Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » The FTSE 250 gets 5 new stocks this month! Should I get in early?

The FTSE 250 gets 5 new stocks this month! Should I get in early?

Mark Hartley weighs up the pros and cons of investing in these new-to-the-index stocks before they get hurled into the FTSE 250 limelight.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:
Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE Russell, the company that manages the FTSE indices, has announced a list of five new shares to join the FTSE 250 this month. These regular reshuffles can catapult an otherwise unknown company into the spotlight, leading to lucrative gains.

So should I take this opportunity to dive in before they hit the big time? I decided to take a closer look.

What’s changing?

Stocks being upgraded to the index include GB Group (LSE: GBG), Pan African Resources, Princes Group and Shawbrook Group. WPP will also join the index after being demoted from the FTSE 100.

British Land will be upgraded from the FTSE 250 to the FTSE 100. Meanwhile, European Opportunities Trust, Foresight Solar Fund, PayPoint and Pinewood Technologies Group will drop from the mid-cap index.

All this will happen pre-Christmas (22 December). But which stocks are worth considering?

Since WPP’s being demoted, that clearly isn’t a top choice. The canned goods and drink company Princes Group is well-known but not exactly exciting, and Shawbrook Group’s a newly-listed challenger bank with little history to speak of.

GB Group, however, looks like an interesting up-and-comer. It provides identity data intelligence products, which sounds like a business with growth potential. Similarly, gold miner Pan African Resources is already up 210% this year and doesn’t look like it’s slowing.

Those two piqued my interest.

Diversified investments

Both Pan African Resources and GB Group present contrasting investment propositions ahead of their FTSE 250 inclusion. While the former offers dividend-driven value in gold mining, the latter represents a growth-stage software-as-a-service play, each carrying distinct risk profiles suited to different portfolio objectives.

This means they could appeal separately to individual investment styles, or add diversification to a single portfolio.

Pan African’s case is fairly simple — so long as the price of gold continues to rise, so will its profits. Able to process gold at an all-in cost below $1,000 per ounce, anything above this is profit. With gold currently trading at around $4,000 an ounce, future cash flow visibility is excellent.

Of course, if the price of gold dips, the share price will likely follow suit.

GB Group presents a more complex investment case. The company provides identity intelligence and fraud prevention solutions across financial services, e-commerce, and gaming verticals, serving over 10,000 clients globally. 

Its growth credentials are clear: recurring subscription revenues, high gross margins and 97.8% net revenue retention. In its full-year 2025 results, revenue reached £283m, with adjusted operating profit at £67m and earnings per share up 14%.

But the identity verification market faces evolving cybersecurity threats, including KYC document fraud schemes and deepfake attacks. Such failures can be financially and reputationally devastating, requiring continuous technology investment to stay ahead of threats.

My verdict

I think both these stocks are worth considering, particularly GB Group. Aside from its growth prospects, it also has a 1.77% dividend yield and recently extended its share buyback programme by £10m.

But don’t just take my word for it — analysts following the stock expect growth of 50% on average in the next 12 months. Overall, it sounds like a compelling opportunity, so I plan to buy the shares before the listing date.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Foresight Solar Fund and Pinewood Technologies Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 Warren Buffett investing ideas I plan to use in 2026

| Christopher Ruane

After decades in the top job at Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett is preparing to step aside. But this writer will…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

Looking to earn a second income next year (and every year)? Here’s one approach.

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how some prudent investment decisions now could potentially help set someone up with a second income in…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

Could a 10%+ yielding dividend share like this make sense for a retirement portfolio?

| Christopher Ruane

With a double-digit percentage yield, could this FTSE 250 share be worth considering for a retirement portfolio? Our writer weighs…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Forget Rigetti and IonQ: here’s a quantum computing growth stock that actually looks cheap

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has found a growth stock in the quantum computing space with lots of potential and a really attractive…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Here’s a £3 a day passive income plan for 2026!

| Christopher Ruane

Looking for a simple and cheap plan to try and earn passive income in 2026 and beyond? Christopher Ruane shares…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

NIO stock’s down 35% since October. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

NIO stock has had a roller coaster year so far! Christopher Ruane looks at some of the highs and lows…

Read more »

Investing Articles

By December 2026, £1,000 invested in BAE Systems shares could be worth…

| John Fieldsend

Where will BAE Systems shares be in a year's time? Here is our Foolish author's review of the latest analyst…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

Keen for early retirement with a second income from dividends? Here’s how much you might need to invest

| Mark Hartley

Ditching the office job early is a dream of many, but without a second income, is it possible? Here’s how…

Read more »