Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much do you need in an ISA for £1,000 a week in passive income?

How much do you need in an ISA for £1,000 a week in passive income?

See which 8.7%-yielding Footsie stock this writer expects to keep pumping dividends into ISA portfolios for many years to come.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer who has contributed more than 1,800 articles for The Motley Fool UK. He has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:
Two elderly people relaxing in the summer sunshine Box Hill near Dorking Surrey England

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There’s something fitting about the idea of earning a grand a week of passive income in a Stocks and Shares ISA. Especially when the dividends would be tax-free. 

But turning that into reality is going to need regular contributions and a fair amount of patience. Here’s how it could work.

Compounding returns

The first thing to note is that dividends are not paid weekly. So, when I say a grand a week, that would be the equivalent of £52,000 paid in dividends every year.

To reach this figure, someone would need an ISA portfolio worth roughly £867,000. This assumes their dividend shares are collectively paying a 6% yield at this point.

Someone investing just half the annual £20,000 ISA allowance at a 9% average return would get there inside 25 years. Half the ISA limit, by the way, works out at about £833 each month.

Compounded returns over 25 years.
Source: The Calculator Site

For someone who can afford £500 a month, it would take approximately 30 years to get to the target.

I think these returns and timeframes are realistic and achievable for most investors, given the right mindset and consistency.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

FTSE 100 blue-chip

As for investments, the London Stock Exchange is packed with dividend payers. And according to AJ Bell, the most popular share on its investment platform this year has been Legal & General (LSE:LGEN).

The share price is down 1.6% over five years. But when we include the meaty dividends dished out by the financial services company, the five-year annualised return comes in at 7.1%.

That’s actually below the FTSE 100‘s 12.1%. So, why have retail investors been scooping up Legal & General shares this year?

Basically, it’s all about the dividends, with the yield at 8.7%. That’s the highest in the blue-chip index!

Looking ahead to next year, the forecast yield rises to a stunning 9%.

But is the payout sustainable? I think it is. In October, the company said full-year core operating earnings per share growth would likely come in at the higher end of its 6%-9% range, along with 3%+ growth in operational surplus generation.

Legal & General only intends to grow the dividend by 2% per year through to 2027 (from a previous 5%). But the firm also intends to undertake share buybacks, building on the £200m it repurchased in 2024. This might support a gradual rise in the share price.

Of course, events could derail progress, especially a UK economic crisis. The pension risk transfer (PRT) market is also becoming highly competitive.

Longer term though, management says its retail business (workplace pensions, annuities, lifetime mortgages and protection insurance) will replace PRT as the growth driver of its UK annuity asset portfolio. And it expects average portfolio growth of 5%-6% per year for the next two decades.

Given Legal & General’s ultra-high dividend yield and established business model, I think the stock is worth considering.

Bottom line

For someone buying and holding income stocks for 25-30 years, their effective yield would likely be higher than 6%. That’s because quality companies regularly increase their payouts as profits grow (thereby increasing our investor’s yield on cost). 

Inevitably, some individual stocks will disappoint with dividend cuts and poor performance. That’s why I think Legal & General would be one to consider inside a diversified portfolio of 15-20 stocks. 

Ben McPoland has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Aj Bell Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Looking for shares to buy as precious metals surge? 3 things to remember!

| Christopher Ruane

Gold prices have been on a tear. So has silver. So why isn't this writer hunting for shares to buy…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Up 27% in 2025, might this penny share still be a long-term bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane's happy that this penny share he owns has done well in 2025. But it's still cheaper now than…

Read more »

Two employees sat at desk welcoming customer to a Tesla car showroom
Investing Articles

Here’s what a single share of Tesla stock cost in January – and what it’s worth now!

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock's moved up this year -- and it's had a wild ride along the way. Christopher Ruane explains why…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares have done it again in 2025! But could the party be over?

| Christopher Ruane

2025's been another storming year for Rolls-Royce shares -- and this writer missed out! Might it still be worth him…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Is this the last chance to buy these FTSE 100 shares on the cheap?

| Royston Wild

Diageo and Barratt Redrow's share prices have tanked. Is this the opportunity investors seeking cheap FTSE 100 shares have been…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Legal & General shares yield a staggering 8.7% – will they shower investors with income in 2026?

| Harvey Jones

Legal & General shares pay the highest dividend yield on the entire FTSE 100. Harvey Jones asks whether there is…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

With its 16% dividend yield, is it time for me to buy this FTSE 250 passive income star?

| Simon Watkins

Ithaca Energy’s 16% dividend yield looks irresistible -- but with tax headwinds still blowing strong, can this FTSE 250 passive…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Under £27 now, Shell’s share price looks a huge bargain – here’s why

| Simon Watkins

Shell’s share price is at a major discount to its peers, but Simon Watkins believes it won’t do so for…

Read more »