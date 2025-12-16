Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » These 3 things could make a Stocks and Shares ISA a no-brainer in 2026

These 3 things could make a Stocks and Shares ISA a no-brainer in 2026

The government and the FCA are doing their bit to try to steer investors towards a Stocks and Shares ISA for 2026 and beyond.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A Stocks and Shares ISA can be great for private investors. But a few things could make one an even more attractive proposition.

In the November Budget, Chancellor Rachel Reeves slashed the Cash ISA limit by £8,000 to £12,000. It won’t happen until April 2027, and it only affects those under 66. But the idea is to encourage investors to consider stocks and shares instead.

A Cash ISA can be great for stashing emergency and short-term cash. And also for those who don’t want any stock market risk. But over the long term, UK shares have beaten cash hands down.

Interest rates

The Bank of England is expected to cut interest rates before Christmas. That’s something else that should make cash-based savings less attractive. And some analysts are already predicting two further cuts in the first half of 2026, giving shares an even better edge.

And come April, registered banks and financial firms will be able to offer investment recommendations based on wider trends. It falls short of individual financial advice. But Sarah Pritchard of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it could be “game changing“, adding: “We know people in the UK invest less compared to the EU or US“.

Tax-free investing

For me, a Stocks and Shares ISA is already a no-brainer. We can invest up to £20,000 a year and not pay tax on any profits. And it doesn’t matter how big the pot is — even the country’s 5,000-or-so ISA millionaires don’t pay a penny.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

There’s a lot needs doing to get UK financial education up to the standards of some other countries. But while that remains a dream, I hope these changes will lead more people to consider opening a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2026.

A stock to consider

What might be a good starter stock to look at for a new ISA? An index tracker like the iShares Core FTSE 100 UCITS ETF can be a good, low-effort, first choice. It tracks the FTSE 100 with low charges, and we have to do no more work.

For something a bit more specific, I’m a big fan of investment trusts. And I prefer ones that pay reliable dividends, like Merchants Trust (LSE: MRCH). Reinvesting dividends can provide a serious long-term boost.

Dividend picks

Merchants Trust invests in UK dividend stocks, and it holds some top FTSE 100 companies. Its top five holdings are currently GSK, Lloyds Banking Group, Shell, Rio Tinto and British American Tobacco — which make up 25% of the trust’s total investments.

There’s a 5% dividend yield expected. And the trust has raised its annual payout for 43 years in a row.

It still faces stock market risk. And if a dividend increase doesn’t happen one year, the share price could be hit. But I reckon it’s a nice halfway house between a tracker and the extra work picking individual stocks. I really think ISA investors should consider it, as well as a range of other UK investment trusts.

And 2026 really might be the best year we’ve had for some time to get a Stocks and Shares ISA started.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c., GSK, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing For Beginners

I think the best days for Lloyds’ share price are over. Here’s why

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why Lloyds' share price could come under increasing pressure over the coming year, with factors including a…

Read more »

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in the FTSE 100 at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Royston Wild

Looking to invest in the FTSE 100? Royston Wild believes buying individual shares could be the best way to target…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Can the BAE share price do it again in 2026?

| Paul Summers

The BAE share price has been in good form in 2025. But Paul Summers says a high valuation might be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can Rolls-Royce, Babcock, and BAE Systems shares do it all over again in 2026?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones examines whether BAE Systems and other defence-focused FTSE 100 stocks can continue to shoot the lights out in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

7 UK dividend shares yielding over 7% that could thrive if rates fall in 2026

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley weighs up the investment benefits of interest rate changes and how they could boost the potential of seven…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Revealed! The 10 best-performing FTSE 100 shares in 2025

| Charlie Carman

It's been a year of golden gains for the FTSE 100 index, spearheaded by these 10 powerhouse stocks. But can…

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

Is it time to consider gobbling up these 3 FTSE 100 Christmas turkeys?

| James Beard

Our writer looks at the pros and cons of buying three of the FTSE 100’s (INDEXFTSE:UKX) worst performers over the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares a ticking time bomb after a 95% gain in 2025?

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares have been defying predictions of a fall for years now, while consistently smashing through analyst expectations.

Read more »