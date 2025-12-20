Over the last 25 years, some smart SIPP investors have made almost £3.5m by putting aside just £500 a month! Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

Not using a SIPP? Here’s how much money you could be missing out on…

Few investment tools come close to the wealth-building power of a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP). Apart from enabling an investment portfolio to grow entirely tax-free, the government even gives you a refund on income taxes paid in the form of tax relief.

The size of this relief ultimately depends on which income tax bracket an investor falls into. But for someone paying the Basic 20% rate, leveraging the power of a SIPP with just £500 a month could unlock a nest egg of over one million pounds!

Here’s how.

Crunching the numbers

£500 after 20% tax relief translates into £625 of capital to invest in the stock market. For those wanting to keep things as simple as possible, drip feeding money into an index fund can have a profound impact on wealth.

For example, let’s say an investor buys £625 worth of shares in a FTSE 100 tracker each month starting from today. We’ll also assume that the UK’s flagship index continues to deliver an 8% annualised return over the next 25 years.

By 2050, this investor would have deposited a chunky £150,000. However, thanks to the magic of compounding, their SIPP would be worth a staggering £594,391.50.

That means even a 40-year-old investor starting from scratch today can build a retirement nest egg worth almost six times the £107,300 the average 65-year-old has today.

But this could be just the tip of the iceberg.

The power of successful stock picking

Rather than relying on boring index funds, investors can opt to get their hands dirty and invest directly in individual businesses. There’s no denying this comes with more risk and demands far more discipline. But when executed correctly, the results are life-changing.

A perfect example of this over the last 25 years is Clarkson (LSE:CKN). Today, Clarkson’s one of the largest shipbrokers in the world, allowing businesses to transport materials and goods across the planet, as well as gain access to crucial data and analytics, among other services.

Global trade volumes have expanded drastically over the last 25 years. And during this time, shipping has only gotten more complicated due to evolving supply chains, geopolitical conflicts, and sanctions.

This growing level of complexity has made it far harder for smaller shipbrokers to compete. And subsequently, through continuous bolt-on acquisitions, Clarkson’s been consolidating the market into its perceived safe hands.

The result? Twenty-three years of consecutive dividend increases which, when reinvested, have generated an average annualised return of 17.8%. That’s enough to transform £625 each month for 25 years into a staggering £3,449,737.54.

Put simply, successful stock picking can be the difference between earning £600k and £3.5m!

Still worth considering?

In 2025, Clarkson continues to deliver solid performance even with a less-than-ideal macroeconomic environment. And with a market-cap still at only £1.2bn, the firm has plenty more room to grow.

Having said that, expecting further near-18% annualised returns might be a bit too ambitious. What’s more, the company’s benefited massively from globalisation, but as nations like the US now lean more towards protectionism, global trade volumes could suffer, harming Clarkson’s growth.

These are risks investors need to consider carefully. However, given its quality and experienced leadership, I still think this FTSE stock could offer some pleasant long-term performance inside a SIPP.