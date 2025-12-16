Member Login
Revealed! The 10 best-performing FTSE 100 shares in 2025

It’s been a year of golden gains for the FTSE 100 index, spearheaded by these 10 powerhouse stocks. But can they replicate the magic in 2026?

Posted by
Charlie Carman
Charlie formerly worked at the Bank of England and is a qualified lawyer with expertise in intellectual property and technology disputes. He currently writes on a freelance basis, specialising in financial markets and investing.
Published
| More on:
Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025

Image source: Getty Images

The UK economy’s in the doldrums, but the FTSE 100 has enjoyed a fantastic 2025. Britain’s blue-chip benchmark has soared 18% since January, and at one stage it almost broke the 10,000-point barrier. This may still happen before the New Year.

Which stocks have been the Footsie’s standout performers this year? What’s fuelled their success? And can these companies sustain their winning streaks in the coming year? Let’s explore.

The FTSE 100’s terrific 10

Here’s the leading line-up for 2025. This year’s top companies come from industries spanning mining, defence, banking, telecoms, and insurance.

FTSE 100 stockYear-to-date performance
Fresnillo (LSE: FRES)+339%
Airtel Africa+171%
Babcock+150%
Endeavour Mining+146%
Rolls-Royce+89%
Antofagasta+89%
Standard Chartered+79%
Lloyds+73%
Prudential+73%
Barclays+70%

Why did these shares outperform?

Starting with the miners, gold and silver prices have soared, lifting the fortunes of precious metal producers like Fresnillo and Endeavour Mining. Copper prices have surged, too, thanks to the clean energy transition. As one of the world’s largest producers, Antofagasta has benefitted.

Turning to the financial sector, interest rates have remained high enough, boosting Lloyds, Standard Chartered, and Barclays. Their net interest margins and wealth management divisions have thrived in this environment, supporting sustained revenue growth. Furthermore, insurance giant Prudential has experienced strong demand for its products in Asia.

Finally, an ongoing civil aviation recovery and increased government defence spending have been tailwinds for Babcock and Rolls-Royce. Elsewhere, strategic investments in Africa’s mobile money market are bearing fruit for Airtel Africa.

Looking ahead to 2026

Regarding the FTSE 100 miners, there are good reasons for optimism next year. Central banks are accelerating gold purchases, and supply deficits persist in silver and copper. However, commodity prices are notoriously volatile, so share price pullbacks can’t be ruled out.

Banks could also continue to outperform, considering their valuations still appear fairly undemanding. That said, interest rate cuts could hurt profitability. Prudential seems well-placed to build on 2025’s success, but competition’s expected to intensify.

A deteriorating global security environment and higher NATO spending targets point to a supportive environment for defence stocks, but this sector’s been booming for a while, so investors should prepare for potential sell-offs.

Airtel Africa remains an exciting play for investors who want emerging markets exposure, but currency volatility could produce some challenges.

The Midas touch

Fresnillo was the undisputed FTSE 100 champion this year. It’s the world’s largest primary silver producer, and Mexico’s biggest gold producer.

The silver price has doubled in 2025 to over $60 per ounce, boosted by surging demand for investment and the metal’s applications in solar panels, electric vehicles, and military equipment. In this benign climate, the Fresnillo share price has more than trebled.

Crucial to the company’s success has been its ability to maintain All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) for silver mining around $17 per ounce. That’s translated into epic profit margins. The group’s EBITDA skyrocketed nearly 103% to over $1.1bn in the first half.

Although gold production remains robust, one cause for concern is the 6.6% decline in Fresnillo’s Q3 silver output to 11.7m ounces. Lower ore grades and reduced processing volumes at key mines are operational risks investors should bear in mind.

Nonetheless, for those who want precious metals exposure, Fresnillo shares are well worth considering for 2026 and beyond.

Charlie Carman has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airtel Africa Plc, Barclays Plc, Fresnillo Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Prudential Plc, Rolls-Royce Plc, and Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

