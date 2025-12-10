Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » Shock news: over 1 year, the FTSE 100 is beating the S&P 500!

Shock news: over 1 year, the FTSE 100 is beating the S&P 500!

For most of the last 15 years, the US S&P 500 index has thrashed the UK’s FTSE 100. However, this trend has suddenly come to an end — for now, at least.

Posted by
Cliff D'Arcy
My first loves were Maths and Physics. After studying Maths, Stats and Computer Science in the late 80s, I worked in the financial sector from 1987 to 2002. I then joined The Motley Fool's writing team in January 2003 and left in November 2005. Since then, I have been a freelance financial writer. My primary goal is to help people manage their money better by making sensible financial decisions!
Published
| More on:
UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Though I’m a UK-based investor, my family portfolio is mostly invested in American stocks. That’s partly because the US stock market is so vast, being larger than all other stock markets combined. Also, the US S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are two of the most-tracked indexes among global investors. Nevertheless, the UK’s FTSE 100 has overtaken its US counterpart lately.

Fabulous FTSE

Since the FTSE 100’s launch in 1984, it has sometimes beaten the S&P 500 over long periods. However, since the global financial crisis of 2007/09, the growth-dominated US index has thrashed its value-orientated British cousin.

Over five years, the main US market index has leapt by 87.5%, easily beating the Footsie’s 47.4% gain over this period. But more recently, the American index is up 16.8% this calendar year, versus 18.2% for its British rival.

Furthermore, the FTSE 100 wins over 12 months, rising 15.5%, versus 13.4% for its American peer. This recent trend may come as a surprise to many, but not me. I have repeatedly argued that UK shares seem cheap, whereas US stocks are among the most expensive they have ever been.

And that’s not all

What’s more, the above returns do not include dividends: regular cash payments made by some listed companies to shareholders.

Traditionally, American companies are stingy with dividends, preferring to reinvest profits to drive future growth. Conversely, many FTSE 100 companies pay generous dividends to their patient owners.

Looking at total returns — capital gains plus dividends — the S&P 500 has returned 14.6% over one year. The FTSE’s total return over this timescale is 20.5%, a margin of 5.9 percentage points.

In addition, because of the stronger pound, the return from the S&P 500 in British pounds is lower. Over one year, the US index has produced a total return of just 9.5% in sterling terms.

In summary, British investors would have been far better off owning the FTSE 100 than the S&P 500 over the last 12 months.

Big, British…and beautiful?

As a value and income investor, I see hidden pockets of value in the London stock market. For example, one UK share that seems mispriced to me is Diageo (LSE: DGE).

Shares in this global drinks Goliath have crashed hard in 2025, driven lower by falling alcohol sales to the under-30s. Unfortunately for Diageo and its peers, boozy nights out face stiff competition from social media, video gaming, and (legal and illicit) cannabis. As a result, global alcohol sales have fallen steeply following their post-lockdown surge.

Despite this downturn, I suspect there is value lurking within this FTSE 100 ‘fallen angel’. As I write, Diageo shares trade at 1,636.24p, valuing the group at £36.3bn. The share price has crashed 32.8% over one year and 45.6% over five.

This price plunge has pushed up Diageo’s dividend yield to almost 4.9% a year — over 1.5 times the FTSE 100’s yearly cash yield of 3.2%. To me, this indicates that these shares are undervalued and perhaps due a re-rating to higher levels. (Note: at its 52-week high, the share price hit 2,619.5p on 13 December 2024.)

Lastly, I could be wrong and Diageo’s negative sales growth could continue. But I’m hopeful that 2026 will be better than 2025, especially under the new CEO. Of course, there may be even better value hiding elsewhere…

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo. Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Diageo shares. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Dividend Shares

Here’s a stock lurking in the FTSE 100 with a 9% dividend yield forecast

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith highlights a FTSE 100 company that he thinks has been in the headlights for share price growth recently…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target a £5,555 monthly passive income?

| Muhammad Cheema

Muhammad Cheema explains how an investor could target £5,555 in monthly passive income over time by making use of a…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Investors can target £22,491 in passive income from £20,000 in this FTSE dividend gem

| Simon Watkins

This ultra-high-yielding FTSE gem’s dividend is forecast to rise even higher in the coming years, driving high passive income flows…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

I’m targeting £11,363 a year in retirement from £20,000 in Aviva shares!

| Simon Watkins

£20,000 invested in Aviva shares could make me £11,363 in annual retirement income from this FTSE 100 passive income investment…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to produce an unbeatable second income ISA portfolio and it said… 

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones asked artificial intelligence to come up with a portfolio of dividend-paying stocks to produce a second income for…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

2 British income shares to consider before the Christmas boom

| Mark Hartley

Our writer scoured historical market data to uncover which income shares typically do well in the run up to Christmas.…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Forget high yields? Here’s the smart way to build passive income with dividend shares

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright outlines how investors looking for passive income can put themselves in the fast lane with dividend shares.

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

15,446 Diageo shares gets me a £1,000 monthly second income. Should I?

| Stephen Wright

Diageo has been a second-rate income stock for investors over the last few years. But the new CEO sees potential…

Read more »