Looking for stocks to buy in 2026? Here’s a pair of cheap shares that appear to have plenty of high-quality growth left in the tank.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

2 top growth stocks to consider buying for an ISA in 2026

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

As fears about an AI bubble have grown in recent months, many growth stocks have sold off. Here are two that I think are worth considering for a Stocks and Shares ISA in the New Year.

AI agents

Let’s start with business software giant Salesforce (NYSE:CRM). This S&P 500 stock has had a decent little run recently, rising 15% in the past couple of weeks. Year to date, however, it’s still down 21%.

This reflects concerns that AI agents might disrupt its per-user software model. Put simply, if AI agents make human employees more efficient, companies may hire fewer people (or need fewer full-access licenses). Or they may build their own AI agents.

While this is a theoretical risk, it’s important to note that the company’s own AI agent platform (Agentforce) is gaining real momentum.

Agentforce’s annual recurring revenue (ARR) hit $540m in Q3. And it had over 9,500 paid deals in place, up 50% quarter on quarter, making it Salesforce’s fastest-growing product ever.

Over 50% of Agentforce deals came from existing customers, demonstrating the firm’s ability to cross-sell these AI products. Together with Data Cloud, it generated $1.4bn in ARR.

Crucially, management sees these offerings contributing towards its aim of at least $60bn in organic revenue by fiscal 2030 (up from $37.9bn in fiscal 2025).

My view here is that AI will bolster Salesforce’s offerings rather than render them obsolete. And with the stock trading at a cheap forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 20, I think it’s worth checking out.

The agentic enterprise is a new paradigm. Customers will…use Salesforce to be the platform for digital labour, for sales, for service, for marketing and the impact on the way we can monetise those relationships is exponential. It’s not linear growth. It’s exponential.

Miguel Milano, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Salesforce

Three digital businesses

The second growth stock is Sea Limited (NYSE:SE). This is the firm behind Shopee, which is Southeast Asia and Taiwan’s leading e-commerce app.

Shopee would be impressive enough, but Sea also owns gaming platform Garena, which has over 670m active users. Garena’s behind global smash-hit game Free Fire.

Meanwhile, fintech business Monee isn’t too shabby, generating nearly $1bn in revenue Q3. That represented 60.8% year-on-year growth.

Despite putting up solid numbers, Sea’s share price is down 35% since September, as investors worry about regional competition from the likes of JD.Com and TikTok.

To maintain market share, Shopee has been investing heavily in logistics, which is temporarily putting pressure on margins.

However, I think this dip is a strong buying opportunity to consider for three reasons. First, despite fierce competition, the company is still growing strongly. Its on course to drive a 33% increase in revenue this year, to over $22bn. And net profit is expected to surge 155% to around $2.2bn.

Second, the stock now looks good value. The price-to-sales ratio is 3.8, which is well below its historical average of 9 (dating back to 2017), while the forward P/E multiple for FY 2027 is 23.

For a company expected to grow sales and earnings at 30%+ moving forward, this looks like a potential bargain.

Finally, the e-commerce and fintech growth opportunity across fast-growing Southeast Asia is enormous. This makes Sea Limited one of several stocks I’m watching closely in 2026.