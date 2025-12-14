Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » I asked ChatGPT to design a world-class passive income portfolio and it said…

I asked ChatGPT to design a world-class passive income portfolio and it said…

Harvey Jones asked artificial intelligence to prepare a portfolio of FTSE 100 stocks to yield him a passive income in retirement. But he wasn’t impressed.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Two elderly people relaxing in the summer sunshine Box Hill near Dorking Surrey England

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Like many investors, I plan to top up my State Pension by generating a passive income from a spread of UK shares. I already hold a dozen dividend stocks, mostly from the FTSE 100, but wondered if I was missing anything. So I asked ChatGPT. Could it tell me anything new?

It may sound odd to ask artificial intelligence to produce a “world-class passive income portfolio” purely from the FTSE 100. Yet the UK’s blue-chip index has one of the most generous dividend yields in the world, averaging 3.25%, versus just 1.1% on the S&P 500.

FTSE 100 companies also generate more than three-quarters of revenues overseas, and the five stocks ChatGPT suggested undeniably have global reach. So here goes…

FTSE 100 dividend heroes

Its first pick was pharmaceutical giant GSK, which I actually own. Worryingly, ChatGPT called it GlaxoSmithKline, a name it dropped back in May 2022. How can I rely on research this outdated?

Its second pick, spirits maker Diageo, has been a disaster lately. The shares are down 57% over three years and 35% in the last 12 months. ChatGPT made no mention of this. While it yields 4.93% and the price-to-earnings (P/E) has plunged to just 13, this is a falling knife. I wouldn’t pick it for a five-stock portfolio. Only highly experienced, diversified investors should consider it.

I was happier with its third choice, British American Tobacco, which has a remarkable record of dividend growth and share price performance. It’s not a revelation, but a staple for anyone happy to invest in big tobacco.

The chatbot then went for another dividend staple, oil and gas giant Shell. Then blotted its copybook by getting this name wrong too, calling it Royal Dutch Shell, abandoned in January 2022. AI repeatedly makes basic errors when discussing stocks. It often get yields widely wrong too. Not to be relied upon.

I wouldn’t buy Unilever

ChatGPT’s final pick, consumer goods giant Unilever (LSE: ULVR), is one I actually sold from my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) six months ago, and haven’t regretted it for a moment. The shares are down 7% over 12 months, and 2.5% over five years.

In its generic way, ChatGPT praised its “portfolio of household brands”, citing Dove, Persil, Hellmann’s and Ben & Jerry’s (Unilever has just demerged Ben & Jerry’s, so that’s wrong too). The bot then followed this with more generic slop about its “truly international footprint” and “steady cash flows”.

What it ignored was board battles, activist investor threats and disappointing growth. Q3 results showed underlying sales up just 3.9% and volume growth of a mere 1.5%. The board’s reportedly considering selling UK brands Marmite, Colman’s and Bovril. I can see why. Regardless of their charms, none scream growth to me. More repositioning like this could drive a Unilever recovery.

The trailing dividend yield is a solid but an unspectacular 3.5%, and the P/E of 21.3 looks pricey given recent poor returns.

I won’t consider Unilever today, there are plenty more FTSE 100 stocks I’ll buy first. I’ll continue hunting myself, rather than relying on an accident-prone bot to pick them.

Harvey Jones has positions in Diageo Plc and GSK. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c., Diageo Plc, GSK, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

This cheap FTSE 100 stock outperformed Barclays, IAG, and Games Workshop shares in 2025 but no one’s talking about it

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE stock has delivered fantastic gains in 2025, outperforming a lot of more popular shares. Yet going into 2026,…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

100 Lloyds shares cost £55 in January. Here’s what they’re worth now!

| Christopher Ruane

How well have Lloyds shares done in 2025? Very well is the answer, as our writer explains. But they still…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target £2,000 a month of passive income

| Harshil Patel

Our writer explores a passive income strategy that involves the most boring FTSE 100 share. But when it comes to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in a FTSE 250 index tracker at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Despite underperforming the FTSE 100, the FTSE 250 has been the place to find some of the UK’s top growth…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 of the most compelling passive income strategies for 2026

| Stephen Wright

Selling 'covered calls' could generate cash for investors in a stock market crash. But that’s not Stephen Wright’s top passive…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 136%, is this under-the-radar growth stock the UK’s hottest opportunity for 2026?

| Stephen Wright

Amcomri has only been on the market a year, but it’s been one of the UK’s top growth stocks and…

Read more »

Senior couple are walking their dog through a public park in Autumn.
Investing Articles

If a 30-year-old puts £500 a month in a SIPP, by retirement, they’d have…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Worried about not having enough money to retire on? Regularly investing in a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) may be worth…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I sell my Rolls-Royce shares in 2026?

| Ben McPoland

This writer is wondering what to do with his Rolls-Royce shares after an incredible three-year run. Is it finally time…

Read more »