Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » By December 2026, £1,000 invested in BAE Systems shares could be worth…

By December 2026, £1,000 invested in BAE Systems shares could be worth…

Where will BAE Systems shares be in a year’s time? Here is our Foolish author’s review of the latest analyst forecasts on the stock.

Posted by
John Fieldsend
Longtime UK and US investor with a focus on sustainable, long-term stocks of all shapes and sizes.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The rise in global defence spending has massively boosted BAE Systems (LSE: BAE) shares. As governments around the world reallocate billions into their militaries in the light of rising conflicts, companies like BAE that can provide state-of-the-art military technology are set to reap the rewards. An increase in orders for its hardware has already pushed the firm into the top 20 FTSE 100 companies by market cap – and that could just be the start!

Now, the extra spending has created an order backlog in the many tens of billions, and had analysts busily updating their future projections for the stock. Here is where they think the BAE Systems share price could be in December 2026.

Price targets

There are nearly two dozen analysts covering BAE Systems shares at present and there is a pretty clear consensus: buy, buy, buy! Of the 21 analysts covering the stock, 15 having it down as a Buy or Outperform. And that’s a number that keeps rising.

The average price target for the next 12 months is 2,150p. Comparing that to the current share price of 1,689p, this share price forecast offers a possible 24.5% return.

A Fool who buys a £1,000 stake today could see it turn into £1,245 in a year’s time. There would be a few dividend payments on top too.

The highest price target on Europe’s biggest defence contractor is a whopping 2,500p. Representing a massive 44.8% increase on the current share price, that £1,000 stake here could turn into £1,448 in just 12 months. Again, that’s without even bringing dividends into the picture.

It’s worth pointing out here that though analysts study stocks and companies in great detail, their predictions are not close to being guaranteed. Even the best analyst, like every investor there ever was, will get it wrong from time to time.

Issues

As bullish as the analysts are, there are threats to the BAE Systems share price. Chief among them, perhaps, is the role of ongoing wars in defence spending.

Should the world become more peaceful, then this will likely hurt orders. And it does seem that some of the larger conflicts are (hopefully) coming to an end.

This brings up another issue many may have with such a stock. The earnings are driven by the sale of weapons and the like. While some may point out that companies like this provide the kind of effective deterrent that prevents wars from happening, I wouldn’t blame anyone who feels uncomfortable about investing here.

The last word? As 2026 approaches, it’s natural for us Foolsih folks to tinker with our portfolios. As ever, the new year will bring many chances to get rich on the stock market. I’d say BAE Systems should be considered among them.

John Fieldsend has positions in BAE Systems. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 Warren Buffett investing ideas I plan to use in 2026

| Christopher Ruane

After decades in the top job at Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett is preparing to step aside. But this writer will…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

Looking to earn a second income next year (and every year)? Here’s one approach.

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how some prudent investment decisions now could potentially help set someone up with a second income in…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

Could a 10%+ yielding dividend share like this make sense for a retirement portfolio?

| Christopher Ruane

With a double-digit percentage yield, could this FTSE 250 share be worth considering for a retirement portfolio? Our writer weighs…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Forget Rigetti and IonQ: here’s a quantum computing growth stock that actually looks cheap

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has found a growth stock in the quantum computing space with lots of potential and a really attractive…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Here’s a £3 a day passive income plan for 2026!

| Christopher Ruane

Looking for a simple and cheap plan to try and earn passive income in 2026 and beyond? Christopher Ruane shares…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

NIO stock’s down 35% since October. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

NIO stock has had a roller coaster year so far! Christopher Ruane looks at some of the highs and lows…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

Keen for early retirement with a second income from dividends? Here’s how much you might need to invest

| Mark Hartley

Ditching the office job early is a dream of many, but without a second income, is it possible? Here’s how…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

High yields and low prices: why I think UK shares offer value you won’t find elsewhere

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks the stock market's discounting UK shares at the moment. And that could mean opportunities for investors who…

Read more »