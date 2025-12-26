Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I’ve just added this under-the-radar FTSE 100 stock to my SIPP

I’ve just added this under-the-radar FTSE 100 stock to my SIPP

James Beard explains why he’s put this relatively unknown share in his Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP). And so far, he has no regrets.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:
Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m always looking for new stocks to put in my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP). That’s why, in early December, I decided to add RELX (LSE:REL) to my portfolio.

Since buying my shiny new shares, they’re up in value. OK, not by very much. But as well as this, Deutsche Bank has just lifted its 12-month price target for the stock by approximately 10%. Of course, savvy investors know that shares should be for life, not just for Christmas, but I find it encouraging when my journey as a new shareholder in a company starts on a positive note.

So why did I buy?

Potentially undervalued

The first thing that brought the company to my attention was the near-20% drop in its share price since December 2024. At first glance, this might seem a bit odd. Why buy something that others don’t appear to want? But sometimes a stock falls out of fashion for no obvious reason. In these circumstances, rational investors should eventually see an opportunity to pick up a bit of a bargain. Clearly, I hope this is the case with RELX.

While it’s true that the group could be impacted by others using artificial intelligence (AI) to take away some of its business, either legitimately or by more dubious means, the group appears relaxed. Instead, it sees the technology as an opportunity. Indeed, it says it’s been using AI tools for over a decade to establish itself as one of the world’s leading providers of information-based analytics and decision tools to professionals and commercial customers.

And it appears to be good at what it does. A look at the improvement in some key financial measures over the past 10 years demonstrates this.

Source: company presentation/EPS = earnings per share

Despite being relatively unknown, it’s the UK’s 13th most valuable listed company. It’s share price has increased by around two-thirds since December 2020.

Things to keep an eye on

Like any business, RELX faces a number of challenges. With a large share in its key markets, the opportunity to gain more customers is limited.

Also, in recent years, it’s moved away from printed material to providing its content online. A breach of IT security is therefore a major threat. The recent cyber attacks at Marks & Spencer and Jaguar Land Rover show how costly – both reputationally and financially – systems weaknesses can be.

However, for the first nine months of 2025, the group reported a 7% increase in underlying revenue compared to the same period a year earlier. It claimed an “improving long-term growth trajectory” and “positive momentum across the group”.

I’m not expecting RELX to go gangbusters over the next few years. I reckon it’s more of a slow burner. But that’s the type of stock that, I think, is ideal for a pension pot. Having said that, analysts have set a 12-month share price target that’s over 40% higher than its current value.

So that’s why I decided to put RELX in my SIPP, and why others could consider doing the same. Of course, there are plenty of other UK shares to choose from but, for the time being at least, I’m happy with my selection.

James Beard has positions in RELX. The Motley Fool UK has recommended RELX. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London
Investing Articles

Up 40% this year, can the Vodafone share price keep going?

| Christopher Ruane

Vodafone shareholders have been rewarded this year with a dividend increase on top of share price growth. Our writer weighs…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Here’s why I like Tesco shares, but won’t be buying any!

| Christopher Ruane

Drawing inspiration from famed investor Warren Buffett's approach, our writer explains why Tesco shares aren't on his shopping list.

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

If the HSBC share price can clear these hurdles, it could fly in 2026

| Jon Smith

After a fantastic year, Jon Smith points out some of the potential road bumps for the HSBC share price, including…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m thrilled I bought Rolls-Royce shares in 2023. Will I buy more in 2026?

| Ben McPoland

Rolls-Royce has become a superior company, with rising profits, buybacks, and shares now paying a dividend. So is the FTSE…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With Warren Buffett about to step down, what can investors learn?

| Christopher Ruane

Legendary investor Warren Buffett is about to hand over the reins of Berkshire Hathaway after decades in charge. How might…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for the perfect passive income ISA and it said…

| Ben McPoland

Which 10 passive income stocks did the world's most popular artificial intelligence chatbot pick for a Stocks and Shares ISA?

Read more »

Tŵr Mawr lighthouse (meaning "great tower" in Welsh), on Ynys Llanddwyn on Anglesey, Wales, marks the western entrance to the Menai Strait.
Investing Articles

How I generated a 66.6% return in my SIPP in 2025 (and my strategy for 2026!)

| Andrew Mackie

By focusing on undervalued, high-potential stocks, this writer achieved market-beating SIPP returns in 2025 – here’s how he aims to…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

New to the stock market? Here’s how you can give yourself a huge advantage

| Stephen Wright

Stock market crashes can make buying shares intimidating. But investors don’t need specialist skills or knowledge to give themselves a big…

Read more »