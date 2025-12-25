Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » When it comes to the Ocado share price, is it a case of ‘bye bye’ or ‘buy buy’?

When it comes to the Ocado share price, is it a case of ‘bye bye’ or ‘buy buy’?

Since the online retailer and technology group listed in July 2010, Ocado’s share price has been a huge disappointment. But what might happen next?

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:
Percy Pig Ocado van outside distribution centre

Image source: Ocado Group plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There’s an old saying that a picture paints a thousand words. I think this is particularly relevant when studying the five-year share price chart for Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO). Just look below — I don’t think I need to write anything.

But is the stock now trading in bargain territory? Or is the writing on the wall? Let’s take a closer look at both sides of the debate.

A bullish view

Ocado has invested heavily in some very impressive technology. But like many pioneers, it sometimes takes longer than anticipated to deliver results. However, the group’s losses are narrowing. And it expects to be cash flow positive at some unspecified point before the end of 2026. It’s then aiming to maintain this throughout 2027.

Some of this improvement is due to an expectation that eight automated warehouses will go live in Poland, the US, South Korea, and Spain over the next three years. Most existing partners are also growing their operations. Therefore, an increase in the number of live modules (a measure of capacity) is also predicted.

On the retail side, when announcing its results for the 26 weeks ended 1 June, it reported that its joint venture with Marks & Spencer (M&S) was the fastest-growing grocer in the UK market. In fact, one of its vans may have delivered the food you are eating today (25 December). However, although it retains a 50% interest, the results of the business are no longer consolidated in the group’s accounts. As M&S now has effective control, Ocado only records its share of the result as a single line item in its financial statements.

A bearish view

On the other hand, Ocado is one of the most volatile stocks on the UK market. According to the Financial Times, it has a beta value of 2.8. This means if the stock market goes up or down by 10%, Ocado’s share price will – on average – move by 28%.

This is great if things are going well but the group’s just received some bad news from the US, which could call into question its business model.

Kroger, the country’s largest grocery chain, has decided to close three of the eight customer fulfillment centres that it operates in partnership with Ocado. The UK group will receive a one-off payment of $350m in compensation. But the closures will reduce revenue by $50m in its December 2026 financial year. And if Kroger reckons it’s better – presumably cheaper — to use its own stores as distribution hubs, what’s to stop others doing the same?

On reflection

To be honest, if the group was operating in another sector, I suspect it would either have gone bust by now, merged with a larger company or been taken private and its shares de-listed. But because Ocado’s able to brand itself as a technology company – rather than an ‘old-fashioned’ grocery retailer – it appears to be given the benefit of the doubt by investors.

However, to be a viable investment, I’ve always believed that irrespective of what industry a company is operating in, it should either be profitable or on a clear path to being consistently in the black. In the case of Ocado, neither applies. That’s why I don’t want to invest. Instead, I believe there are better opportunities available by taking positions in profitable companies in other sectors.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Barclays shares last Christmas is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Barclays shares have been on one hell of a run. Dr James Fox takes a closer look at their performance…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to build the best passive income ISA portfolio for 2026. Here’s what it said!

| Charlie Carman

Generating passive income from dividend stocks is one of my key investment goals for next year, so I turned to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could Rolls-Royce shares climb as high as £20 in 2026?

| Alan Oscroft

Heading into 2026, analysts are already setting even higher price targets for Rolls-Royce shares on the back of upbeat guidance.

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how you can use that to target a £5,755 yearly second income

| John Fieldsend

It might sound farfetched to turn £20k in savings into a £5k second income I can rely on come rain…

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

Last-minute Christmas shopping? These shares look like good value…

| Stephen Wright

Consumer spending has been weak in the US this year. But that might be creating opportunities for value investors looking…

Read more »

Dominos delivery man on skateboard holding pizza boxes
Investing Articles

2 passive income stocks offering dividend yields above 6%

| Ben McPoland

While these UK dividend stocks have headed in very different directions this year, they're both now offering attractive yields.

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

How I’m aiming to outperform the S&P 500 with just 1 stock

| Stephen Wright

A 25% head start means Stephen Wright feels good about his chances of beating the S&P 500 – at least,…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

Will the stock market crash in 2026? Here’s what 1 ‘expert’ thinks

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley ponders the opinion of a popular market commentator who thinks the stock market might crash in 2026. Should…

Read more »