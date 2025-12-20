Member Login
How much do you need in an ISA to triple the 2026 State Pension?

How much do you need in an ISA to triple the 2026 State Pension?

Even with a 4.8% jump, the UK State Pension’s still not enough for a comfortable retirement. Here’s how big an ISA needs to be to triple it.

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
The UK State Pension is on track to jump from £230.25 a week to £241.30 starting from April 2026. That’s certainly a step in the right direction for pensioners aiming to enjoy a more comfortable retirement. But at around £12,548 a year, it doesn’t even come close to the £43,900 required according to Pensions UK.

Luckily, by planning ahead and making some prudent moves in the stock market, investors can significantly improve their odds of enjoying a fancier retirement lifestyle. With the right strategy and ISA portfolio, it’s possible (if not guaranteed) for investors to triple the 2025/26 State Pension. That’s an extra £37,644 a year entirely tax-free.

Here’s how.

Setting investment goals

The objective of this ISA portfolio is simple: generate £37,644 in annual passive retirement income. To do this sustainably, most financial advisors recommend following the 4% rule, where only 4% of a portfolio is withdrawn each year.

The idea here is to ensure wealth continues to compound even after investors start spending their fortune.

At 4%, that means a portfolio would need to be worth £941,100 to generate triple the updated State Pension. Obviously, that’s a considerable lump sum of cash. However, it’s not as impossible to obtain as most people might think.

Even when starting from scratch, drip feeding £500 each month at an average 8% return a year is enough to surpass this milestone after around 33 years. This perfectly demonstrates the importance of starting early when it comes to investing.

Yet, there are some clever strategies investors can use to drastically speed up the process.

Aiming higher

Assuming the stock market continues to grow roughly in line with its historical rate, index investors can reasonably expect to earn an average of 8% a year. But for intelligent stock pickers, the gains can be far more substantial.

Telecom Plus (LSE:TEP) serves as a perfect example to consider. Operating under the name of Utility Warehouse, the business is a bundled service provider for essentials like gas, electricity, broadband, mobile, and insurance to UK households and businesses.

This bundling model has been a bit of a secret weapon over the last two decades. It generates continuous cross-selling opportunities as well as generating high levels of customer retention. Consequently, its customer base has expanded significantly since 2005 to almost 1.4 million, with earnings still outpacing the market even in the last five years.

As a result, anyone who invested 20 years’ ago and reinvested dividends along the way has earned an average annualised return of 17.2%. Transforming £500 a month into just over £1m in the process.

Still worth considering?

As a £4.4bn enterprise, it’ll be difficult for Telecom Plus shares to generate 17.2% annualised returns for the next two decades. But that doesn’t mean it can’t continue to outshine the wider market.

Its bundling model continues to be very sticky, with customer acquisition costs plummeting, supported by growing word of mouth. There are still some notable threats and limitations, like the price caps enforced by Ofgem. And seeing the success of bundling, leading energy suppliers have begun exploring their own offerings in this space.

Nevertheless, given the group’s tremendous track record, investors seeking to secure their retirement may want to take a closer look.

