Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » 2 growth shares that I think are very exposed to a 2026 stock market crash

2 growth shares that I think are very exposed to a 2026 stock market crash

Despite not seeing any immediate signs of a stock market crash, Jon Smith points out a couple of stocks he’s cautious about buying right now.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

We don’t know if a stock market crash is coming next year. The impact of US tariffs back in April showed just how quickly investor sentiment can shift. Even though predicting a crash is almost impossible, it’s easier to spot stocks that could be hit hard if investors suddenly get worried.

Here are two I’m cautious about.

Stretched valuation

First up is Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR). I know many will find this controversial. It’s been the darling of the UK stock market for the past couple of years. In the past year alone, the stock’s up 101%. But hear me out.

The fact of the matter is that during a market crash, overvalued growth stocks tend to get hit the hardest, as investors look for defensive options instead. Rolls-Royce has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17, over triple the FTSE 100 average. In my book, that makes it overvalued.

Further, the sharp rally over the past few years means many people are holding stocks with unrealised profits. If the share price starts to fall, people will likely sell their stock to protect their profits. This acts to compound the move lower.

Depending on the exact reason for the market crash, it could coincide with reduced long-haul travel, deferred aircraft orders and pressure on aerospace supply chains. These would all be negative for the share price and are fundamental factors beyond just investor sentiment.

I could be wrong in this view. For example, if the crash is triggered by geopolitical tensions, it could outperform as the defence division sees strong demand. It’s also true that once the dust settles, long-term investors could think about buying the dip created by those who panicked and sold in the short term.

A change in demand

A second stock worth watching, at least, is Persimmon (LSE:PSN). The UK homebuilder has seen the share price rally 9% in the past year, and could keep going in 2026. However, if we do see a catalyst trigger a market downturn, I think it could be one to avoid.

Owning Persimmon stock provides direct exposure to the UK housing cycle. Unfortunately, a market crash typically coincides with falling house prices, in part due to higher unemployment and consumer concerns about making large purchases. If I were considering buying a house, I wouldn’t feel comfortable doing so when people were worried about the state of the economy.

During this scenario, it’s likely we’d see tighter mortgage availability from major banks. The concern is that people might not be able to afford the loans. Again, this could see lower demand for Persimmon.

The risk to my view is that a crash could lead the Bank of England committee to quickly cut interest rates to boost demand. This would make mortgages cheaper, potentially triggering a surge in mortgage demand as people try to lock in the good rates, along with property purchases.

On balance, I think both shares are exposed to a crash (if we get one). Other good growth stocks are less vulnerable, in my view, and could be worth considering now.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Persimmon Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Up 184% this year, what might this FTSE 100 share do in 2026?

| Christopher Ruane

This FTSE 100 share has almost tripled in value since the start of the year. Our writer explains why --…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: the BT share price could reach as high as £3 in 2026

| Alan Oscroft

Analysts have a wide range of targets on the BT share price, as the telecoms giant has ambitious cash flow…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s my top FTSE 250 pick for 2026

| Stephen Wright

UK investors looking for under-the-radar opportunities should check out the FTSE 250. And 2026 could be an exciting year for…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Should I sell my Scottish Mortgage shares in 2026?

| Ben McPoland

After a strong run for Scottish Mortgage shares, our writer wonders if he should offload them to bank profits in…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

These fabulous 5 UK stocks doubled in 2025 – can they do it again next year?

| Harvey Jones

These five UK stocks have more than doubled investors' money as the FTSE 100 surges. Harvey Jones wonders if they…

Read more »

Smiling black woman showing e-ticket on smartphone to white male attendant at airport
Investing Articles

Can this airline stock beat the FTSE 100 again in 2026?

| Stephen Wright

After outperforming the FTSE 100 in 2025, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a promising plan to make its business more…

Read more »

Investing Articles

5 growth stocks on Dr James Fox’s watchlist for 2026

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox believes these UK and US growth stocks are worth considering as he looks to outperform the stock…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With a 7% dividend yield, this could be one of the stock market’s best growth plays

| Dr. James Fox

Yes, that's right. This company has one of the largest dividends on the UK stock market, but Dr James Fox…

Read more »