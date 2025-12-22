Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE shares experts think will smash the market in 2026!

2 FTSE shares experts think will smash the market in 2026!

Discover some of the best-performing FTSE shares of 2025, and which ones expert analysts think will outperform in 2026 and beyond.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE shares have been on fire in 2025, with the UK’s flagship index (the FTSE 100), climbing by a jaw-dropping 22.4% since January. But for some intelligent stock pickers, the story’s been even more exceptional:

  • Fresnillo – up 362%.
  • Pan African Resources – up 215%.
  • Goodwin – up 144%.
  • Rolls-Royce – up 88%.
  • Lloyds Banking Group – up 74%.

Of course, past performance doesn’t guarantee future returns. And in 2026, these businesses could actually struggle to maintain their momentum. So if these aren’t the best anymore, which stocks are?

Here’s what the experts are telling investors to buy.

Best-in-class banking?

Moving into 2026, the Bank of England’s expected to continue steadily cutting interest rates, putting pressure on the profit margins of most banks. But maybe not for NatWest Group (LSE:NWG).

The bank’s expertly positioned itself using structural hedges. These are complex but clever financial instruments that essentially protect lending margins from central bank interest rate cuts.

Other banks have been using them as well. But it seems NatWest has established the best hedging position stretching out to 2027, allowing it to benefit far longer than most of its peers. And as a result, it could soon boast industry-leading profit margins alongside a continued acceleration of its return on tangible equity.

That’s why, ironically, Barclays has highlighted its competitor as a top bank stock to buy in 2026. But success isn’t guaranteed. UK unemployment’s steadily creeping upward while wage growth continues to prove elusive in many sectors.

Consequently, experts have highlighted the threat of a potential rise in loan impairments that could offset the gains of wider margins. And this is only amplified by the continued sluggish demand for mortgages. In other words, NatWest could excel on margins but underwhelm on volume.

Is copper a new precious metal?

Beyond banking, the analyst team at Citigroup has highlighted Glencore (LSE:GLEN) as one of the top stock picks for 2026.

The acceleration of technological innovation has resulted in surging investment to build data centres, energy infrastructure, electric cars, etc. But an often overlooked critical component of these technologies is copper. And at our current rate, miners like Glencore can’t keep up. So much so that by 2035, the International Energy Agency has forecast a massive 30% global supply deficit.

So it’s no surprise that Glencore’s management has recently announced plans for a drastic ramp-up of its copper mining activities. The goal is to increase annual production from around 850,000 tonnes today to one million tonnes by 2028, making it the largest copper producer in the world. And to ensure it keeps that title, production will be expanded even further to 1.6 million tonnes by 2035.

However, Glencore’s track record of hitting production targets is a bit spotty. At the same time, with other mining giants seeking to up their copper volumes, it’s possible that new discoveries are made, reducing the size of the long-term deficit and limiting the long-term growth of copper prices.

The bottom line

Overall, both NatWest and Glencore have compelling investment cases. However, there are obviously significant risks to consider carefully. But given their potential to outperform in 2026 and beyond, I think these FTSE shares deserve a closer look from investors. And they’re not the only stocks I’ve got my eye on right now.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fresnillo Plc, Goodwin Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Could these 3 FTSE 100 shares soar in 2026?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer identifies a trio of FTSE 100 shares he thinks might potentially have more petrol in the tank as…

Read more »

Pakistani multi generation family sitting around a table in a garden in Middlesbourgh, North East of England.
Dividend Shares

How much do you need in a FTSE 250 dividend portfolio to make £14.2k of annual income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains three main factors that go into building a strong FTSE 250 dividend portfolio to help income investors…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

275 times earnings! Am I the only person who thinks Tesla’s stock price is over-inflated?

| James Beard

Using conventional measures, James Beard reckons the Tesla stock price is expensive. Here, he considers why so many people appear…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s what I think investors in Nvidia stock can look forward to in 2026

| Ben McPoland

Nvidia stock has delivered solid returns for investors in 2025. But it could head even higher in 2026, driven by…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here are my top US stocks to consider buying in 2026

| Stephen Wright

The US remains the most popular market for investors looking for stocks to buy. In a crowded market, where does…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£20,000 in excess savings? Here’s how to try and turn that into a second income in 2026

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright outlines an opportunity for investors with £20,000 in excess cash to target a £1,450 a year second income…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Is a 9% yield from one of the UK’s most reliable dividend shares too good to be true?

| Stephen Wright

Taylor Wimpey’s recent dividend record has been outstanding, but investors thinking of buying shares need to take a careful look…

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Value Shares

Is it time to consider buying this FTSE 250 Christmas turkey?

| James Beard

With its share price falling by more than half since December 2024, James Beard considers the prospects for the worst-performing…

Read more »