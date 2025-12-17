Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 60% with a 10.2% yield and P/E of 13.5! Is this FTSE 250 stock a once-in-a-decade bargain? 

Down 60% with a 10.2% yield and P/E of 13.5! Is this FTSE 250 stock a once-in-a-decade bargain? 

Harvey Jones is dazzled by the yield available from this FTSE 250 company, and wonders if it’s the kind of bargain that only comes along once in a blue moon

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 250 is home to some truly eye-popping dividend yields. One of the most spectacular comes courtesy of specialist emerging markets fund manager Ashmore Group (LSE: ASHM). Today, it has a trailing yield of 10.22%.

At that rate, it could double an investor’s money in less than eight years, even if the shares don’t rise at all. Imagine if investors got share price growth on top! But is that likely to happen?

Ashmore Group shares struggle

Experienced investors know to tread carefully around ultra-high yields. I don’t think many boards aim to divvy up 10% of their capital value every year. It tends to happen by accident.

Typically, this happens where a stock falls, while the dividend is either held or increased. That’s what’s happened here, and for a good number of years.

In 2015, Ashmore paid a dividend per share of 16.65p. It froze payouts at that level until 2020, when it increased it slightly to 16.9p. And it’s been frozen again, for the last five years. Over the same period, the shares have fallen 60%.

In fact, the Ashore share price decline has been going on a lot longer than that. The shares now trade at similar levels to April 2009, just after the financial crisis.

Ashmore was in vogue during the glory days of the emerging markets boom, when investors couldn’t get enough of Brazil, Russia, India, China, collectively known as the BRICS. Emerging markets then went into a slump, taking Ashmore’s share price down with it as investor interest drifted elsewhere, primarily to US tech stocks.

Massive dividend income

Emerging markets are suddenly having a moment again. Figures from Fidelity show this is the most successful investment sector of the year, up 25%. Yet the Ashmore share price climbed just 2.5% this year.

It hasn’t taken advantage of that dramatic cyclical swing in its favour. Full-year results to 30 June showed adjusted EBITDA earnings falling 33% to £52.5m, with a drop in performance fees.

Q1 results, published on 14 October, showed a 2% rise in assets under management to $48.7bn and a drop in redemptions. The board reckons it’s well placed to capture the shift in allocations from the US to emerging markets and elsewhere. Sadly, it still hasn’t done much for the share price.

Perhaps it’s taking time for the good news to filter through to investors? Given the low-ish price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5, Ashmore could be a bargain for brave investors. If we could be sure of that dividend, I’d be tempted myself. But I’m not sure. Last year, cover was down to 0.7. Management has even been selling assets to cover the cost.

There’s a chance Ashmore could catch that emerging markets wave. But I think the chance of a dividend cut is too high to consider buying the stock today. There are much safer ways to bag a super-sized income from FTSE shares, and I’ll continue to explore those instead.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Time to start preparing for a stock market crash?

| Christopher Ruane

2025's been an uneven year on stock markets. This writer is not trying to time the next stock market crash…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Nvidia stock’s had a great 2025. Can it keep going?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees an argument for Nvidia stock's positive momentum to continue -- and another for the share price to…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how someone could aim to turn that into a £10,958 annual second income!

| Christopher Ruane

Earning a second income doesn't necessarily mean doing more work. Christopher Ruane highlights one long-term approach based on owning dividend…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

My favourite FTSE value stock falls another 6% on today’s results – should I buy more?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones highlights a FTSE 100 value stock that he used to consider boring, but has been surprisingly volatile lately.…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

See what £10,000 invested in the FTSE 100 at the start of 2025 is worth today…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is thrilled by the stunning performance of the FTSE 100, but says he's having a lot more fun…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: here’s where the latest forecasts show the Vodafone share price going next

| Alan Oscroft

With the Vodafone turnaround strategy progressing, strong cash flow forecasts could be the key share price driver for the next…

Read more »

Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a SIPP or ISA to aim for a £2,500 monthly pension income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says many investors overlook the value of a SIPP in building a second income for later life, and…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

Can you turn your Stocks and Shares ISA into a lean, mean passive income machine?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows investors how they can use their Stocks and Shares ISA to generate high, rising and reliable dividends…

Read more »