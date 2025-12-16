These 3 things could make a Stocks and Shares ISA a no-brainer in 2026

The government and the FCA are doing their bit to try to steer investors towards a Stocks and Shares ISA for 2026 and beyond.

A Stocks and Shares ISA can be great for private investors. But a few things could make one an even more attractive proposition.

In the November Budget, Chancellor Rachel Reeves slashed the Cash ISA limit by £8,000 to £12,000. It won’t happen until April 2027, and it only affects those under 66. But the idea is to encourage investors to consider stocks and shares instead.

A Cash ISA can be great for stashing emergency and short-term cash. And also for those who don’t want any stock market risk. But over the long term, UK shares have beaten cash hands down.

Interest rates

The Bank of England is expected to cut interest rates before Christmas. That’s something else that should make cash-based savings less attractive. And some analysts are already predicting two further cuts in the first half of 2026, giving shares an even better edge.

And come April, registered banks and financial firms will be able to offer investment recommendations based on wider trends. It falls short of individual financial advice. But Sarah Pritchard of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it could be “game changing“, adding: “We know people in the UK invest less compared to the EU or US“.

Tax-free investing

For me, a Stocks and Shares ISA is already a no-brainer. We can invest up to £20,000 a year and not pay tax on any profits. And it doesn’t matter how big the pot is — even the country’s 5,000-or-so ISA millionaires don’t pay a penny.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

There’s a lot needs doing to get UK financial education up to the standards of some other countries. But while that remains a dream, I hope these changes will lead more people to consider opening a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2026.

A stock to consider

What might be a good starter stock to look at for a new ISA? An index tracker like the iShares Core FTSE 100 UCITS ETF can be a good, low-effort, first choice. It tracks the FTSE 100 with low charges, and we have to do no more work.

For something a bit more specific, I’m a big fan of investment trusts. And I prefer ones that pay reliable dividends, like Merchants Trust (LSE: MRCH). Reinvesting dividends can provide a serious long-term boost.

Dividend picks

Merchants Trust invests in UK dividend stocks, and it holds some top FTSE 100 companies. Its top five holdings are currently GSK, Lloyds Banking Group, Shell, Rio Tinto and British American Tobacco — which make up 25% of the trust’s total investments.

There’s a 5% dividend yield expected. And the trust has raised its annual payout for 43 years in a row.

It still faces stock market risk. And if a dividend increase doesn’t happen one year, the share price could be hit. But I reckon it’s a nice halfway house between a tracker and the extra work picking individual stocks. I really think ISA investors should consider it, as well as a range of other UK investment trusts.

And 2026 really might be the best year we’ve had for some time to get a Stocks and Shares ISA started.