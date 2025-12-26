Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Nvidia stock is up 30% in 2025 – can it repeat the rally in 2026?

Nvidia stock is up 30% in 2025 – can it repeat the rally in 2026?

As the poster child of the AI revolution, Nvidia gets a closer look from Andrew Mackie — can the stock continue to outperform in 2026?

Posted by
Andrew Mackie
Andrew is a committed value investor who follows the principles of Benjamin Graham in building his portfolio. In particular, he uses macro trends from the wider business environment to build his investment thesis.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has been on a tear over the past three years, fuelled by the AI boom. In late October, it became the first publicly traded company to surpass a $5trn market capitalisation. Since hitting that milestone, the stock has dropped sharply. But even today, it trades at an eye-watering 33 times sales, not earnings. So how likely is it to repeat the same performance in 2026?

Hyperscalers driving AI demand

There’s no doubt that the boom in AI infrastructure is being driven by hyperscalers. Companies such as Google, Microsoft, and Meta are spending hundreds of billions to build data centres and AI labs, with high-end GPU chips forming the hardware backbone.

On paper, it looks incredible – the GPU maker effectively dominates the market for AI chips, and demand appears endless.

From cash flow to debt

But here’s the catch: the current AI build-out is very different from the tech expansion of the 2010s. Back then, hyperscalers grew rapidly using their enormous cash flow reserves, leveraging infrastructure that was already in place.

Netflix, for example, could piggyback on fibre laid down years earlier during the dotcom bubble, while Microsoft and Google required relatively little new capital. Growth came almost for free.

Today, the story is reversed. AI expansion is being funded not through cash flow but through debt. Oracle’s $300bn data centre plan and SoftBank’s $20bn injection into OpenAI are stark examples.

Investors initially cheered these mammoth deals. But the market soon questioned how they would be financed. After surging on the announcement, Oracle’s share price has since plunged 40%.

The circular AI boom

I’ve been warning for some time that the AI ecosystem is becoming increasingly circular. The parallels with the final days of the dotcom bubble are hard to ignore.

Here’s how it works. Investors pour vast sums of cash into AI startups. Those startups then spend heavily on high-end GPUs from companies like Nvidia. The GPU makers’ shares surge, which encourages even more investment into AI startups. And the cycle repeats, faster and bigger than before.

Take OpenAI, for example. It burns $12bn-$15bn per quarter just to keep the lights on. Some upcoming IPOs could value OpenAI at $700bn-$900bn, before it has ever made a cent of profit. The money is chasing money: hype, expectations, and valuations are driving the market, not actual earnings.

It’s exactly the kind of pattern we saw in the late 1990s. Back then, companies built infrastructure for websites, fibre networks, and servers, assuming revenues would follow. When it didn’t, valuations collapsed and investors lost fortunes.

Bottom line

Nvidia remains the poster child of the AI boom, delivering extraordinary gains over the past few years. But where is the margin of safety in the stock today?

In the dotcom bubble post-mortem, Sun Microsystems’ CEO explained it perfectly: trading at 13 times sales, it would have taken 13 years for an investor to get their money back – assuming no costs, taxes, or wages! Nvidia now trades at 33 times sales.

That’s why I’m steering clear of Nvidia and the other Magnificent 7 stocks for now. For UK investors, I think the FTSE 100 offers far more attractive opportunities for steady growth and long-term returns. Here’s one I have my eye on.

Andrew Mackie has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Oracle. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London
Investing Articles

Up 40% this year, can the Vodafone share price keep going?

| Christopher Ruane

Vodafone shareholders have been rewarded this year with a dividend increase on top of share price growth. Our writer weighs…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Here’s why I like Tesco shares, but won’t be buying any!

| Christopher Ruane

Drawing inspiration from famed investor Warren Buffett's approach, our writer explains why Tesco shares aren't on his shopping list.

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

If the HSBC share price can clear these hurdles, it could fly in 2026

| Jon Smith

After a fantastic year, Jon Smith points out some of the potential road bumps for the HSBC share price, including…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m thrilled I bought Rolls-Royce shares in 2023. Will I buy more in 2026?

| Ben McPoland

Rolls-Royce has become a superior company, with rising profits, buybacks, and shares now paying a dividend. So is the FTSE…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With Warren Buffett about to step down, what can investors learn?

| Christopher Ruane

Legendary investor Warren Buffett is about to hand over the reins of Berkshire Hathaway after decades in charge. How might…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for the perfect passive income ISA and it said…

| Ben McPoland

Which 10 passive income stocks did the world's most popular artificial intelligence chatbot pick for a Stocks and Shares ISA?

Read more »

Tŵr Mawr lighthouse (meaning "great tower" in Welsh), on Ynys Llanddwyn on Anglesey, Wales, marks the western entrance to the Menai Strait.
Investing Articles

How I generated a 66.6% return in my SIPP in 2025 (and my strategy for 2026!)

| Andrew Mackie

By focusing on undervalued, high-potential stocks, this writer achieved market-beating SIPP returns in 2025 – here’s how he aims to…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

New to the stock market? Here’s how you can give yourself a huge advantage

| Stephen Wright

Stock market crashes can make buying shares intimidating. But investors don’t need specialist skills or knowledge to give themselves a big…

Read more »