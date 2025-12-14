Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » Will my big bet on Taylor Wimpey shares make me a fortune in 2026?

Will my big bet on Taylor Wimpey shares make me a fortune in 2026?

Whenever Taylor Wimpey shares fall, Harvey Jones has a habit of buying even more of them. Will he be rewarded with a super-sized recovery next year?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investors in Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW) shares have been losing fortunes lately rather than making them. Sadly, I’m one of them. Is 2026 the year the FTSE 250 housebuilder finally comes good?

The Taylor Wimpey share price is down 20% in the last year, and more than 30% over five. Whenever it falls, I’ve taken the opportunity to average down and pick up more of its shares. That means I get them at an ever lower price, and bag an even higher rate of income.

Today, the shares offer an absolutely stunning 9.27% dividend yield. Investors can’t resist, making this one of the top 10 most-bought UK shares, according to AJ Bell. British investors rightly love their dividends and so do I. But a little share price growth wouldn’t go amiss either.

FTSE 250 income star

The big volume housebuilders are all struggling right now. Inflation pushed up the cost of materials, inflation-busting Minimum Wage increases and employer National Insurance hikes drove up labour costs, while, yes, inflation has squeezed incomes and pushed up mortgage rates, stretching affordability even further.

Taylor Wimpey’s nonetheless forecasting an operating profit of £424m across 2025, up slightly on last year’s £416m. Solid, but not spectacular.

I’m hoping it can move on from the cladding and fire safety scandal, which has cost it an epic £425m in provisions, more than wiping out last year’s profit. Once that’s resolved, future results could look somewhat better.

Dividends and recovery potential

A more buzzy housing market would also help. Things went quiet in the run-up to last month’s Budget, but with luck activity may now pick up. Housebuilders could get a lift on Thursday (18 December) when the Bank of England’s expected to cut base rates by 25 basis points to 3.75%. Two or three more cuts are expected next year, potentially reducing base rate to 3%. However, a return to the days of near-zero rates looks unlikely.

Right now, I’m a little nervous about that dividend. When yields are this high, payouts can come under pressure. Taylor Wimpey’s board cut the full-year 2024 dividend by 1.25% to 9.46p per share. That was covered just 0.84 times by earnings, meaning the company paid out more than it earned. Unless cover improves, we could see bigger dividend cuts in future. That would also hit the share price, which worries me as someone who’s gone big on this stock.

Modest valuation

Personally, I’ve got enough exposure to Taylor Wimpey’s fortunes, and won’t be buying more. Yet I still think income-focused investors could consider buying today, provided they take a close look at what they’re getting. The shares still look decent value, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.

I continue to think there’s an outside chance Taylor Wimpey could make me a fortune next year. Consensus forecasts produce a one-year price target of 128.4p, more than 26% higher than today’s 102p. I’d be thrilled with that, as that yield would lift my total return to 35%. Fingers crossed!

Dividend-hungry investors who fancy Taylor Wimpey’s risk profile will find several FTSE 100 stocks offering similarly high yields, plus some share price growth too. It may be worth checking them out.

Harvey Jones has positions in Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Aj Bell Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

This cheap FTSE 100 stock outperformed Barclays, IAG, and Games Workshop shares in 2025 but no one’s talking about it

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE stock has delivered fantastic gains in 2025, outperforming a lot of more popular shares. Yet going into 2026,…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

100 Lloyds shares cost £55 in January. Here’s what they’re worth now!

| Christopher Ruane

How well have Lloyds shares done in 2025? Very well is the answer, as our writer explains. But they still…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target £2,000 a month of passive income

| Harshil Patel

Our writer explores a passive income strategy that involves the most boring FTSE 100 share. But when it comes to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in a FTSE 250 index tracker at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Despite underperforming the FTSE 100, the FTSE 250 has been the place to find some of the UK’s top growth…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 of the most compelling passive income strategies for 2026

| Stephen Wright

Selling 'covered calls' could generate cash for investors in a stock market crash. But that’s not Stephen Wright’s top passive…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 136%, is this under-the-radar growth stock the UK’s hottest opportunity for 2026?

| Stephen Wright

Amcomri has only been on the market a year, but it’s been one of the UK’s top growth stocks and…

Read more »

Senior couple are walking their dog through a public park in Autumn.
Investing Articles

If a 30-year-old puts £500 a month in a SIPP, by retirement, they’d have…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Worried about not having enough money to retire on? Regularly investing in a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) may be worth…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I sell my Rolls-Royce shares in 2026?

| Ben McPoland

This writer is wondering what to do with his Rolls-Royce shares after an incredible three-year run. Is it finally time…

Read more »