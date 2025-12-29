Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 FTSE 100 powerhouses to consider buying for passive income in 2026

3 FTSE 100 powerhouses to consider buying for passive income in 2026

Looking to start earning passive income in 2026? Paul Summers picks out three dividend heroes to consider from the UK’s top index.

Posted by
Paul Summers
Paul has been teaching in higher education since 2007 and also holds the CFA Society's Investment Management Certificate (IMC). A Terry Smith-influenced quality investor, Paul is a fan of companies boasting seriously high returns on capital. He always reinvests his dividends.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Making extra money on top of a salary or pension sounds great in theory. But many passive income schemes require a lot of time and effort just to get started.

Investing in shares that pay dividends is one exception. Sure, that cash can never be guaranteed and putting money to work in the market involves more risk than earning interest in a savings account. Even so, it technically requires nothing more than buying and holding a stake in a company.

With this in mind, here are three big stocks to ponder buying to begin earning passive income in 2026.

Sky-high yield

FTSE 100 retirement product provider, asset manager, and insurance giant Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) feels like an easy option for a starter portfolio. It’s an established business that generates fairly stable operating profits.

From an income perspective, the company has been particularly reliable when it comes to returning more cash to investors every (or nearly every) year. The 8.6% dividend yield is also among the highest you can get within the top-tier index and almost three times the average.

Clearly, there’s no such thing as a free lunch. Next year’s payout is expected to only just be covered by profit. The longer this goes on, the more vulnerable dividends look, especially if earnings weaken. The latter could be the result of increased competition for clients, for example.

But this is exactly why it’s not my only pick.

Predictable passive income

National Grid (LSE: NG) might seem a strange choice as another potential core holding. After all, it announced a 20% ‘rebasing’ to its dividend in FY2025. However, this move was part of the company’s plan to pay for transitioning to cleaner energy networks rather than the result of a slowdown in earnings.

At the time, investors were horrified. But now the dust has settled, the share price has recovered.

The Grid’s dividend yield stands at 4.2% — nowhere near that of Legal & General. But the point is that it’s a very different business in a very different sector. This should make it less likely that an investor will see their entire income stream implode if one encounters difficulties.

The capital-intensive nature of what it does and vulnerability to regulation will always place a limit on dividend growth. But I think these are prices worth paying.

Defensive dividends

Completing the trio of ‘starter’ passive income stocks — and adding even more diversification — is vaccine specialist GSK (LSE: GSK).

Its shares have charged upwards in 2025 with a gain of almost 33%. That’s a significant outperformance of the FTSE 100 index as a whole. The latter has managed ‘just’ 20% or so — which is actually remarkably good in itself.

While a rising share price tends to bring a yield down, GSK’s still stands at a forecast 3.9% for 2026. The firm’s defensive credentials — healthcare is needed regardless of what an economy is doing, especially as populations age — should mean that payouts continue growing in the future.

That said, I reckon that growth will be modest rather than spectacular. We know that drug development is a costly process, often beset with setbacks and delays. Higher research and development spending means less money for dividends.

Becoming overly-reliant on a few ‘blockbusters’ for earnings in the interim is another danger to be aware of.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK and National Grid Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Down 35% in 2 months! Should I buy NIO stock at $5?

| Ben McPoland

NIO stock has plunged in recent weeks, losing a third of its market value despite surging sales. Is this EV…

Read more »

Two employees sat at desk welcoming customer to a Tesla car showroom
Investing Articles

Could 2026 be the year when Tesla stock implodes?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla's 2025 business performance has been uneven. But Tesla stock has performed well overall and more than doubled since April.…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Could these FTSE 100 losers be among the best stocks to buy in 2026?

| Paul Summers

In the absence of any disasters, Paul Summers wonders if some of the worst-performing shares in FTSE 100 this year…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Up 184% this year, what might this FTSE 100 share do in 2026?

| Christopher Ruane

This FTSE 100 share has almost tripled in value since the start of the year. Our writer explains why --…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

You can save £100 a month for 30 years to target a £2,000 a year second income, or…

| Stephen Wright

It’s never too early – or too late – to start working on building a second income. But there’s a…

Read more »

Hydrogen testing at DLR Cologne
Investing Articles

Forget Rolls-Royce shares! 2 FTSE 100 stocks tipped to soar in 2026

| Royston Wild

Rolls-Royce's share price is expected to slow rapidly after 2025's stunning gains. Here are two top FTSE 100 shares now…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Brokers think this 83p FTSE 100 stock could soar 40% next year!

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley takes a look at the factors driving high expectations for one major FTSE 100 retail stock – is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for the best FTSE 100 shares to consider for 2026, and it said…

| Alan Oscroft

Whatever an individual investor's favourite strategy, I reckon there's something for everyone among the shares in the FTSE 100.

Read more »