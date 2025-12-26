Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I asked Gemini for the perfect passive income portfolio, here’s what it said…

I asked Gemini for the perfect passive income portfolio, here’s what it said…

I’m going to be honest, I was underwhelmed by Gemini’s response. This is exactly why investors shouldn’t turn to AI for investing guidance.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I asked Gemini — a ChatGPT rival — to give me the best passive income portfolio, and it told me that the “perfect” portfolio is entirely personal.

It said that everyone must balance specific financial goals, risk tolerance, and available capital. It also stressed the need for diversification across multiple income streams to ensure stability.

Initially, the AI provided a broad framework, dividing the opportunities into Investment Income (capital-heavy, low effort) like dividend stocks and REITs, and digital/business Income (time-heavy, scalable) such as online courses or niche websites.

That wasn’t really what I was looking for.

When I requested stock specific guidance for a UK audience, Gemini suggested building a foundation using low-cost, high-yield Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) such as the iShares UK Dividend ETF for broad market exposure.

To enhance the yield, it recommended supplementing with strong individual FTSE 100 dividend payers, specifically naming the insurer Legal & General and British American Tobacco.

It’s not overly detailed. It’s not overly impressive. But that’s why we shouldn’t use AI to guide us on financial decisions.

What’s wrong with it?

I’ll forgive it for misinterpreting my original question and suggesting I try and sell online courses. However, when it comes to actually making investments, I believe every suggestion needs both caveats and serious explanation.

For example, while Legal & General pays a subtotal 8.7% dividend yield, it’s worth noting that the payout ratio has been less than one over the past three years. This suggests the company’s net income is actually less than the amount it paid in dividends.

That doesn’t mean it can’t continue to pay the dividend. But it is a warning sign.

What is the perfect dividend portfolio?

Personally, I don’t invest for dividends today. I invest to grow my portfolio in the hope of taking a larger dividend in the future. That means I don’t have a huge number of dividend stocks in my coverage.

However, I’m in no doubt that the most effective dividend portfolio would involve heavily researched stocks from a variety of sectors.

In banking, I’d suggest investors consider Arbuthnot (LSE:ARBB). Despite a flat share price over three years, the investment case has quietly strengthened. Dividend payments have risen from 38p in 2021 to an estimated 53.5p this year, lifting the forward yield to 6.1%. Importantly, that income looks secure, with a forecast dividend cover of two times.

Balance-sheet conservatism is another differentiator. Arbuthnot’s loan-to-deposit ratio of 57.6% means it lends out just over half of its deposits, leaving a substantial liquidity buffer. By comparison, Lloyds operates at around 96%. This tells us that Arbuthnot is positioned cautiously, but also nods to the other wealth management services it leverages to make money.

Valuation is where the anomaly becomes most apparent. The shares trade at just 8.2 times forward earnings and at a price-to-book ratio of 0.5. Institutional analysts suggest this means it’s undervalued by as much as 70%.

However, the key perceived risk is size — big banks look safer. The spread between the buying and selling price is another concern. But I still think it’s worth a look.

James Fox has positions in Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London
Investing Articles

Up 40% this year, can the Vodafone share price keep going?

| Christopher Ruane

Vodafone shareholders have been rewarded this year with a dividend increase on top of share price growth. Our writer weighs…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Here’s why I like Tesco shares, but won’t be buying any!

| Christopher Ruane

Drawing inspiration from famed investor Warren Buffett's approach, our writer explains why Tesco shares aren't on his shopping list.

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

If the HSBC share price can clear these hurdles, it could fly in 2026

| Jon Smith

After a fantastic year, Jon Smith points out some of the potential road bumps for the HSBC share price, including…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m thrilled I bought Rolls-Royce shares in 2023. Will I buy more in 2026?

| Ben McPoland

Rolls-Royce has become a superior company, with rising profits, buybacks, and shares now paying a dividend. So is the FTSE…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With Warren Buffett about to step down, what can investors learn?

| Christopher Ruane

Legendary investor Warren Buffett is about to hand over the reins of Berkshire Hathaway after decades in charge. How might…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for the perfect passive income ISA and it said…

| Ben McPoland

Which 10 passive income stocks did the world's most popular artificial intelligence chatbot pick for a Stocks and Shares ISA?

Read more »

Tŵr Mawr lighthouse (meaning "great tower" in Welsh), on Ynys Llanddwyn on Anglesey, Wales, marks the western entrance to the Menai Strait.
Investing Articles

How I generated a 66.6% return in my SIPP in 2025 (and my strategy for 2026!)

| Andrew Mackie

By focusing on undervalued, high-potential stocks, this writer achieved market-beating SIPP returns in 2025 – here’s how he aims to…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

New to the stock market? Here’s how you can give yourself a huge advantage

| Stephen Wright

Stock market crashes can make buying shares intimidating. But investors don’t need specialist skills or knowledge to give themselves a big…

Read more »