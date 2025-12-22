Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £2,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares 3 years ago is now worth…

£2,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares 3 years ago is now worth…

Anyone who had the courage to buy Rolls-Royce shares three years ago, and has held on to them, has made a life-changing amount of money.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Three years ago, Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR.) shares were at rock-bottom levels. At the time, the company was losing money hand over fist and very few investors were optimistic about its share price.

In early 2023 however, Tufan Erginbilgiç breezed in as CEO and started to quickly turn the company around. And since then, the shares have soared in value.

Here’s a look at how much a £2,000 investment in Rolls-Royce shares three years ago – before Erginbilgiç came in – would be worth now.

Life-changing financial gains

In fact, three years ago to the day, Rolls-Royce’s share price ended at 91p. So let’s say an investor got in at that price – they would have picked up 2,197 shares (ignoring trading commissions) for £2k.

As of Friday (19 December), those shares were worth about £25,150. Because the share price was around 1,145p.

It gets better though. Because Rolls-Royce has also paid some small dividends lately. This year, it has rewarded investors with 10.5p per share in dividends. So the investor with 2,197 shares would have pocketed about £230 in income.

Overall, the investor would have turned £2,000 into around £25,400. What an incredible result in just three years.

The outlook from here

So what’s the deal with the shares now? Can they continue to deliver for investors? Well, to my mind, the answer to that really depends on the timeframe the investor’s looking at.

In the short term, I actually think Rolls-Royce shares may struggle a little. The reason for this view is that the valuation looks a little stretched at present (the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is about 35, which is very high) and the share price pattern is starting to look a little weak (it’s lost its strong momentum lately).

Given this set-up, I wouldn’t be surprised if 2026 was a consolidation year. After three years of huge gains, the stock may take a breather.

But taking a longer-term view, I’m more bullish. Because this company now has multiple long-term growth drivers, including the civil aerospace market, the boom in global defence spending, and the nuclear energy revolution.

I reckon the latter could be a big growth driver in the long run because it’s looking like that in the years ahead, both governments and corporations are going to embrace this form of energy. And Rolls-Royce has a lot of experience here. Looking ahead, it’s aiming to be a global leader in Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) – small nuclear reactors that can be positioned closer to the grid.

It’s worth noting that earlier this year, the UK government officially named company subsidiary Rolls-Royce SMR as the preferred bidder to build the country’s first SMRs. These will help support the UK’s clean energy mission.

Realistically though, material revenues and profits from these SMRs are many years off (early 2030s at the soonest). And I should point out that there’s no guarantee Rolls-Royce will end up being an industry leader here – there are plenty of other companies developing the technology.

Better opportunities in the near term?

So are the shares worth a look today if an investor doesn’t own them? Well, they could be for those with a long-term horizon. Personally though, I feel that there are better opportunities in the market in the near term.

Edward Sheldon has no positions in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Could these 3 FTSE 100 shares soar in 2026?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer identifies a trio of FTSE 100 shares he thinks might potentially have more petrol in the tank as…

Read more »

Pakistani multi generation family sitting around a table in a garden in Middlesbourgh, North East of England.
Dividend Shares

How much do you need in a FTSE 250 dividend portfolio to make £14.2k of annual income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains three main factors that go into building a strong FTSE 250 dividend portfolio to help income investors…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

275 times earnings! Am I the only person who thinks Tesla’s stock price is over-inflated?

| James Beard

Using conventional measures, James Beard reckons the Tesla stock price is expensive. Here, he considers why so many people appear…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s what I think investors in Nvidia stock can look forward to in 2026

| Ben McPoland

Nvidia stock has delivered solid returns for investors in 2025. But it could head even higher in 2026, driven by…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here are my top US stocks to consider buying in 2026

| Stephen Wright

The US remains the most popular market for investors looking for stocks to buy. In a crowded market, where does…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£20,000 in excess savings? Here’s how to try and turn that into a second income in 2026

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright outlines an opportunity for investors with £20,000 in excess cash to target a £1,450 a year second income…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Is a 9% yield from one of the UK’s most reliable dividend shares too good to be true?

| Stephen Wright

Taylor Wimpey’s recent dividend record has been outstanding, but investors thinking of buying shares need to take a careful look…

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Value Shares

Is it time to consider buying this FTSE 250 Christmas turkey?

| James Beard

With its share price falling by more than half since December 2024, James Beard considers the prospects for the worst-performing…

Read more »