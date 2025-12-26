Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Analysts reckon the Vodafone share price is on the money. But I’m not so sure

Analysts reckon the Vodafone share price is on the money. But I’m not so sure

James Beard disagrees with the consensus view of analysts, which predicts little movement in the Vodafone share price over the next 12 months.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:
Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London

Image source: Vodafone Group plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Since the middle of June, the Vodafone share price (LSE:VOD) has risen by around a quarter. As we approach Christmas 2025, it’s making steady progress towards the 100p barrier. The last time its shares changed hands for more than £1 was in March 2023.

But the ‘experts’ are predicting little further growth over the next 12 months. With a price target of just under 97p, analysts reckon the group’s shares are fairly priced. However, I’m not convinced. Here’s why.

A quick valuation

For the year ended 31 March 2025 (FY25), the group reported adjusted EBITDAaL (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, after leases) of €10.9bn (£9.5bn at current exchange rates).

Although this measure of profit has its critics, most notably Warren Buffett who objects to its use because it ignores capital expenditure and the associated depreciation, it’s widely quoted in the telecoms industry.

With a stock market valuation of £22.4bn, it means Vodafone trades on 2.4 times historic EBITDAaL.

But in the world of mergers and acquisitions, anyone considering buying the group would more than likely consider its enterprise value (EV) relative to its earnings.

EV is calculated by adding the company’s net debt to its market cap. If EV/EBITDAaL is the preferred measure of private equity firms then it makes sense for anyone considering buying Vodafone’s shares to use the same metric.

Based on its September balance sheet, Vodafone’s net debt is €25.9bn (£22.7bn). But the company excludes leases from its calculation. However, these appear to have all the characteristics of debt to me, including an obligation to repay, therefore I think they should be included.

Adjusting for leases increases the group’s net debt to €38.3bn (£33.5bn). Adding this to its stock market valuation means it has an EV of £55.9bn — 5.9 times its FY25 EBITDAaL.

Looking forward

However, analysts are forecasting EBITDAaL to grow to £10.7bn by FY28. This gives a forward EV/EBITDAaL of 5.2.

But a number of studies suggest a figure of 6.5 is more typical of the industry. If Vodafone could achieve a rating in line with this, its shares would be worth around a quarter more than they are now.

However, to get there, it needs to – at least — meet this forecast. And convince investors that its recent restructuring is likely to deliver long-term results.

Pros and cons

Personally, I’m optimistic. The group’s been selling off some of its underperforming divisions with a view to becoming more efficient. It’s also merged its UK operations with Three. Encouragingly, its FY26 half-year results showed a steady improvement in service revenue, which has now increased for four successive quarters.

But Germany remains a concern. The country’s government introduced a law to prevent the bundling of television contracts with tenancy agreements. And infrastructure in the telecoms industry doesn’t come cheap, which means there’s constant pressure to find more cash.

However, there’s some evidence that the group’s turnaround plan is working. And even though it halved its dividend in 2024, it still remains good for income. It’s presently yielding (no guarantees) just over 4%.

After crunching the numbers, I think the stock’s currently undervalued and that’s why, in my opinion, the group’s share price should do better than the analysts are expecting over the next 12 months. On this basis, I think it’s worth considering.

James Beard has positions in Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London
Investing Articles

Up 40% this year, can the Vodafone share price keep going?

| Christopher Ruane

Vodafone shareholders have been rewarded this year with a dividend increase on top of share price growth. Our writer weighs…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Here’s why I like Tesco shares, but won’t be buying any!

| Christopher Ruane

Drawing inspiration from famed investor Warren Buffett's approach, our writer explains why Tesco shares aren't on his shopping list.

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

If the HSBC share price can clear these hurdles, it could fly in 2026

| Jon Smith

After a fantastic year, Jon Smith points out some of the potential road bumps for the HSBC share price, including…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m thrilled I bought Rolls-Royce shares in 2023. Will I buy more in 2026?

| Ben McPoland

Rolls-Royce has become a superior company, with rising profits, buybacks, and shares now paying a dividend. So is the FTSE…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With Warren Buffett about to step down, what can investors learn?

| Christopher Ruane

Legendary investor Warren Buffett is about to hand over the reins of Berkshire Hathaway after decades in charge. How might…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for the perfect passive income ISA and it said…

| Ben McPoland

Which 10 passive income stocks did the world's most popular artificial intelligence chatbot pick for a Stocks and Shares ISA?

Read more »

Tŵr Mawr lighthouse (meaning "great tower" in Welsh), on Ynys Llanddwyn on Anglesey, Wales, marks the western entrance to the Menai Strait.
Investing Articles

How I generated a 66.6% return in my SIPP in 2025 (and my strategy for 2026!)

| Andrew Mackie

By focusing on undervalued, high-potential stocks, this writer achieved market-beating SIPP returns in 2025 – here’s how he aims to…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

New to the stock market? Here’s how you can give yourself a huge advantage

| Stephen Wright

Stock market crashes can make buying shares intimidating. But investors don’t need specialist skills or knowledge to give themselves a big…

Read more »