Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Not using a Stocks and Shares ISA? You could be missing out on a wealthy retirement!

Not using a Stocks and Shares ISA? You could be missing out on a wealthy retirement!

With significantly higher returns than the Cash ISA, Royston Wild explains how a Stocks and Shares ISA can supercharge your long-term wealth.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The costs of not investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA can be truly astronomical. Millions of people prefer the security of a guaranteed return with savings accounts. It’s a strategy that can sabotage a shot at a comfortable retirement.

According to Moneyfacts, the average annual return of a Cash ISA since 2010 is 1.79%. Compared to the 6.79% that the investing ISA has delivered, the gap in potential wealth over time is staggering.

The tragedy to me is that the modern investor has many options to generate wealth without taking excessive risk. Want to see how I’m building a serious nest egg for retirement?

Double trouble

My plan doesn’t involve sticking all of my money into the stock market. Like many Britons, I love the Cash ISA, with its enormous tax benefits and reliable return.

But the majority of my extra cash each month is put in shares, trusts and funds. That 5% difference each year between cash savings and the Stocks and Shares ISA can add up to hundreds of thousands of pounds over a lifetime.

It’s not just the risk that I’m losing out on better returns elsewhere that drives me either. Inflation means my money may be losing value in real terms if locked in a low-yielding product.

This has been the case since 2010 when inflation has averaged 2.92%, above the 1.79% Cash ISA return. In other words, cash has been a losing asset class.

A £500k+ nest egg

Let’s check how these returns could shape someone’s savings stash for retirement. With £500 a month put into a Cash ISA, I’d make £238,050 after 30 years, if the average annual return since 2010 stays the same. Would that likely be enough money for me to live comfortably in retirement? I have my doubts.

Conversely, if I put that £500 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA instead, I’d have £585,303 for retirement. That’s a staggering difference of almost £350,000.

I’m not suggesting that investors put all their money in the stock market. That’s far too risky, even for someone who loves share investing like myself. An 80-20 split between the investing and savings account is one popular strategy I’m a fan of. With this method, I could have an impressive £515,852 to retire on if all goes well.

Investing wisely

Not everyone reading this will still be comfortable with the idea of investing. So let me talk about the benefit of considering exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like the Xtrackers World Momentum ETF (LSE:XDEM).

I love these products because they balance risk and reward extremely effectively. This particular one (which I own) holds shares in 350 global companies, ranging from US tech shares (Nvidia) and UK banks (HSBC), to Japanese games companies (Nintendo) and Canadian miners (Kinross Gold).

This diversified portfolio provides a smooth return over time, and protects investors from weakness in specific sectors and regions. Delivering an average yearly return of 14.2% since late 2015, it’s certainly been an excellent investment for me.

Like any shares-based fund, it can go up and down according to stock market conditions. But over the long term, equities markets have a knack of moving substantially higher. Those who invest in an ISA instead of saving can build significant wealth in the process.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Royston Wild has positions in HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Looking for shares to buy as precious metals surge? 3 things to remember!

| Christopher Ruane

Gold prices have been on a tear. So has silver. So why isn't this writer hunting for shares to buy…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Up 27% in 2025, might this penny share still be a long-term bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane's happy that this penny share he owns has done well in 2025. But it's still cheaper now than…

Read more »

Two employees sat at desk welcoming customer to a Tesla car showroom
Investing Articles

Here’s what a single share of Tesla stock cost in January – and what it’s worth now!

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock's moved up this year -- and it's had a wild ride along the way. Christopher Ruane explains why…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares have done it again in 2025! But could the party be over?

| Christopher Ruane

2025's been another storming year for Rolls-Royce shares -- and this writer missed out! Might it still be worth him…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Is this the last chance to buy these FTSE 100 shares on the cheap?

| Royston Wild

Diageo and Barratt Redrow's share prices have tanked. Is this the opportunity investors seeking cheap FTSE 100 shares have been…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Legal & General shares yield a staggering 8.7% – will they shower investors with income in 2026?

| Harvey Jones

Legal & General shares pay the highest dividend yield on the entire FTSE 100. Harvey Jones asks whether there is…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

With its 16% dividend yield, is it time for me to buy this FTSE 250 passive income star?

| Simon Watkins

Ithaca Energy’s 16% dividend yield looks irresistible -- but with tax headwinds still blowing strong, can this FTSE 250 passive…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Under £27 now, Shell’s share price looks a huge bargain – here’s why

| Simon Watkins

Shell’s share price is at a major discount to its peers, but Simon Watkins believes it won’t do so for…

Read more »