Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » After a stellar year will Lloyds, NatWest, and Barclays shares crash to earth in 2026?

After a stellar year will Lloyds, NatWest, and Barclays shares crash to earth in 2026?

High-flying Lloyds, NatWest, and Barclays shares have made investors fortunes over the last few years. Harvey Jones now asks: how long can this go on?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Barclays (LSE: BARC) shares have smashed it lately, rising 68% in the last year and a thunderous 228% over five, firmly consigning the financial crisis to history.

It’s not the only FTSE 100 bank flying. Lloyds Banking Group is up 75% over the last year and 180% over five. NatWest Group has climbed a relatively modest 52% over 12 months, but is top dog over five years after soaring 283%.

FTSE 100 star sector

I’m sorry, but isn’t this a bit crazy? These are big banks, not whizzy penny stocks. They shouldn’t be allowed to rise like this, should they? Yet here we are, putting the idea that UK blue-chips are soggy firmly to bed.

It’s clearly a sector thing. Asia-focused FTSE 100 banks HSBC Holdings and Standard Chartered show eerily similar one- and five-year returns. Makes me wonder if investors are looking at the companies themselves or just chasing the entire sector upwards. I suspect the latter.

Higher inflation and interest rates have helped. This is a boon for all the banks, allowing them to widen net interest margins, the difference between what they charge borrowers and pay savers, and a key measure of profitability.

However, the US Federal Reserve cut rates last Wednesday (10 December), and the Bank of England is expected to follow suit on Thursday (18 December). A couple more cuts are on the table for 2026 too. Nobody expects a return to near-zero rates, but this will still squeeze margins and profits.

Lower rates do have a silver lining. They should help to revive economic activity and housing markets, driving demand for business and personal loans and mortgages. So let’s not feel too sorry for those poor banks. Especially since they got off lightly in last month’s Budget, when the Chancellor decided against hitting them with another windfall tax.

Buybacks and dividend yields

Despite their strong run, valuations aren’t crazy. Barclays has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.4, with NatWest even cheaper at 11.8. Lloyds is the priciest of the three with a P/E of 15. However, they were roughly half that a year or two back. So that’s a warning shot.

Inevitably, their yields are lower than before the rally. NatWest has a trading yield of 3.46%, followed by Lloyds at 3.34%, and Barclays with a relatively stingy 1.87%. To be fair to Barclays, it plans to mostly reward investors through share buybacks. It duly surprised investors in October with £500m of repurchases, despite posting Q3 profits down 7% to £2bn. That fall was mostly down to a £325m impairment for the motor finance scandal (which hit Lloyds harder).

Barclays is still on track to deliver its best ever year for pre-tax income, beating £8.4bn in 2021, according to AJ Bell. NatWest is also doing nicely, reported its strongest quarterly profit in more than a decade in October, and lifting guidance for the year. 

The banks will have to go some to maintain this momentum next year. However, I still think they’re worth considering with a long-term view. If there’s a wider market crash, say if the AI bubble bursts, they will inevitably take a hit. All things being equal, I’d see that as a buying opportunity.

Harvey Jones has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

This cheap FTSE 100 stock outperformed Barclays, IAG, and Games Workshop shares in 2025 but no one’s talking about it

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE stock has delivered fantastic gains in 2025, outperforming a lot of more popular shares. Yet going into 2026,…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

100 Lloyds shares cost £55 in January. Here’s what they’re worth now!

| Christopher Ruane

How well have Lloyds shares done in 2025? Very well is the answer, as our writer explains. But they still…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target £2,000 a month of passive income

| Harshil Patel

Our writer explores a passive income strategy that involves the most boring FTSE 100 share. But when it comes to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in a FTSE 250 index tracker at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Despite underperforming the FTSE 100, the FTSE 250 has been the place to find some of the UK’s top growth…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 of the most compelling passive income strategies for 2026

| Stephen Wright

Selling 'covered calls' could generate cash for investors in a stock market crash. But that’s not Stephen Wright’s top passive…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 136%, is this under-the-radar growth stock the UK’s hottest opportunity for 2026?

| Stephen Wright

Amcomri has only been on the market a year, but it’s been one of the UK’s top growth stocks and…

Read more »

Senior couple are walking their dog through a public park in Autumn.
Investing Articles

If a 30-year-old puts £500 a month in a SIPP, by retirement, they’d have…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Worried about not having enough money to retire on? Regularly investing in a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) may be worth…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I sell my Rolls-Royce shares in 2026?

| Ben McPoland

This writer is wondering what to do with his Rolls-Royce shares after an incredible three-year run. Is it finally time…

Read more »