.58 3.22 WPP 3,546 7.83 2.44 Card Factory 241.9 7.4 2.4 Investec 4,937.8 6.87 2.1 TBC Bank (LSE:TBCG) 2,267.2 5.96 2.91 Paragon Banking 1,679.5 5.09 2.10 International Personal Finance 489.1 5.61 2.04 Eurocell 125.3 5.09 2.11 Tate & Lyle 1,673.1 5.29 2.16 RHI Magnesita NV 1,279.1 5.88 2.32

While all of these companies would need further exploration before an investment decision’s made, this screen provides a list of stocks that should deliver more sustainable dividend income.

Card Factory’s a really interesting one. The dividend continues to grow, but the stock’s been falling on a profit warning. The company blames poor performance on lower high street footfall, but as Dan Coatsworth at AJ Bell says: “Just as the advent of email and text communication kiboshed sending letters, the writing is also on the wall for sending Christmas cards.”

At five times forward earnings, it might be tempting to take a punt and hope the company improves operationally. But it might take more than just good luck for that to happen.

One I like is TBC Bank. The Georgian bank’s expected to grow sales by around 17% on average over the next two years. Earnings should improve by around 11% annually too.

Trading at 5.1 times forward earnings, with a price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.4, and a dividend yield near 6%, it’s incredibly compelling. It also offers exposure to two of the fastest growing economies in Eurasia (Georgia and Uzbekistan).

However, this does introduce a degree of risk as neither are particularly mature. Neither are good examples of constitutional liberal democracies which investors typically like.

Nonetheless, it’s probably my pick of the bunch. Certainly worth considering.