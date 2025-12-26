Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I asked ChatGPT for the best 5 S&P 500 or FTSE 100 stocks to own in 2026 and here’s what I got

I asked ChatGPT for the best 5 S&P 500 or FTSE 100 stocks to own in 2026 and here’s what I got

ChatGPT says that these are the best S&P 500 and Footsie stocks to own in 2026. However, Edward Sheldon isn’t convinced and thinks he can do better.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m pretty happy with the mix of S&P 500 and FTSE 100 stocks I own at the moment. But I’m always looking to improve my investment portfolio so I thought I’d ask ChatGPT for the best five stocks from these indexes to own in 2026.

Here’s a look at what it gave me…

ChatGPT’s stock picks for 2026

Before I highlight the five stocks that ChatGPT gave me, it’s worth touching on the flaws of using this technology for stock research.

For a start, ChatGPT doesn’t seem to do much/any analysis itself. It simply steals investment ideas from other websites (like The Motley Fool).

Second, you never know where it’s getting its data from. So, it’s hard to trust the metrics it throws up (eg price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio and dividend yield).

Third, it didn’t ask me about my goals or risk tolerance. The best stocks for me could be very different to the best stocks for an older or younger investor.

Looking beyond all these flaws though, the five stocks it listed were:

  • Microsoft
  • Alphabet
  • Apple
  • Legal & General Group
  • Phoenix Group

Going back to the first flaw I mentioned, it really hasn’t offered much originality here. It has simply selected three of the most popular S&P 500 stocks and thrown in two of the highest-yielding dividend stocks in the FTSE 100.

Should I tweak my portfolio?

So, will I be making any portfolio changes based on this list? Probably not.

I already hold the first three stocks there. They’ve been great long-term investments for me and I see them as ‘core’ holdings (although I’m not expecting huge gains in 2026 as they’ve had a good run recently).

I don’t hold Legal & General or Phoenix Group at the moment. But I’m unlikely to buy them for my portfolio in the near term as I’m not looking for dividend income right now and I think I can get higher returns elsewhere in the market.

What about this stock?

I’ll point out that I’m a little bit surprised that ChatGPT didn’t mention Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). When I look at my portfolio today, this stock (one of my largest holdings currently) strikes me as one of the best overall bets in terms of risk and reward.

Today, Amazon is a very diversified company with a lot of growth potential. Not only is it the global leader in online shopping but it’s also an industry leader in cloud computing, AI (it now has its own chips), digital advertising, digital healthcare, self-driving cars, and space satellites.

Meanwhile, the valuation looks quite attractive today. Currently, the stock is trading on a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 28, which is near a historical low.

One other thing worth mentioning is that this year, Amazon has lagged other Big Tech stocks like Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet. So, it could potentially play catch-up in 2026.

Of course, it’s not perfect. One big risk here is competition in areas such as cloud computing, AI, and online shopping.

Overall though, I think it looks attractive at current levels. In my view, this is one of the best stocks to consider owning in 2026.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London
Investing Articles

Up 40% this year, can the Vodafone share price keep going?

| Christopher Ruane

Vodafone shareholders have been rewarded this year with a dividend increase on top of share price growth. Our writer weighs…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Here’s why I like Tesco shares, but won’t be buying any!

| Christopher Ruane

Drawing inspiration from famed investor Warren Buffett's approach, our writer explains why Tesco shares aren't on his shopping list.

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

If the HSBC share price can clear these hurdles, it could fly in 2026

| Jon Smith

After a fantastic year, Jon Smith points out some of the potential road bumps for the HSBC share price, including…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m thrilled I bought Rolls-Royce shares in 2023. Will I buy more in 2026?

| Ben McPoland

Rolls-Royce has become a superior company, with rising profits, buybacks, and shares now paying a dividend. So is the FTSE…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With Warren Buffett about to step down, what can investors learn?

| Christopher Ruane

Legendary investor Warren Buffett is about to hand over the reins of Berkshire Hathaway after decades in charge. How might…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for the perfect passive income ISA and it said…

| Ben McPoland

Which 10 passive income stocks did the world's most popular artificial intelligence chatbot pick for a Stocks and Shares ISA?

Read more »

Tŵr Mawr lighthouse (meaning "great tower" in Welsh), on Ynys Llanddwyn on Anglesey, Wales, marks the western entrance to the Menai Strait.
Investing Articles

How I generated a 66.6% return in my SIPP in 2025 (and my strategy for 2026!)

| Andrew Mackie

By focusing on undervalued, high-potential stocks, this writer achieved market-beating SIPP returns in 2025 – here’s how he aims to…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

New to the stock market? Here’s how you can give yourself a huge advantage

| Stephen Wright

Stock market crashes can make buying shares intimidating. But investors don’t need specialist skills or knowledge to give themselves a big…

Read more »