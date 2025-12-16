Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Can Rolls-Royce, Babcock, and BAE Systems shares do it all over again in 2026?

Can Rolls-Royce, Babcock, and BAE Systems shares do it all over again in 2026?

Harvey Jones examines whether BAE Systems and other defence-focused FTSE 100 stocks can continue to shoot the lights out in the year ahead.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 defence manufacturer BAE Systems (LSE: BA) had a cracking 2025, its shares rising 40% over the last 12 months. Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE: RR), which combines defence with civil aerospace and power systems, did even better, surging 90%.

Both are established UK blue chips, with market values nudging £50bn and £100bn respectively. Yet they were eclipsed by relative minnow Babcock International Group (LSE: BAB), whose shares have rocketed 320% in a single year. It’s now worth £6bn.

That caps a remarkable five-year run for the sector. BAE Systems is up 238%, Rolls-Royce has soared 837%, and Babcock has climbed 320%. The reason is clear enough. Western governments have belatedly woken up to the need to rearm, as threats from Russia and China intensify.

FTSE 100 defence heroes

All three boast chunky order books that continue to grow, offering strong earnings visibility years ahead. Demand is clearly there. But that alone doesn’t make them simple investments.

Much of the expected growth now looks priced in. BAE Systems and Babcock trade on a price-to-earnings ratio just under 25, while Rolls-Royce sits on a far higher P/E of 54. These companies don’t simply need to hit sales and profits targets. They need to beat them, and keep doing so.

Even defence groups remain vulnerable to mishaps. Technical faults, supply chain disruption, delays to contracts, and slower order wins can all inflict damage. Their strategic importance doesn’t eliminate old-fashioned business risk. Valuation still matters.

That helps explain why all three shares have drifted back recently. Over the last three months, Rolls-Royce is down 3%, Babcock has slipped 8%, and BAE Systems has fallen 14%.

Wider market nerves have played a part. Investors have grown twitchy about the artificial intelligence bubble, and that caution has spilled into other sectors.

There’s also a political issue. Talks over UK access to the EU’s defence fund have stalled amid rows over the entry fee. British defence firms would benefit materially if a deal is struck. If negotiations revive, sentiment could lift quickly.

Rolls-Royce has broader opportunities – and threats. Its push into small modular nuclear reactors, or mini-nukes, opens major global possibilities. Yet progress is heavily dependent on government decisions and procurement timetables.

Short-term stock forecasts

Of the three, BAE Systems looks best placed to me right now. It’s had a quieter 2025, and the recent price decline gives it a springboard for growth. Babcock has travelled a long way very fast, and gravity may start to reassert itself. Rolls-Royce, for all its recent brilliance, has to justify a very pricey valuation.

Broker forecasts broadly echo this view. Consensus points to a 12-month target of 2,047p for BAE Systems, around 21% above current levels. Rolls-Royce is pencilled in for 1,260p, a rise of 14%. Babcock’s median target of 1,308p is up less than 5% from today, suggesting limited scope for further gains.

Forecasts are never guaranteed. If 2026 brings an unlikely peace in Ukraine, that could rattle the sector. I can’t see it, though. For investors seeking exposure, these shares are worth considering. They may not shoot the lights out in the short term, but chould still go great guns over time.

Harvey Jones has positions in BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing For Beginners

I think the best days for Lloyds’ share price are over. Here’s why

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why Lloyds' share price could come under increasing pressure over the coming year, with factors including a…

Read more »

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in the FTSE 100 at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Royston Wild

Looking to invest in the FTSE 100? Royston Wild believes buying individual shares could be the best way to target…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Can the BAE share price do it again in 2026?

| Paul Summers

The BAE share price has been in good form in 2025. But Paul Summers says a high valuation might be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

7 UK dividend shares yielding over 7% that could thrive if rates fall in 2026

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley weighs up the investment benefits of interest rate changes and how they could boost the potential of seven…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These 3 things could make a Stocks and Shares ISA a no-brainer in 2026

| Alan Oscroft

The government and the FCA are doing their bit to try to steer investors towards a Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Revealed! The 10 best-performing FTSE 100 shares in 2025

| Charlie Carman

It's been a year of golden gains for the FTSE 100 index, spearheaded by these 10 powerhouse stocks. But can…

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

Is it time to consider gobbling up these 3 FTSE 100 Christmas turkeys?

| James Beard

Our writer looks at the pros and cons of buying three of the FTSE 100’s (INDEXFTSE:UKX) worst performers over the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares a ticking time bomb after a 95% gain in 2025?

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares have been defying predictions of a fall for years now, while consistently smashing through analyst expectations.

Read more »